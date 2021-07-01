Batley and Spen news – live: Voters head to polls in crucial by-election as Labour defends slim majority
Voters are heading to the polls in the Batley and Spen by-election today in what is being described as a key test of Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership.
Labour is defending a majority of more than 3,000 in the seat with Kim Leadbeater – the sister of former Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox, who was murdered in the constituency in 2016 –the party’s candidate.
Her main rival is the Tories’ Ryan Stephenson, but the arrival of veteran campaigner George Galloway in the constituency provided an extra headache for Labour’s campaign managers. Mr Galloway said he was targeting Labour voters in an explicit attempt to topple Sir Keir.
Labour activists said they were pelted with eggs and kicked in the head while on the campaign trail at the weekend and West Yorkshire Police said an 18-year-old man from Batley was arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with an attack on canvassers.
Nissan to build new electric model and huge battery plant in UK
Nissan is to build an electric car model and huge battery plant in the UK in a £1bn investment and massive jobs boost to the automotive industry.
More than 1,600 jobs will be created in Sunderland and an estimated 4,500 in supply companies.
The business secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, suggested that a significant sum of financial support from the government had been committed to Nissan but declined to give a figure.
He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “You will know we’re in conversations with lots of auto companies, there are lots of companies that are interested in investing in the UK, and it would be completely irresponsible for me to go into matters that are commercially sensitive.”
Asked if he could confirm that the sum is significant, he said: “It’s no secret that, across the world, governments are seeking to attract what is a once-in-a-generation opportunity.
“So that’s widely understood, and the British Government has been involved in conversations of that kind. But the billion pounds they’re (Nissan) giving far outweighs and is far in excess of the amount of support that we have provided.”
Jeffrey Donaldson ratified as new DUP leader
Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has been officially ratified as leader of the DUP following a meeting of the party’s ruling executive in Belfast.
The party’s 130-strong executive met at the La Mon Hotel to approve the appointment of the new leader.
Sir Jeffrey, the party’s 58-year-old Westminster leader, was the only candidate to put his name forward for the DUP leadership after the dramatic resignation of Edwin Poots earlier this month.
May blasts Johnson for failing to create ‘outward-looking’ Global Britain
Theresa May has blasted Boris Johnson for failing to live up to his promise of creating “outward-looking” global Britain after Brexit.
Speaking in a Commons debate on Wednesday about aid cuts the former prime minister urged her successor to return to his manifesto commitment of spending 0.7 per cent of gross national income (GNI) on overseas aid.
Mr Johnson and his chancellor Rishi Sunak have abandoned the policy, claiming it is too expensive and that the Covid-19 pandemic has put pressure on the public finances.
Voters go to polls in Batley and Spen by-election
Voters in Batley and Spen are going to the polls today in a by-election seen as a fundamental test of Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership of the Labour Party.
Labour is defending a majority of more than 3,000 in the West Yorkshire constituency but Sir Keir’s spokesman has insisted he will not resign if Labour loses.
New polling this week suggested that as many as four in 10 party members would want him to stand down and make way for new leadership in the wake of a loss.
The by-election was seen as a straight fight between Labour’s Kim Leadbeater and the Tories’ Ryan Stephenson, but the arrival of George Galloway in the seat has provided an extra headache for Labour’s campaign managers.
Truce agreed with EU to delay ban on sale of chilled meats to Northern Ireland
In case you missed it overnight ... a truce has been reached to delay a ban on the sale of chilled meats across the Irish Sea – but it will last only until the end of September.
The deal with the EU will force the UK to abide by Brussels’ food standards rules, but the UK government insists that does not amount to the “dynamic alignment” it opposes.
EU turned its rules ‘upside down’ to solve Brexit issues, says ambassador
The EU has turned its rules and regulations “upside down” to ensure the Northern Ireland Protocol can work, the bloc’s ambassador has said.
Speaking a day after a three-month “truce” was agreed in the post-Brexit “sausage war”, Joao Vale de Almeida rejected accusations that the EU had been inflexible or “legalistic” over the Northern Ireland deal.
“In some cases, notably on medicines, we have completely turned our rules upside down and inside out to find a solid solution to an outstanding challenge,” Mr Vale de Almeida writes in a column in The Daily Telegraph.
“Who said we didn’t care? We do care. And, while we remain firm on the full implementation of the Protocol, we also continue to seek creative solutions.”
