Queen calls Hancock 'poor man' in first in-person audience with PM for 15 months

Plans to ban TV and online adverts for junk food before the 9pm watershed are due to be unveiled by ministers today, as part of Boris Johnson’s efforts to tackle obesity.

Small businesses will be exempt from the policy, according to reports in The Telegraph, meaning anywhere with 249 employees or fewer will be permitted to advertise foods high in fat, sugar and salt (HFSS).

Restaurants, cafes and bakeries raised concerns they would not be able to advertise their products on their own social media accounts, while the Food and Drink Federation (FDF)’s chief scientific officer, Kate Halliwell, accused the government of “pressing ahead with headline chasing policies”.

Elsewhere, Sir Keir Starmer has appointed ex-Tony Blair aide Matthew Doyle as his interim director of communications, amid a shake-up of the Labour Party’s backroom team. Mr Doyle replaces Ben Nunn, who stepped down last week.