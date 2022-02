Ukraine has rejected claims by Britain’s defence secretary Ben Wallace that diplomatic efforts with Russia have “a whiff of Munich” about them.

Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko said it was wrong to “offend our partners” by drawing parallels with the policy of appeasement which saw Britain and France give the green light for Adolf Hitler to annex the Sudetenland in talks in the Bavarian city in 1938.

Kiev has repeatedly urged allies including Britain to tone down warlike rhetoric, and Moscow accused the west of “hysteria”.

Boris Johnson plans further talks with world leaders in the coming days as the Ukraine crisis enters a "critical juncture”, Downing Street said, while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Kiev on Monday and Moscow on Tuesday.

Ukraine on Sunday demanded Russia attend an Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) meeting within 48 hours to discuss the military build-up near its borders and inside annexed Crimea.

“If Russia is serious when it talks about the indivisibility of security in the OSCE space, it must fulfil its commitment to military transparency in order to de-escalate tensions and enhance security for all,” said Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Poland said it was braced for a massive influx of refugees fleeing Ukraine in the coming days as flights to the country were redirected and cancelled. Mariusz Kaminski, the interior minister, said Warsaw was preparing for scenarios including the need for accommodation.

In Washington, President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan repeated his warning that an invasion could begin “any day now” and pledged the US would “defend every inch of Nato territory”.

Mr Wallace cut short a family holiday in order to fly back to the UK amid fears of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In an apparent effort to avoid repeating the mistakes of Dominic Raab, who was widely criticised as foreign secretary for remaining on a beach as Afghanistan fell to the Taliban, Mr Wallace announced he was returning to London after just one day because he was “concerned about the worsening situation in Ukraine”.

He said in an interview with The Sunday Times that Moscow could “launch an offensive at any time”, with an estimated 130,000 Russian troops and heavy firepower amassed along Ukraine’s border.

“It may be that he just switches off his tanks and we all go home, but there is a whiff of Munich in the air from some in the west,” Mr Wallace added.

UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 UK news in pictures UK news in pictures 13 February 2022 People in costume attend the Whitby Steampunk Weekend in Yorkshire PA UK news in pictures 12 February 2022 People in Parliament Square, London, take part in the People's Assembly nationwide protest about cost of living crisis PA UK news in pictures 11 February 2022 Romney sheep graze the grass around the dormant vines at Nyetimber's Manor Vineyard at West Chiltington in West Sussex. The herd from a local farm form part of Nyetimber's sustainability program and are utilised for vineyard maintenance, keeping the grass low, reducing the risk of frost, maintaining grass leys on the estate and saving the cost of fuel for mowing PA UK news in pictures 10 February 2022 Alice Wyllie looks at projections featuring details of some of the illustration plates during the press view for Audubon's Birds of America exhibition at the National Museum Of Scotland, Edinburgh PA UK news in pictures 9 February 2022 New arrival Upendi and mother Cheka in the bonobo enclosure at Twycross Zoo, Leicestershire PA UK news in pictures 8 February 2022 Workers move a crate containing Season's Greetings by street artist Banksy from a retail unit at Ty'r Orsaf, Port Talbot, prior to its journey to a temporary storage unit at an undisclosed location PA UK news in pictures 7 February 2022 Dog walkers enjoy the early morning sunrise at Tynemouth Beach in North Tyneside, on the north east coast of England PA UK news in pictures 6 February 2022 A Leicester City invades the pitch as Nottingham Forest celebrate scoring their side’s third goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at the City Ground, Nottingham PA UK news in pictures 5 February 2022 Stadium staff remove a flare from the pitch during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at Selhurst Park PA UK news in pictures 4 February 2022 "The Nuba Survival" is a five-metre-tall statue of two skeletons locked in an embrace in Checkendon, Oxfordshire. The statue was created by local artist John Buckley PA UK news in pictures 3 February 2022 Kew horticulturists attending to the ‘Rising sun’ display at the Kew Orchid Festival: Costa Rica, at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, west London PA UK news in pictures 2 February 2022 Protesters campaign against corruption in London EPA UK news in pictures 1 February 2022 Lorries queue for the Port of Dover in Kent, as the Dover TAP is enforced due to the high volume of lorries waiting to cross the Channel PA UK news in pictures 31 January 2022 Nelson Beaumont-Laurencia applies finishing touches to a sculpture of a tiger, commissioned by Manchester Business Improvement District to celebrate the Chinese New Year, is unveiled in St Ann’s Square PA UK news in pictures 30 January 2022 A house on Overhill terrace in Gateshead, lost its roof on 29 January after strong winds from Storm Malik battered northern parts of the UK PA UK news in pictures 29 January 2022 A newly painted bicycle sign is seen on the middle of the road at Westminster Bridge, as the new Highway Code rules start today together with giving pedestrians priority at junctions Reuters UK news in pictures 28 January 2022 School children take part in a rally in support of British Sign Language becoming a recognised language in the UK, outside the Houses of Parliament, Westminster, as the British Sign Language Private Members’ Bill, introduced by Rosie Cooper MP, reaches its second reading in the House PA UK news in pictures 27 January 2022 A rare six-week-old southern white rhino calf called Zawadi, explores her paddock for the first time at Africa Alive! in Lowestoft PA UK news in pictures 26 January 2022 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson jogs with his dog Dilyn, in London REUTERS UK news in pictures 25 January 2022 A member of staff looks at Francis Bacon’s work ‘Second Version of Triptych 1944’ on display in the Francis Bacon: Man and Beast exhibition at the the Royal Academy of Arts in London PA UK news in pictures 24 January 2022 Rowers (front to back) Charlotte Irving, Kat Cordiner and Abby Johnston, on their way to shatter the world record for rowing across the Atlantic PA UK news in pictures 23 January 2022 A grey seal pup on the beach at Horsey Gap in Norfolk, as the pupping season draws to a close at one of the UK’s most important sites for the mammals PA UK news in pictures 22 January 2022 Participants prepare to take part in the Crisis icebreaker cold water challenge at Tooting Bec Lido in London EPA UK news in pictures 21 January 2022 Willesborough Windmill, a white smock mill built in 1869 is bathed in the morning sunshine as the moon sets behind in Ashford, Kent PA UK news in pictures 20 January 2022 A jet skier jumps the waves off the coast at Blyth in Northumberland PA UK news in pictures 19 January 2022 Britain’s Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, participate in a therapy session with individuals who have experienced the care system, during a visit to the Foundling Museum in London REUTERS UK news in pictures 18 January 2022 Surfers enter the sea as the sun rises over Tynemouth on the North East coast PA UK news in pictures 17 January 2022 Bonhams’ Danny McIlwraith holds a Nigerian polycrome carved wood mask during a photocall for the sale of the Jim Lennon Collection at Bonhams in Edinburgh PA UK news in pictures 16 January 2022 The moon rises above the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth, Hampshire PA UK news in pictures 15 January 2022 Demonstrators outside Downing Street during a ‘Kill The Bill’ protest against The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill in London PA UK news in pictures 14 January 2022 Ecologist Emma Smart (left) and retired GP Dr Diana Warner outside HMP Bronzefield, in Surrey, following their release from the prison where Emma undertook a 26-day hunger strike during her incarceration. Ms Smart was sentenced in November, along with other members of Insulate Britain, to serve four months for breaking a High Court injunction by taking part in a blockade at junction 25 of the M25 motorway during the morning rush hour on 8 October last year PA UK news in pictures 13 January 2022 A TV presenter holds a copy of a newspaper outside 10 Downing Streetafter the Prime Minister apologised for attending a gathering of colleagues in the Number Ten garden in May 2020, while the UK was in strict lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic Getty UK news in pictures 12 January 2022 Fitness guru Derrick Evans after receiving an MBE during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle PA UK news in pictures 11 January 2022 A couple walk underneath an umbrella during wet weather on Westminster Bridge in central London PA UK news in pictures 10 January 2022 A jogger passes the Covid Memorial Wall in London AP UK news in pictures 9 January 2021 The sun rises over horses at Seaton Sluice in Northumberland PA UK news in pictures 8 January 2022 Riders compete during the Veterans Men's race at the UK Cyclo-Cross National Championships 2022 in Ardingly, south of London AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 7 January 2022 A dog looks out of a car window at the wintry conditions in Killeshin, Co. Laois PA UK news in pictures 6 January 2022 People walk through frost and mist alongside a frozen lake during sunrise in Bushy Park, London REUTERS UK news in pictures 5 January 2022 A skier jumps on the slopes at Allenheads in the Pennines to the north of Weardale in Northumberland PA UK news in pictures 4 January 2022 Freshly-fallen snow covers houses in Corbridge, near Hexham in Northumberland PA UK news in pictures 3 January 2022 Dean Morrison, 13, receives his Covid-19 vaccine from student nurse Anthony McLaughlin during a vaccination clinic at the Glasgow Central Mosque PA UK news in pictures 2 January 2022 Konastantinos Tsimikas of Liverpool with Chelsea’s Mason Mount during the Premier League match at Stamfrod Bridge Liverpool FC/Getty UK news in pictures 1 January 2022 New Year’s Eve Lasers, drones and fireworks illuminate the sky in front of the Royal Naval College in Greenwich shortly after midnight in London EPA UK news in pictures 31 December 2021 Competitors in fancy dress run across the Pennine tops near Haworth, West Yorkshire, in the annual Auld Lang Syne Fell race which attracts hundreds of runners every year PA UK news in pictures 30 December 2021 Sunrise at Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland PA UK news in pictures 29 December 2021 The Very Revd Dr Robert Willis, Dean of Canterbury Cathedral, looks at Becket, a six month old red-billed chough as he visits Wildwood Wildlife Park in Kent on the anniversary of the murder of Thomas Becket PA UK news in pictures 28 December 2021 Troops of the Household Cavalry are seen reflected in a puddle during the changing of the Queen’s Life Guard, on Horse Guards Parade, in central London PA UK news in pictures 27 December 2021 A pedestrian walks past a winter sale sign outside a John Lewis store on Oxford street in London Getty UK news in pictures 26 December 2021 Riders take their bikes through the snow near Castleside, County Durham PA

