UK politics live: Asylum seekers to be moved from hotels to barracks as Starmer toughens immigration plans
A government source said “nothing is off the table” for the new home secretary Shabana Mahmood
The new home secretary is expected to unveil plans to move asylum seekers from hotels into military barracks as Sir Keir Starmer seeks to harden his immigration policy amid rising numbers of crossings in the Channel.
Shabana Mahmood is reportedly set to announce the use of Ministry of Defence sites to house people after a wave of protests outside migrant accommodation over the summer.
The defence secretary John Healey confirmed to Sky News that he has placed military planners into the Home Office to scout out military facilities, after an estimated 1,000 people arrived in the UK by small boat over the course of Saturday.
It comes after the prime minister continued his major reshuffle of his top team and junior ministers.
The prime minister sacked Rachel Reeves’s sister from the Cabinet and farming minister Daniel Zeichner, while Jason Stockwood, who had a senior role at dating site Match.com, has been appointed to the Department of Business and Trade.
It comes as his chief secretary Darren Jones denied that Labour were in crisis, and rebuffed Nigel Farage’s prediction that there would be a general election in 2027.
Starmer moved quickly to appoint David Lammy deputy prime minister while Yvette Cooper has been moved from home secretary to take up a new role as foreign secretary, with justice secretary Shabana Mahmood replacing her at the Home Office.
Zia Yusuf defends Reform UK's stance on deporting women back to Afghanistan
Zia Yusuf has claimed British people are being “subjected to Afghanistan culture” as he defended his party’s stance on deportations.
Appearing on Sky News, Zia Yusuf was pressed by presenter Trevor Phillips over Nigel Farage’s suggestion that women could be deported back to the Taliban-ruled country.
Mr Phillips asked: “Farage said you would deport women back to Afghanistan.
“They could justifiably claim a fear of persecution. Would you send women back to Afghanistan?”
Mr Yusuf replied: “Why were the Tories OK with thousands of military-age men from Afghanistan? That’s why mothers were protesting in Epping – because it was British women that were subjected to that very culture.
“You just laid out the Afghanistan culture that British people are being subjected to.”
Badenoch: ‘If we need to leave ECHR to control borders, we will’
Kemi Badenoch has said that if Britain needs to leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), the Conservatives will promise to do so.
Ahead of the Tory conference, the Conservative Party leader said she will announce the party’s formal position on the human rights convention at the gathering.
She accused Nigel Farage of having pursued Brexit without a plan, and promised the Tories would not do the same on the ECHR.
“What I'm not going to do is what Nigel Farage did over Brexit, saying we'll leave and everything will be fine without thinking through what the plan would be,” she told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
Reform UK's Zia Yusuf denies claim migrants would be housed in shipping containers
Reform UK’s head of policy has denied claims that migrants will be housed in shipping containers, insisting the party would use “purpose-built modular steel structures”.
Speaking on Sky News, Zia Yusuf defended proposals for rapid-build detention facilities, citing international examples.
“We can look around the world at where things have worked and worked well,” he said.
“President Trump stood up 3,000 detention beds in eight days. That was this year in the state of Florida – using steel modular structures.”
When presenter Trevor Phillips asked: “Shipping containers?”, Mr Yusuf replied: “They’re not shipping containers, they’re purpose-built modular steel structures.”
Defence secretary disputes claim that Angela Rayner was treated unfairly
John Healey said “any government is stronger with Angela Rayner” but she is “not a victim”.
He rejected suggestions by Labour Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham that she had been treated unfairly.
After being shown a clip of Mr Burnham’s remarks, he said: “I dispute that. Our focus has been on the public that elected us, the delivery that we’re charged to change their lives. It’s a big part of the job we all do.
“Our Government will miss Angela Rayner. She’s not been a victim. She’s been under a lot of pressure and Andy Burnham’s right about that.
“But she’s been an inspiration to many, particularly working-class women.
“She’s been a very effective minister leading the overhaul… of employment rights… and also starting planning reform that will lead to us building a lot more homes.
“Any government is stronger with Angela Rayner but we’ve got a good new team in place and that’s our job.”
Boris Johnson is not welcome in Reform, Farage says
Boris Johnson is not welcome in Reform UK, Nigel Farage has said.
The Reform leader said he likes the former prime minister, adding that he is “a very entertaining bloke”.
But he said: “I think that the Boris wave was felt by millions of people.
“Millions of people are being allowed into Britain, most of whom, by the way, don't even work and are costing us a fortune. That's something for which this audience will never, ever forgive him,” he told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Starmer shouldn’t punish winter fuel rebels, Andy Burnham says
Andy Burnham has called for the Labour deputy leadership contest to be used as a discussion about the management of the Labour Party.
The Greater Manchester mayor said “it is right to have a discussion about the internal management of the Labour Party”.
In a warning to Sir Keir Starmer, he said: “Labour MPs need to be they need to listen to them more and respect them more.
“They were the ones who caused the change in terms of winter fuel and disability benefits, but they shouldn't be punished for that.
“I see good people, good MPs, losing the whip, people like Rachel Maskell, that doesn't seem fair to me. It didn't happen in the governments I was in, in Gordon Brown's government or Tony Blair's government.”
Healey defends Labour's record in office after Rayner resignation
“Clear, swift, fair action” was taken over Angela Rayner’s tax affairs, John Healey said as he defended the Government’s record in office.
Asked whether people had a right to feel let down by Labour, who promised to clean up politics when in power, the Defence Secretary told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: “These sort of things are part and parcel of government.
“It isn’t whether they happen, it’s how a prime minister and a government deals with them.
“And I think we’ve seen this week clear, swift, fair action.”
Rayner’s crime was being a northern working class woman, Burnham says
Andy Burnham has said Angela Rayner was done for “the crime of being a northern working class woman”.Following her resignation, he told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg:
“She's just had something of a much higher level, and it's for the crime of being a northern working class woman, it says something really troubling, I think, Laura about the political culture in this country and the way Westminster, Westminster works.”
Thornberry: ‘Domestically… things don’t seem to be working’
Dame Emily Thornberry has said Labour has restored the UK’s standing on the world stage but warned that “domestically, things don’t seem to be working”.
The senior Labour MP said there have been domestic achievements such as workers’ rights upgrades and the party’s bid to boost housebuilding.
“But nobody seems to be hearing about that. They hear about the mistakes. And the question is, why are we making these mistakes?” she told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
“We can’t afford to keep doing this,” she warned, with Nigel Farage’s Reform UK rising in the polls.
Angela Rayner resignation is a 'loss' for Labour government, Healey says
John Healey said Angela Rayner would be a “loss” to Government but did not say whether there would be any changes to Labour’s flagship workers’ rights Bill following her resignation.
Asked whether the sacking of employment rights minister Justin Madders and the departure of Ms Rayner meant the legislation would be watered down, the Defence Secretary said: “No, I think the plan to upgrade what will be the biggest upgrade in workers’ rights for a generation, led by Angela Rayner as one of the marks of how effective she’s been as minister and what a loss she’ll be to Government.”
Asked whether that meant people could expect no changes to the legislation, he said: “I’m really confident that we’ll deliver what we promised in the manifesto, the biggest upgrade of workers’ rights for a generation.
“The Bill’s been set out.”
He said the new team would take up the work already done by Ms Rayner and Mr Madders.
