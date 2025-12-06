Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Angela Rayner has been forced to deny claims she has been invited to form a “joint ticket” with Wes Streeting to take over the Labour leadership.

A source close to the former deputy prime minister insisted “there is no vacancy and there is no pact”, adding Ms Rayner will “not be played like a pawn”.

It comes after reports in The Telegraph that allies close to the health secretary were pressing for an alliance between the two Labour MPs, described by sources as “joint ticket” or “unity” pact.

Under the alleged proposal, Ms Rayner could be promised a cabinet role, a possible return to deputy PM or even a lifetime peerage if she backed Mr Streeting in a leadership bid.

A spokesperson for Mr Streeting described the claims as “completely untrue” and said people appeared to be getting “carried away” over his support for the ex-cabinet minister.

open image in gallery Angela Rayner has denied claims she is being courted to join a pact with Wes Streeting ( PA Wire )

Last month, the health secretary was forced to deny plotting to unseat the prime minister in what he called “self-defeating and self-destructive” claims. Mr Streeting then criticised a “toxic” culture in Downing Street after anonymous briefings against him.

It was reported that the attacks on Mr Streeting were a ploy to warn off potential leadership contenders, although the prime minister has said he was assured they did not come from No 10.

Ms Rayner resigned as deputy prime minister in September after an investigation into unpaid stamp duty on her flat. Her allies previously slammed claims that she is eyeing up a Labour leadership bid as “false”, with the Ashton-under-Lyne MP herself insisting she has “not gone away” from frontline politics.

On Friday, The Telegraph reported that multiple Labour sources had said it was MPs close to Mr Streeting who had approached Ms Rayner about the prospect of a pact - allowing the health secretary to deny personal involvement.

Ms Rayner has discussed the approaches with some of her supporters, according to the publication.

open image in gallery Mr Streeting was forced to deny plotting to oust the PM after briefings against him last month (Aaron Chown/PA)

One Rayner supporter told The Telegraph: “There have been huge overtures, including very senior-level party people, basically wanting to broker a peace deal. She knows he would lose if she stood against him. He knows that too. It’s why they’re reaching out.”

Mr Streeting, who is on the centre-right of the party, does not have the same popularity as Ms Rayner, who is on the left of the party, among Labour members.

But a spokesperson for Mr Streeting said: “This is a silly season story and completely untrue.

“Wes’s entire focus is on getting the NHS through this winter, and the only deal he’s interested in doing is with the resident doctors to avert strikes.

“People appear to be getting carried away and misinterpreting his support for Angela as something other than supporting a good person going through a difficult time.”

And a source close to Ms Rayner said: “There is no vacancy and there is no pact. Amidst all the stirring and silly games, Angela is focused on representing her constituents and ensuring that this government delivers.

“Angela is made of tough stuff and she will not be played like a pawn.”

Sir Keir last month dismissed talk of leadership challenges as “wasted” time, when asked by reporters whether the briefing was helpful and what his message would be to allies considering making similar moves.

He said: “My message would be very much that every minute that we are not talking about the cost of living, and straining every sinew to ensure that those that need our help in relation to the cost of living and feeling better off, and having a better health service, and feeling safer and more secure in their community, is a minute wasted.”

Labour continues to poll at an average of 18 per cent of the vote, far below Nigel Farage’s Reform.