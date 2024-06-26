✕ Close Tory election betting probe: ‘Totally unacceptable’ if rules broken says Welsh secretary

Labour has suspended a party member after being arrested in connection of the honeytrap scandal that rocked Westminster.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed a man was taken into custody from Islington this morning after an investigation was launched in April when multiple MPs, staffers and political journalists were sent “unsolicited messages”.

As Westminster reels with gambling accusations, Sir Keir Starmer has refused to change betting rules in light of the escalating betting scandal.

During a campaign trail visit in Leicestershire, the Labour leader claimed he was “resistant to go down the road of let’s change the rules” and blamed the politicians involved in the saga.

It comes as he hailed his response to the Gambling Conission investigating Labour candidate Kevin Craig showed assertive leadership in contrast to “inaction” from Sunak.

Sir Ed Davey has admitted he placed a bet on the outcome of the 2010 general election and Tory cabinet minister Alister Jack insisted he has broken no rules after placing bets on the date of the general election.

As we race towards polling day, the prime minister and Sir Keir Starmer will go head to head for a final TV debate tonight on BBC at 8.15pm.