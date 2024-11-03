Tory leadership live: Badenoch wins as poll shows Conservative party membership numbers at lowest ever
Ms Badenoch admits Tories ‘made mistakes’ but vows to rebuild party as she beats Robert Jenrick in four-month-long race to replace Rishi Sunak
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Kemi Badenoch has won the Conservative Party leadership contest as the election results reveal Tory membership has plunged by almost a quarter over the past two years to its lowest level on record.
In a resounding victory after being the overwhelming odds on favourite to win, the right-wing culture warrior bagged 53,806 votes over Robert Jenrick's 41,000, out of a total electorate of 131,680.
In her first speech as leader, she admitted the Conservatives had “made mistakes” and “let standards slip” but vowed to rebuild the party.
Ms Badenoch’s predecessor Rishi Sunak and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer were among those who congratulated her after the results were announced on Saturday following a four-month-long race.
Barely 95,000 people voted in this year’s contest as turnout plunged to its lowest level on record amid declining party membership.
In 2022, when Liz Truss defeated Mr Sunak, 141,725 members out of a total of around 172,000 voted in that leadership contest.
However, by Saturday there were only 131,680 Tory members eligible to vote for their next leader, a drop of 23 per cent, while turnout fell from 82.6 per cent to 72.8 per cent.
Tory leadership campaign saw gaffes by Badenoch including suggestion maternity pay is ‘excessive'
The Tory leadership election campaign saw saw gaffes including Ms Badenoch’s suggestion maternity pay is “excessive”, her claim that 50,000 “very bad” civil servants should be jailed and repeated allegations of “dirty tricks” including around the shock ousting of moderate Mr Cleverly by MPs.
The campaign, which followed the party’s worst general election defeat in history, saw six candidates go head to head for the backing of MPs and party members over more than 100 days.
Badenoch was supported by just 42 of remaining 121 Conservative MPs
While she won the backing of more than half of the 96,000 Tory members who voted, Kemi Badenoch was supported by just 42 of the remaining 121 Conservative MPs.
Mr Sunak urged the Conservatives to unite behind their new leader, saying: "I know that she will be a superb leader of our great party. She will renew our party, stand up for Conservative values, and take the fight to Labour." And his predecessor, Boris Johnson, said Ms Badenoch brought “a much needed zing and zap to the Conservative Party”.
Badenoch becomes fourth woman to lead Conservative Party
Kemi Badenoch has become the fourth woman to lead the Conservative Party.
She comes after Margaret Thatcher, Theresa May and Liz Truss.
Badenoch takes over as Tories record first poll lead over Labour since Partygate scandal broke in 2021
Kemi Badenoch takes over the Conservatives as the party recorded its first poll lead over Labour since the Partygate scandal broke in December 2021.
BMG Research found the Tories on 29 per cent of the vote, compared with Sir Keir’s party on 28 per cent.
However, a YouGov poll published ahead of the result found four in 10 voters had an unfavourable view of Ms Badenoch, including 29 per cent of Conservative voters, while Britons were more likely to think Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer would make a better prime minister.
Badenoch faces daunting challenge of trying to win back Reform voters while not alienating moderates
Kemi Badenoch faces the daunting challenge of trying to win back voters from the right-wing populist party Reform UK, while also seeking not to further alienate more moderate Conservative voters who abandoned the party for the Lib Dems in July.
Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage criticised the new leader after her victory was announced, pointing to Conservative failures and her roles in government.
Badenoch’s election as first Black leader of Westminster party ‘important moment for whole country’, says Lammy
David Lammy has called Kemi Badenoch’s election as the first Black leader of a Westminster party “an important moment for our whole country”.
The Foreign secretary said: “Your election as the first Black leader of a Westminster party is an important moment not only for Brits from Black and minority ethnic backgrounds, but for our whole country.”
Kemi Badenoch has a fatal flaw – and she will fail as Tory leader if she doesn’t address it
As the new Conservative leader, If Kemi Badenoch will need to learn from a big mistake she has made during the leadership contest.
She has had a prickly relationship with the media, which she seems to think is out to get her. Wrongly, in my view: journalists are doing their job in putting her under scrutiny as she runs for an important job.
After Badenoch grabbed unwanted headlines with her controversial comments about maternity leave, the national minimum wage and autism, one ally told me: “She is trying to discuss issues, but journalists use her remarks selectively and twist them. It’s ‘gotcha’ journalism. It’s the media who must change. We are not going to play their game.”
Read more here:
Kemi has a fatal flaw – and she will fail as Tory leader if she doesn’t address it
The 44-year-old MP today becomes leader of the opposition – and she would be well advised to call a truce in her unwinnable war with the media, says Andrew Grice
In pictures: Kemi Badenoch announced as new Tory leader
Badenoch vows to ‘tell the truth’ and ‘stand up for our principles' after winning Tory leadership
Kemi Badenoch has vowed to “tell the truth” and “stand up for our principles” as she was elected the new leader of the Conservative Party.
The North West Essex MP became the first black woman elected to lead a major UK political party, and the fourth woman to lead the Tories, as she stormed to victory over Robert Jenrick with 56.5% of the vote.
She now replaces Rishi Sunak as leader of the Opposition and will seek to chart a path back to power for the Conservatives after their disastrous defeat at the general election in July.
Read more here:
Kemi Badenoch takes on ‘tough but simple’ task after winning Tory leadership
The North West Essex MP became the first black woman to be elected as the leader of a major UK political party.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments