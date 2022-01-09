✕ Close Liz Truss appointed UK Brexit minister after David Frost's shock exit

Boris Johnson’s former Brexit chief Lord Frost has warned the prime minister that he must go back to “free market” and “low tax” policies if he wants to win at the next election.

Speaking in his first interview since his resignation last month, former cabinet minister Lord Frost told The Mail on Sunday that there needed to be “different voices” around the Prime Minister if “we’re going to get out of this little trough and win the Election in a couple of years’ time”.

Lord Frost argued the country needed to “get going economically again”, with “free markets, free debate and low taxes”.

He also warned: “I saw the polling and it doesn’t look good. I don’t think the Red Wall is so different to the rest of the country.”

Lord Frost’s comments come as his successor in the role of chief Brexit negotiator, foreign secretary Liz Truss, warned the EU that she would trigger Article 16 if talks fail.

Firing a shot across the Channel, Liz Truss said: “My priority is to protect peace and stability in Northern Ireland. I want a negotiated solution but if we have to use legitimate provisions including Article 16, I am willing to do that.”