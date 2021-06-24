Boris Johnson news – live: Government to announce junk food advert ban, as Starmer hires ex-Blair aide
Plans to ban TV and online adverts for junk food before the 9pm watershed are due to be unveiled by ministers today, as part of Boris Johnson’s efforts to tackle obesity.
Small businesses will be exempt from the policy, according to reports in The Telegraph, meaning anywhere with 249 employees or fewer will be permitted to advertise foods high in fat, sugar and salt (HFSS).
Restaurants, cafes and bakeries raised concerns they would not be able to advertise their products on their own social media accounts, while the Food and Drink Federation (FDF)’s chief scientific officer, Kate Halliwell, accused the government of “pressing ahead with headline chasing policies”.
Elsewhere, Sir Keir Starmer has appointed ex-Tony Blair aide Matthew Doyle as his interim director of communications, amid a shake-up of the Labour Party’s backroom team. Mr Doyle replaces Ben Nunn, who stepped down last week.
Patel urged to scrap plans for women’s immigration detention centre
More than 70 MPs and peers have insisted that the home secretary scrap plans for a women-only immigration detention centre in County Durham.
The new facility is expected to hold up to 80 women at a time when it opens on the site of the former Hassockfield Secure Training Centre and notorious Medomsley detention centre this autumn.
A group of cross-party politicians, including former shadow home secretary Diane Abbott, Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey and former shadow chancellor John McDonnell, claim the Home Office is pushing ahead with plans before completing an equality impact assessment which “risks exposing already vulnerable women to yet more discrimination and harm”.
My colleague Chiara Giordano reports:
MPs urge Priti Patel to scrap plans for women’s immigration detention centre
Objectors fear facility in County Durham ‘risks exposing already vulnerable women to yet more discrimination and harm’
Starmer hires former Blair aide amid backroom shake-up
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has appointed ex-Tony Blair aide Matthew Doyle as his interim director of communications, after Ben Nunn stepped down last week.
It comes amid a shake-up of Labour’s backroom team following Sir Keir’s political director and chief of staff moving to new roles. Baroness Chapman, who was political director, will now speak on Brexit-related issues in the House of Lords.
Mr Doyle previously worked for the Labour Party from 1998 to 2005, and returned briefly to act as TV debates media director for then-PM Gordon Brown during the 2010 general election.
From June 2007 to February 2012, he worked as political director for Mr Blair, once the ex-Labour leader had left office.
An advert for the permanent role of communications director is expected soon.
Ministers to ban junk food ads before 9pm to tackle obesity
Government plans to push ahead with a ban on unhealthy food adverts, online and on TV before the 9pm television watershed, have been branded “headline chasing policies” by the food and drink sector.
The Food and Drink Federation (FDF) said the proposals would make it difficult to advertise products reformulated or created in smaller portions to be in line with the government’s own targets.
“We are disappointed that the government continues to press ahead with headline chasing policies which will undermine existing government policies, principally the reformulation programmes to reduce calories, sugars, salt and portion sizes,” FDF’s chief scientific officer Kate Halliwell said.
“Not only do the proposals signal a lack of joined-up policy, the implementation periods for both advertising and promotional restrictions do not give businesses enough time to prepare for the changes.”
It comes after research by the NHS found that one in three children leaves primary school overweight, or obese, and almost two-thirds of adults in England are overweight or living with obesity.
Our deputy news editor Alastair Jamieson has the full report:
Ministers to ‘ban junk food adverts on TV or online before 9pm’
Advertising industry ‘dismayed’ by the move, which forms part of plan to tackle obesity
