Cost of living UK - live: Protesters demand Boris Johnson give workers ‘better deal’
Prime minister claims UK ‘will come through crisis strongly’
Boris Johnson says Britain will get through the cost-of-living crisis and “come through on the other side strongly” - as thousands of people gathered to start marching to call for action over spiralling price rises.
The TUC, which organised the event, says workers have lost almost £20,000 since 2008 because pay has not kept pace with inflation.
Banners reading “Nurses not nukes” and “Cost of Tories crisis” were seen.
At RAF Brize Norton after visiting Kyiv, Mr Johnson said: “I sympathise very much with everybody who is facing pressures caused by the cost of living. We will get through it. We will come through the other side strongly.”
The prime minister denied that a £21 billion package from Chancellor Rishi Sunak would add to inflationary pressures.
Meanwhile, home secretary Priti Patel said the “absolutely scandalous” European court decision that effectively grounded the first flight to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda was politically motivated.
Mr Johnson said the government would press ahead with its Rwanda plan, and defended Home Office plans to electronically tag some asylum-seekers arriving in the UK.
European court Rwanda block politically motivated, claims Priti Patel
The “absolutely scandalous” European court decision that effectively grounded the first flight to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda was politically motivated, according to the Home Secretary.
Judges at the European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday granted an injunction that resulted in a chartered aircraft to Kigali being unable to depart from Wiltshire.
“You’ve got to look at the motivation,” Priti Patel told The Daily Telegraph.
“How and why did they make that decision? Was it politically motivated? I’m of the view that it is, absolutely.
“The opaque way this court has operated is absolutely scandalous. That needs to be questioned.
“We don’t know who the judges are, we don’t know who the panel are, we haven’t actually had a judgment - just a press release and a letter saying we can’t move this person under rule 39.
“They’ve not used this ruling previously, which does make you question the motivation and the lack of transparency.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies