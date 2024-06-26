BBC general election debate live: Sunak and Starmer face each other for final time before public goes to polls
The suspended Labour member remains in custody in relation to explicit images and texts sent to MPs, staff and political reporters in Westminster
Labour has suspended a party member after being arrested in connection of the honeytrap scandal that rocked Westminster.
The Metropolitan Police confirmed a man was taken into custody from Islington this morning after an investigation was launched in April when multiple MPs, staffers and political journalists were sent “unsolicited messages”.
As Westminster reels with gambling accusations, Sir Keir Starmer has refused to change betting rules in light of the escalating betting scandal.
During a campaign trail visit in Leicestershire, the Labour leader claimed he was “resistant to go down the road of let’s change the rules” and blamed the politicians involved in the saga.
It comes as he hailed his response to the Gambling Conission investigating Labour candidate Kevin Craig showed assertive leadership in contrast to “inaction” from Sunak.
Sir Ed Davey has admitted he placed a bet on the outcome of the 2010 general election and Tory cabinet minister Alister Jack insisted he has broken no rules after placing bets on the date of the general election.
As we race towards polling day, the prime minister and Sir Keir Starmer will go head to head for a final TV debate tonight on BBC at 8.15pm.
BBC leaders’ debate: The stage is set
Pictured: James Cleverly behind the wheel
MRP poll shows Tories in third place behind Lib Dems
Craig Williams interviewed by the Gambling Commission
The Tory candidate and former parliamentary aide to Rishi Sunak accused of using inside information to place a bet on the timing of the election, has been interviewed by the Gambling Commission.
According to Sky News, the questioning has been taking place today and that Williams was “cautioned and interviewed by two ex-police officers and a former HMRC official who are now investigators at the commission”.
Cleverly admits betting row has been a distraction
The Home Secretary has admitted that the betting scandal has distracted voters from “really important issues” in the election campaign.
Mr Cleverly said he was “furious that people who should have been motivated exclusively by public service” wagered on the election.
He added: “Of course this distracts the conversation away from the really important issues.
“It is important. We are going to let the Gambling Commission do its work. But, as I say, I’d much prefer to be talking about the low-tax choice under the Conservatives and the high-tax choice under Labour.”
Cleverly attacks Labour’s border control plans
James Cleverly said Labour’s “grand idea” on border control is to create an organisation that already exists and do less than the Tories have done, but hope for better results.
The Home Secretary told reporters: “Their border command is the small boats operational command.
“Their returns unit is immigration enforcement … but they’re going to remove the Rwanda scheme.
“Their grand idea on border control is to do less than we are currently doing and somehow hope that it has better results.”
Labour expect Rishi Sunak to throw the kitchen sink at Keir Starmer in BBC debate
Labour sources are expecting Rishi Sunak to throw the kitchen sink at Keir Starmer in tonight’s BBC debate. Millions expected to tune in to the showdown, Kate Devlin reports.
No 10 pushed for these head to heads at start of the campaign - believing their man would beat the Labour leader.
But with polls refusing to move, and almost a week to go until polling day, he is running out of chances to woo voters.
Tice: Farage not campaigning in Scotland because of safety concerns
Richard Tice has claimed that Nigel Farage is not campaigning for Reform UK in Scotland because it is not safe for him.
Reform’s chairman said Mr Farage’s last visit had been “frankly dangerous”.
He added: “It was just dangerous. It was not safe. You have got to keep your leaders safe and secure, and we have the ability to share the load and that’s exactly what I’m doing. I’m delighted to be here.
Is Jeremy Hunt heading for his Portillo moment?
Behind the scenes of the Lib Dem assault on Jeremy Hunt’s true blue Surrey seat
The chancellor is plotting a narrow course to victory in the true blue Surrey seat but, on a sunny Tuesday afternoon, Archie Mitchell struggled to see how he can hold on
