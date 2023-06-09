Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Boris Johnson has been accused of a “sickening insult” to the bereaved after he gave honours to allies embroiled in the Partygate scandal, including one dubbed ‘party Marty’.

Martin Reynolds, his former principal private secretary who boasted “we seem to have got away with” the ‘bring your own booze’ garden party during coronavirus restrictions, received a gong.

There were also honours for Dan Rosenfield, his ex-chief of staff, and Jack Doyle, his former director of communications, both of whom were in office during some of the rule-breaking.

Former No 10 head of operations Shelley Williams-Walker, allegedly nicknamed ‘DJ SWW’ after playing tunes from a laptop during a No 10 party on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral, was given a damehood.

And there was a peerage for one-time London mayoral contender Shaun Bailey, who was photographed at an apparent lockdown Christmas party at Conservative Party headquarters in 2020.

Labour said it was a “sickening insult that those who planned Covid parties and held boozy lockdown bashes while families were unable to mourn loved ones are now set to be handed gongs by Rishi Sunak.”

The party also denounced the list as “a carousel of Boris Johnson’s cronies”.

Those elevated to the House of Lords include Ross Kempsell, in his early 30s, his spokesman and tennis partner and a close friend of Mr Johnson’s wife, Carrie.

Charlotte Owen, a former assistant to Mr Johnson is set to become the youngest person to be awarded a life peerage. It means that Ms Owen, who graduated from university in 2015, will sit in the Upper House after serving less than two years in the No 10 policy unit.

As a journalist with TalkRadio, Mr Kempsell secured the infamous interview with Mr Johnson in which he revealed he ‘paints buses’ as a hobby.

He was subsequently given a No 10 post by Mr Johnson and appointed £90,000 a year head of Tory research despite claims that he was too inexperienced to do the job.

Longtime ally Conor Burns, who infamously claimed Mr Johnson had been “ambushed” by a cake during a rule-breaking birthday party has also been given a knighthood. Others honoured included Brexit allies, including former business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, awarded a knighthood, and Mr Johnson’s home secretary Priti Patel, given a damehood.

But when it finally emerged the long-awaited list reignited bitter infighting within the Tory party. Fervent pro-Brexit Johnson supporter Nadine Dorries appeared to take revenge on Rishi Sunak over her omission, dramatically quitting as an MP and triggering a by-election in her constituency.

One senior Tory MP described the list as “even worse than I thought it would be”.

Boris Johnson has named close allies on his resignation honours list (PA Wire)

Ms Dorries shock announcement came just hours after she said the “last thing” she wanted was a by-election. She told TalkTV she had had a “number of conversations” with Mr Johnson in the last 24 hours and that "something significant” had happened to change her mind.

There had been much wrangling behind the scenes over a possible peerage for Ms Dorries. She had been expected to stand down as an MP to enter the Lords. But she told the broadcaster her nomination had “gone back to Holac (House of Lords Appointments Commission)” which vets MPs and she quit anyway. An election in her Mid Bedfordshire seat could be hazardous for Rishi Sunak.

Mr Johnson with his then-principal private secretary Martin Reynolds (PA Wire)

It comes as former culture secretary Nadine Dorries has stood down as an MP with immediate effect (PA Archive)

Mr Johnson’s father Stanley Johnson has also been dropped from the list (PA)

Another significant ommission from the list was Mr Johnson’s father Stanley, who at one point was expected to be handed a knighthood. The Independent called on Mr Sunak to block that plan and a petition reached 308,000 signatures. Mr Sunak had said at the time of the row, in a swipe at his predecessor, said he would get his own dad a father’s day card - not a knighthood.

Stanley Johnson’s nomination had prompted accusations of further cronyism, after Mr Johnson already nominated his brother Jo Johnson for a peerage in 2020.

Jacob Rees-Mogg is among those being rewarded on the list (Getty)

It also drew criticism after senior Tory MP Caroline Nokes and a journalist in 2021 publicly accused Stanley Johnson, a former MEP, of touching them at Conservative party conferences.

Ms Nokes, chairwoman of the Commons Women and Equalities Committee, accused Stanley Johnson of forcefully smacking her on the backside and making a vulgar comment at the Conservative Party conference in 2003.

Stanley Johnson said after that he had “no recollection” of either incident.

A senior Tory MP told The Independent Mr Johnson’s honours list could be the “final nail in the coffin” for the former prime minister’s political career.

The MP said a comeback for Mr Johnson is already a “heavily discounted” prospect his honours list would only make it less likely. “All this might do is put another nail in his coffin, it will reduce his chance of a return from 2pc to 1pc,” they added.

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper accused Mr Sunak of rewarding “failure”, by not blocking the list.

“The fact that one of the most scandal-ridden prime ministers is now allowed to stuff his cronies in the Lords after a failed premiership tells the British public everything they need to know about this Conservative Party,” she said.

“Boris Johnson caused crisis after crisis in this country — if Rishi Sunak rewards his failure it’s just proof it is one rule for the Conservatives and another for everyone else.

“The buck stops with Sunak — he must ensure that Johnson’s honours list is put through the shredder.”

Shadow immigration minister Stephen Kinnock said: “Some of the people on that list, it just looks like a carousel of Boris Johnson’s cronies and frankly the Prime Minister has caved in yet again because there’s warring factions in the Conservative Party.

“They’re so divided and fragmented and the Prime Minister realises that if he wants to keep the sort of Johnson wing of his party quiet he’ll need to… Some of the names on there are very, very dubious indeed and the Prime Minister should not be accepting them.”

Mr Johnson’s spokesman said: “We strictly do not comment on honours.”