The position of BBC chairman Richard Sharp is untenable, opposition parties have said after a damning report by a cross-party MPs on his role in the “cash for Boris” row – compared to “banana republic” politics.

The culture select committee branded him guilty of “significant errors of judgement” by failing to declare his role in facilitating an £800,000 loan for Boris Johnson before he was named BBC chair by the then-PM.

Labour frontbencher Lisa Nandy said Mr Sharp’s position was “increasingly untenable” – suggesting that he would have to go if he could not explain himself at an internal BBC inquiry.

“It’s becoming more and more difficult to see how Richard Sharp can continue in that role,” she told Sky News. “If questions can’t be answered then I think the integrity of BBC is far more important than position of one individual”.

SNP MP John Nicolson – who sits on the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee which produced the report – said Mr Sharp’s position was “extremely difficult”, and suggested Rishi Sunak’s government should act now to remove him.

He told BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: “He has lost the trust of the BBC staff, that’s very clear – I’ve been deluged with messages from BBC staff saying they don’t see how he can head up the BBC anymore.”

“We knew he was a big Tory donor … but what he didn’t tell us was that he had facilitated an £800,000 loan for Boris Johnson, the prime minister, who then gave him the job – It’s all a bit banana republic,” Mr Nicolson added.

Mr Sharp’s failure to tell the DCMS committee about his meeting with Mr Johnson and Sam Blyth, who backed the line of credit for Mr Johnson, meant that MPs were unable to properly scrutinise his suitability for the BBC role, the report said.

The report’s humiliating verdict that he should “consider the impact of his omissions” on trust in the BBC, and his own appointment, is likely to make it impossible for him to continue.

Tory minister Andrew Mitchell said decisions on the future of Mr Sharp are a “matter for the BBC” at the end of an internal inquiry and a separate probe by the office of the public appointments commissioner.

But challenged by BBC host Laura Kuenssberg that it was ultimately up to the government to appoint and fire BBC chairs, Mr Mitchell insisted that it was “largely” a matter for BBC board to make a recommendation to the government.

Mr Nicolson suggested the government already has the information it needs to decide whether to asked Mr Sharp to step down. “What are ministers waiting for? What bit of information do they not have? The facts are abundantly clear.”

Richard Sharp, the former Goldman Sachs banker (DCMS/PA)

Mr Sharp admitted to the Cabinet Office that he set up a meeting between Mr Johnson and Mr Blyth but denied giving any financial advice. A spokesperson for Mr Sharp said he “regrets” not telling MPs about his involvement with Mr Blyth “and apologises”.

The DCMS said there was an “unresolved issue” as to why Simon Case, the cabinet secretary, believed Mr Sharp had himself been giving financial advice to Mr Johnson. They called on the Cabinet Office to “clear up the confusion”.

Former culture minister Lord Vaizey said Mr Sharp’s actions were not a “hanging offence”. The Tory peer told BBC Radio 4’s Broadcasting House: “You can acknowledge it is a blunder without saying it is hanging offence.”

On whether Mr Sharp’s position was untenable, Mr Mitchell said: “We shouldn’t rush to judgment on that we should allow this process to conclude. And then in the end, it will be a matter for the BBC, of which he is the chairman, to make a final decision.”

Deputy Liberal Democrat leader Daisy Cooper said Mr Johnson “must now also face the music and answer questions from an independent inquiry” – calling on Mr Sunak to ask his ethics adviser to look into the matter.

The report piled further pressure on Mr Johnson after it was revealed the Met Police has been asked to reopen its Partygate investigation.

The deputy chair of the London Assembly’s Police and Crime Committee has written to the Met commissioner, Mark Rowley, asking if he was “taking new information into account when making a decision regarding the reopening of the investigation”.

It follows details released by an ITV podcast claiming Downing Street staff corroborated before filling out questionnaires and No 10 officials destroyed evidence before the Sue Gray inquiry could investigate.