Boris Johnson committed a "clear and unambiguous breach" of the rules by taking a new job as a Daily Mail columnist, a government watchdog has said.

The Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) on Tuesday wrote to the government and said there was urgent need for reform of the “good chaps” approach to ministerial jobs.

Acoba chairman Lord Pickles said Mr Johnson’s decision to refer his new job to the watchdog just 30 minutes before it was publicly announced was a breach of the ministerial code.

Under the rules, ministers who leave government must consult Acoba on any jobs they take within two years of leaving government.

But the current arrangement has been criticised for being too lenient and lacking enforcement power.

In a letter to deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden, Lord Pickles said it was up to the government to take action.

The latest rule breach comes just weeks after Mr Johnson was found by a cross-party committee to have repeatedly lied to Parliament.

Lord Pickles, who is a Conservative peer and former communities secretary, said Mr Johnson’s case was a “further illustration of how out of date” the rules were.

He added that sanctions for breaches of the rules were needed.

“What action to take in relation to this breach is a matter for the Government,” Lord Pickles wrote.

“I suggest that you take into consideration the low-risk nature of the appointment itself, and the need to reform the system to deal with roles in proportion to the risks posed.”

Mr Johnson is writing a weekly column for the Daily Mail and has so far raised eyebrows by writing one article about his experience with a weight-loss drug, and another sharing his views on last week’s submarine disaster.

More follows...