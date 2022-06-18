Cost of living UK - live: Protesters demand Boris Johnson give workers ‘better deal’
Prime minister claims UK ‘will come through crisis strongly’
Boris Johnson says Britain will get through the cost-of-living crisis and “come through on the other side strongly” - as thousands of people gathered to march calling for action over spiralling price rises.
The TUC, which organised the event, says workers have lost almost £20,000 since 2008 because pay has not kept pace with inflation.
Banners reading “Nurses not nukes” and “Cost of Tories crisis” were seen.
At RAF Brize Norton after visiting Kyiv, Mr Johnson said: “I sympathise very much with everybody who is facing pressures caused by the cost of living. We will get through it. We will come through the other side strongly.”
The prime minister denied that a £21 billion package from Chancellor Rishi Sunak would add to inflationary pressures.
Meanwhile, home secretary Priti Patel said the “absolutely scandalous” European court decision that effectively grounded the first flight to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda was politically motivated.
Mr Johnson said the government would press ahead with its Rwanda plan, and defended Home Office plans to electronically tag some asylum-seekers arriving in the UK.
Starmer: Wakefield ‘could be birthplace of next Labour government'
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has urged supporters not to be complacent with just a few days to go before the Wakefield by-election, telling them the town “could be the birthplace of the next Labour government”.
His party is now odds-on favourites to take back the seat they lost in 2019 as part of the Tories’ takeover of “red wall” constituencies across the north of England.
He told a rally in the town: “It feels like we can reach out and touch this. It feels positive...
“We know how hard this is. We lost in 2019. We have to earn every vote.”
He added: “If we get it right, this Wakefield by-election could be the birthplace of the next Labour government.”
But he warned: “We have to remind ourselves that we’ve only gained one by-election in the past 25 years.
“So we have to keep going for these last few days to make history.”
Sir Keir addressed a large crowd of supporters along with Labour’s by-election candidate, Simon Lightwood, and shadow cabinet members Louise Haigh and Jonathan Ashworth.
Wakefield was won by the Tories in 201 after being a Labour stronghold since the 1930s.
Demonstrators condemn government curb on protests
Protesters at a rally in London opposing the rising cost of living have criticised the controversial Police and Crime Bill which they fear could limit such demonstrations in future.
Ben Robinson, 25, called the Bill “draconian”, saying he hoped people would still come out to protest if it became law.
He told the PA news agency: “The fear for me is that these things aren’t going to be happening as often with the new Police and Crime Bill coming in, so I think it’s important to get out now while we’re allowed to.
“Obviously, I think people should still protest regardless of that draconian Bill, but to see this (turnout) today is amazing.”
UK will pull through strongly, PM insists
Boris Johnson said Britain would get through the cost-of-living crisis and “come through on the other side strongly”.
Communities secretary Michael Gove warned on Thursday that the country was facing “tough times” after the Bank of England forecast inflation is set to hit 11 per cent as it raised interest rates to 1.25 per cent.
Mr Johnson said: “I sympathise very much with everybody who is facing pressures caused by the cost of living. We will get through it. We will come through the other side strongly.”
He rejected suggestions that a £21 billion package announced by chancellor Rishi Sunak would simply add to the inflationary pressures.
“We don’t believe that this support is inflationary. We believe it will go to people who need it. We think it is completely the right thing to do,” he said.
Treasury chief secretary Simon Clarke said on Friday that pay demands that seek to match the rate of inflation risked creating a 1970s-style wage-price spiral, pushing prices in the shops even higher.
Johnson vows to press ahead with Rwanda deportations
Boris Johnson has said the Government will press ahead with its policy of deporting asylum-seekers to Rwanda, after the first flight was blocked following an 11th-hour ruling by the European Court of Human Rights.
Speaking at RAF Brize Norton after returning from Kyiv, Mr Johnson said ministers remained confident that the policy was lawful.
“Every single court in this country said that there was no obstacle that they could see. No court in this country ruled the policy unlawful - which was very, very encouraging,” he said.
“There was this weird last-minute hiccup we had with Strasbourg. Let’s see where we get with that. I have read some interesting legal commentary about that.
“But we are very confident in the lawfulness of what we are doing and we are going to pursue the policy.”
Priti Patel has said the judgement was “scandalous”.
Priti Patel says ECHR ruling that blocked Rwanda flight was ‘scandalous’
Home secretary says doubts remain over court’s motivation for intervening
PM defends plan to electronically tag refugees
Boris Johnson has defended “draconian” Home Office plans to electronically tag asylum seekers arriving across the Channel on small boats or lorries, saying it was essential that people could not simply “vanish” after arriving in the UK. Ashley Cowburn and Colin Drury report:
Boris Johnson defends 'draconian' plan to electronically tag refugees
Critics have called the policy ‘draconian and punitive’
Protesters march to Parliament over rising prices
Hundreds of protesters are marching in central London to demand action from the Government to combat the cost-of-living crisis.
The crowds are heaging to Parliament Square for a rally with speakers including Frances O’Grady, general secretary of the TUC, which is organising the event.
The TUC says its research suggests that workers have lost almost £20,000 since 2008 because pay has not kept pace with inflation.
Banners reading “cut war not welfare” and “end fuel poverty, insulate homes now” are being carried by some demonstrators.
Ashley Cowburn reports:
Thousands to march in London demanding ‘better deal’ in cost of living crisis
Thousands are expected to join protests on Saturday demanding a ‘better deal’ for workers
European court Rwanda block politically motivated, claims Priti Patel
The “absolutely scandalous” European court decision that effectively grounded the first flight to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda was politically motivated, according to the Home Secretary.
Judges at the European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday granted an injunction that resulted in a chartered aircraft to Kigali being unable to depart from Wiltshire.
“You’ve got to look at the motivation,” Priti Patel told The Daily Telegraph.
“How and why did they make that decision? Was it politically motivated? I’m of the view that it is, absolutely.
“The opaque way this court has operated is absolutely scandalous. That needs to be questioned.
“We don’t know who the judges are, we don’t know who the panel are, we haven’t actually had a judgment - just a press release and a letter saying we can’t move this person under rule 39.
“They’ve not used this ruling previously, which does make you question the motivation and the lack of transparency.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies