The highly-anticipated report into alleged lockdown-breaching parties at No 10 is ready to go, with Cabinet Office sources confirming police have given senior civil servant Sue Gray clearance for the document to be published in full.

Downing Street has said Boris Johnson wants to publish it – in full or in part – “as soon as possible”, meaning its potentially explosive findings may be known as early as tomorrow.

Reports this evening suggest Ms Gray is in possession of photographs showing parties in Downing Street, including images of the PM, alcohol bottles and people stood close together. Sky News said it understood the photos had been “handed over to investigators” by government “officials”.

Plans to bring the so-called partygate inquiry to a swift conclusion this week were thrown into chaos today after Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick announced that the force will mount its own inquiry into possible criminal offences by government staff. It came amid fresh revelations of another party to mark Mr Johnson’s 56th birthday during the first lockdown in 2020.