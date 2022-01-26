Boris Johnson news – live: Sue Gray to submit report, as inquiry ‘handed photos of No 10 parties featuring PM’
Johnson insists new police probe will ‘help give public the clarity it needs’
The highly-anticipated report into alleged lockdown-breaching parties at No 10 is ready to go, with Cabinet Office sources confirming police have given senior civil servant Sue Gray clearance for the document to be published in full.
Downing Street has said Boris Johnson wants to publish it – in full or in part – “as soon as possible”, meaning its potentially explosive findings may be known as early as tomorrow.
Reports this evening suggest Ms Gray is in possession of photographs showing parties in Downing Street, including images of the PM, alcohol bottles and people stood close together. Sky News said it understood the photos had been “handed over to investigators” by government “officials”.
Plans to bring the so-called partygate inquiry to a swift conclusion this week were thrown into chaos today after Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick announced that the force will mount its own inquiry into possible criminal offences by government staff. It came amid fresh revelations of another party to mark Mr Johnson’s 56th birthday during the first lockdown in 2020.
Difference between ‘Covid rules’ and ‘law’ being broken in partygate inquiry
As our home affairs editor Lizzie Dearden explains:
Watch: Shapps insists Britons won’t consider PM’s birthday event a party
‘Change of leader requires general election,’ claims Rees-Mogg
More from Jacob Rees-Mogg now, who used his BBC Newsnight appearance to claim the UK is now effectively a “presidential system”, and that a general election will be required if Boris Johnson leaves his post.
Ballot Box Scotland, a Scottish polling data Twitter account, run by Allan Faulds, took issue with the Commons leader’s stance. Here, he explains why:
Analysis: Sunak’s £13bn windfall removes any excuse for not tackling cost-of-living crisis
Let’s step back from partygate for a moment. The chancellor is under renewed pressure to scrap a controversial tax hike after official data showed the public finances are in better shape than had been feared.
National Insurance contributions are set to rise by 2.5 percentage points in April, handing workers and employers a hefty bill just as they face the brunt of soaring energy prices. The move has been criticised from all sides, including the Tory backbenches, writes our business reporter Ben Chapman.
Critics argue that Rishi Sunak should scrap, or at least delay, his planned NI increase, so as not to worsen the approaching cost-of-living crunch.
Famous faces react to idea of PM being ‘ambushed by cake’
It’s not been your average Tuesday night, what with an ally of Boris Johnson trying to explain a reported birthday party for the PM as him being “ambushed by cake” while he tried to work.
Reactions have come in hot and heavy.
No one can beat Nigella Lawson’s new cookbook idea:
In fact, Conor Burns, the MP who coined the phrase, attempted to join in with the joke - but was quickly shot down by the famous chef.
Elsewhere, talkRadio’s Darryl Morris went down the accident-at-work claims route:
And Jacob Rees-Mogg, leader of the Commons, had an entirely different plan altogether. As explained by the i’s Paul Waugh:
Local Lib Dem politician Bruce McDonald wasn’t a fan of Mr Rees-Mogg’s response, either.
‘Nothing to worry about’: No 10 chief of staff downplays police probe
It seems not all of Boris Johnson’s staff are concerned about his position.
Despite various worrying reports going into Wednesday, such as Sue Gray being in possession of photographs showing the PM at No 10 parties, Dan Rosenfield, Downing Street’s chief of staff, is allegedly telling those around him not to worry.
The Daily Mirror’s Pippa Crerar said she had been told that in a meeting with “govt special advisors today”, Mr Rosenfield said of the police probe: “At worst it will be like getting a fixed penalty fine for speeding, nothing to worry about.”
‘Inevitable’ PM will be questioned by detectives over No 10 parties
It “appears inevitable” Boris Johnson will be interviewed by police as part of their investigation into potentially lockdown-breaching parties at 10 Downing Street, it has been reported.
Policing sources are also said to have told The Times the probe “could last for months”.
Sue Gray, the senior civil servant who is overseeing an inquiry into the events, triggered the formal investigation when she handed evidence to Met detectives.
The PM now faces being interviewed by the police, either under caution or as a witness. Officers are said to be investigating eight parties and could issue fines.
It would make Mr Johnson the first serving prime minister to be interviewed by detectives since 2006, when Tony Blair was questioned as a witness as part of the cash for honours scandal. At the time, it was reported Mr Blair had said he may have to resign if he was interviewed under caution.
Mr Johnson will likely have to be questioned under caution if police think he personally breached Covid laws.
Unexplained ‘delay’ to PM seeing Sue Gray inquiry – report
In the latest partygate twist, it is now being reported Boris Johnson will not in fact see the report by Sue Gray tonight.
Sky’s Sam Coates says it is “unclear the reason for the delay” but that it remains “theoretically possible it could be published” tomorrow - just not in time for Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs).
“But starting to sound like Thursday is more likely,” the broadcaster’s deputy political editor said he had heard.
It comes only a couple of hours after it was suggested the PM would be handed the document this evening, after the Metropolitan Police gave Ms Gray permission to publish it in full.
Opinion: ‘Don’t miss the new play, Waiting for Sue Gray’
Our political sketch writer, Tom Peck, writes about what every MP seems to be right now: waiting for the report.
Some people have likened the interminable wait for the Sue Gray report to Waiting for Godot, but such comparisons seem wide of the mark to me. Isn’t the point about Waiting for Godot that you seem to wait for ever for something that never comes, and in the meantime nothing happens?
Waiting for Sue Gray, on the other hand, has been like a rolling live-action mash-up of Squid Game and Some Mothers Do ’Ave ’Em, which is clearly building towards a climax that may very well not disappoint.
Even the bit in Waiting for Godot where those two sadomasochists turn up chained together and start whipping each other seems perfectly normal when compared with what the Tories have been doing just to keep themselves busy before the Sue Gray report arrives.
Don’t miss the new play, Waiting for Sue Gray – an orgy of Tory violence | Tom Peck
‘Waiting for Sue Gray’ is a rolling live-action mash-up of ‘Squid Game’ and ‘Some Mothers Do ’Ave ’Em’
Corbyn ‘disappointed’ Labour voted down reinstating him
Let’s take a break from partygate now. Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said it is “disappointing” that the party’s ruling body voted down an attempt to restore him as a party MP.
Left-wing members of Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC) engineered a motion to have the parliamentary whip reinstated to the former party leader, but they confirmed it was voted down.
Mr Corbyn, who has been sitting as an independent MP since October 2020, thanked his supporters as he reacted to the result.
“Today’s NEC vote and Keir Starmer’s ongoing decision to bar me from sitting as a Labour MP is disappointing,” he tweeted. “I am grateful for and humbled by the support I’ve received, especially from my Islington North constituents.”
Mr Corbyn added: “The struggle for peace, justice and sustainability goes on.”
The veteran politician was suspended from Labour in the wake of his response to a report from a human rights watchdog that found the party broke equality laws in relation to its handling of antisemitism complaints.
While Mr Corbyn’s suspension was later lifted, his successor, Sir Keir Starmer, ordered that the party whip be withheld from him, effectively suspending him as a Labour MP.
Additional reporting by PA
