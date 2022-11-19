More than half of Britons blame Tories for cost of living crisis

✕ Close Chancellor admits the government made 'some mistakes' with mini-Budget

More than half of Britons blame the Conservative government over global factors for the cost of living crisis, new polling reveals.

A nationally representative poll of more than 2,000 people from Find Out Now for Channel 4 News found that 51 per cent of people believe the government was largely culpable for the soaring cost of household bills, while 37 per cent hold international factors, such as the Covid pandemic and war in Ukraine, responsible.

In the wake of chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s explosive autumn Budget, 29 per cent of voters said they now trust Labour to run the economy. Meanwhile, just 19 per cent put their faith in the Conservative party on fiscal matters.

It comes after Rishi Sunak and his chancellor were accused of shielding the super-rich from paying their fair share of tax by refusing to abolish the non-dom loophole.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the government of having “gone after working people” with tax hikes while doing “nothing about non-dom status”, telling broadcasters during a vist to Swindon: “The super-rich are not paying their taxes in this country.”