Mr Prystaiko warned that the panic being caused by the west sounding the alarm could be playing into President Putin’s hands.

He said: “It’s not the best time for us to offend our partners in the world, reminding them of this act which actually not bought peace but the opposite, it bought war.

“There’s panic everywhere, not just in people’s minds, but in financial markets as well,” he added, warning it is “hurting the Ukrainian economy on sort of the same level as people leaving the embassy”.

The Royal United Services Institute’s Russia expert, Mark Galeotti, said that the comments were “unfortunate, not least because it obviously casts the Russians as Nazi Germany”.

For a country “which lost so much in the Second World War, which still calls it the Great Patriotic War” it was a “very neuralgic point”, he said.

Mr Wallace’s cabinet colleague Brandon Lewis sought to clarify the comment, suggesting the defence secretary was referring not to appeasement, but to the way in which hopes that peace could be secured by diplomatic means were dashed by a dictator set on war.

“It is very clear that what he was drawing on was the comparison between the diplomatic attempts in the run up to World War Two and the diplomatic attempts we are all putting in now,” Mr Lewis told Sky News’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday.

“We want a diplomatic outcome, we want a peaceful outcome to this, but we do have to be cognisant of the fact that… there are 130,000 troops sitting right there on the border.

“With that kind of accumulation, there is always the possibility and the ability for Russia to move very, very swiftly and very quickly, should it decide to do so, which obviously we hope they won’t.”

Mr Lewis said that an imminent incursion by Russia was “entirely possible”, and said the situation was currently in a “balancing act” between “what we hope will be a diplomatic outcome and the realistic possibility that something much more tragic could occur”.

The chair of the Commons foreign affairs committee, Tory MP Tom Tugendhat, said Mr Putin was aware that he cannot hold Ukraine, as the 130,000 troops available to him is “a lot for a border raid but nowhere near enough for an occupation”.

Mr Tugendhat said the “mafia-like” Kremlin chief was more interested in creating chaos and exposing divisions in the west, in order to win kudos both with the Russian population at home and with China, where he has sought a closer partnership.

The MP – who recently indicated he wants to run for the Conservative leadership – called on the government to “get serious” in dealing with dirty money from Moscow, by closing UK markets to Russian firms, expelling families linked to the Putin regime and clamping down on corruption.

“There is no need for war,” said Mr Tugendhat. “Even Putin doesn’t really want it. What he wants is for us to serve his interests and through our division show his strength.

“We don’t have to play this game anymore. We must stop pretending treaties matter to these crooks and act.

“It will cost and we’ll have to be serious. But our democracy is being undermined and our alliances could unravel. We know the truth: you can have freedom or corruption, not both. Putin’s conspiracy made it clear – the time has come to choose.”

Meanwhile, Kiev has insisted its airspace will remain open, after Dutch carrier KLM announced it is suspending flights to the Ukrainian capital.