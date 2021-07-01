✕ Close Related video: Labour’s Batley and Spen candidate heckled and chased on campaign trail

Voters are heading to the polls in the Batley and Spen by-election today in what is being described as a key test of Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership.

Labour is defending a majority of more than 3,000 in the seat with Kim Leadbeater – the sister of former Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox, who was murdered in the constituency in 2016 –the party’s candidate.

Her main rival is the Tories’ Ryan Stephenson, but the arrival of veteran campaigner George Galloway in the constituency provided an extra headache for Labour’s campaign managers. Mr Galloway said he was targeting Labour voters in an explicit attempt to topple Sir Keir.

Labour activists said they were pelted with eggs and kicked in the head while on the campaign trail at the weekend and West Yorkshire Police said an 18-year-old man from Batley was arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with an attack on canvassers.