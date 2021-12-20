Boris Johnson news – live: PM under pressure over No 10 ‘party’ picture as Truss appointed Brexit negotiator
Government insists no rules broken and Johnson ‘home by 7pm’: follow updates below
Boris Johnson faces fresh scrutiny after a photograph was published over the weekend, which appears to show him and some of his staff enjoying wine and cheese in the garden of 10 Downing Street while lockdown restrictions were in place.
The image, first published by The Guardian, shows the PM, his wife Carrie, and colleagues on 15 May 2000 during the first national lockdown. Nineteen people were present and there were “spirits and pizza inside and outside the building”, the newspaper reported.
While No 10 yesterday insisted the gathering was “within the rules”, Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner urged Mr Johnson to “tell us the truth” about potentially lockdown-breaching events at No 10 “from the very beginning [of the pandemic]”.
Elsewhere, foreign secretary Liz Truss has been drafted in to take over negotiations with the EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol following the dramatic resignation of Lord Frost. It emerged that the Tory peer was leaving the government on Saturday night, with him blaming the “current direction of travel” of the PM’s party.
Watch: Raab says it was staff having a drink post-work in No 10 garden photo
ICYMI: Javid refuses to rule out further pre-Christmas Covid rules
Sajid Javid has refused to rule out introducing tougher Covid restrictions in England before Christmas, leading to demands for Boris Johnson to urgently address the public on the government’s strategy.
Describing the Omicron situation as “fast-moving”, the health secretary stressed there were “no guarantees in this pandemic” and that the government was keeping measures under review.
Scientists have urged ministers not to allow hospitalisations to “go through the roof” before action is taken, warning that delaying the introduction of stricter rules may cause greater harm to the economy, reports our political correspondent Ashley Cowburn.
Sajid Javid refuses to rule out further Covid restrictions before Christmas
Boris Johnson faces demands to address the public on what measures may be needed
Resignation not about leadership, says Lord Frost
Let’s hear from former Brexit minister Lord Frost now, who has insisted he “never disagreed in any way” with Boris Johnson about Brexit policy - one day after he resigned from government, citing the “direction” of the PM’s party.
“Right up to the last day we’ve been absolutely aligned on that, and Liz Truss and Chris Heaton-Harris I’m sure are going to do a great job,” he told reporters this morning. “I left the government because, as I think is well known, I couldn’t support certain policies - most recently on Covid restrictions and plan B.
“And if you’re a minister you have to support collective responsibility, you have to support decisions of the government, and I couldn’t, so that’s why I had to leave.”
Speaking to Sky News, Lord Frost said his resignation was “absolutely not about leadership”.
Pressed on if more ministers will resign, Lord Frost said: “I can’t speak for anybody else, I can only say what I think, which is that I don’t support coercive policies on Covid. The prime minister has got some very difficult decisions to take and I’m sure he’ll be thinking very hard at them.”
Watch: Raab attempts to defend No 10 garden ‘party’ photo
BREAKING: Raab undermines claim PM was working at garden gathering
Dominic Raab has undermined No 10’s claim that Boris Johnson was working while enjoying wine and cheese with staff in the No 10 garden during lockdown – saying it was “after” work had finished.
He insisted the event complied with social mixing rules during the first lockdown because No 10 is a place of work and the garden is “used for work meetings”. But the deputy prime minister added: “Sometimes they’ll have a drink after a long day or a long week.”
On BBC Breakfast, he said it had been “a gruelling day”, insisting: “This wasn’t a social occasion. It was staff having a drink after a busy set of work meetings and the pressures of the day.”
Our deputy political editor Rob Merrick reports:
Raab undermines claim that Boris Johnson was working while drinking wine with staff
Dominic Raab has undermined No 10’s claim that Boris Johnson was working while enjoying wine and cheese with staff in the No 10 garden during lockdown – saying it was “after” work had finished.
‘This is where we are’: Pundits react to Raab’s defence of garden ‘party’
The defence at No 10 appears to be wearing thin.
As columnist Kirsty Stricklan reports:
The Mirror’s Lizzy Buchan was also listening to Dominic Raab this morning:
Meanwhile, the FT’s Henry Mance comments on the government’s decision-making process:
Labour: Garden ‘party’ more evidence of Covid law-breaking
Over to Labour now. MP Rachel Reeves has told the Today programme that the photograph of Boris Johnson, his wife and staff in the garden of No 10 during the first national lockdown was evidence of law-breaking.
“I do think there is evidence of law-breaking not just on this occasion, but on multiple occasions. The country is sick of it,” the shadow chancellor said.
“They want to see leadership from this prime minister and government, and at the moment they’re hiding last year they were having a party. People are fed up with it.”
Ms Reeves added: “They want government that know that the rules apply to them as well and provide leadership to protect families, protect the NHS and also to protect businesses. People are very sick and tired of this government.”
Liz Truss takes over Brexit Protocol negotiations after Frost quits
Foreign secretary Liz Truss has been drafted in to take over negotiations with the EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol following the dramatic resignation of Lord Frost, reports political correspondent Ashley Cowburn.
The cabinet minister, who is widely seen as a possible contender in a future Tory leadership race, will be given an expanded brief, taking responsibility for the UK’s relationship with the bloc with immediate effect, No 10 announced.
In a blow to Mr Johnson, who suffered the largest rebellion of his premiership and a historic by-election loss this week, Lord Frost also voiced concerns over “coercive” Covid measures and the wish for the UK to become a “lightly regulated, low-tax” economy in his letter to No 10 on Saturday evening.
Liz Truss takes over Brexit Protocol negotiations after resignation of Lord Frost
Liz Truss takes over Brexit Protocol negotiations after resignation of Lord Frost
‘Consistent with guidance,’ deputy PM claims about cheese and wine ‘party’
Raab defends PM over latest No 10 allegations
Dominic Raab has been defending his boss this morning, saying having a drink “after a long day or long week” was not against the regulations when asked about a photo showing the PM, his wife and staff in the garden of No 10 during the first national lockdown.
The deputy PM and justice secretary told Times Radio: “Downing Street used that garden as a place of work. They used it for work meetings. The photo is from a day when, I think, the prime minister had just done a press conference.
“And sometimes they’ll have a drink after a long day or a long week. And that’s not against the regulations.”
On Mr Johnson’s then-fiancee Carrie being there, Mr Raab said: “It is not just a place of work for all the staff that work in No 10 and the prime minister, but it is also the the residence of the prime minister and his very young family. I genuinely don’t think it gets classified as a party because Carrie popped down and spent a little bit of time there with her husband.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies