UK politics live: Boris Johnson calls for referendum on UK’s ECHR membership
Ex-prime minister also brands Rishi Sunak’s ideas ‘zany’ and blames him for election drubbing
Britain should hold a referendum on its membership of the European Convention on Human Rights, Boris Johnson has said.
The ex-prime minister told The Daily Telegraph there was a strong case to give voters a say on the ECHR, which critics say prevents Britain from having full control of immigration.
Mr Johnson suggested the ECHR did not “provide people with protections that they wouldn’t otherwise have”.
His comments come ahead of the publication of his memoir, Unleashed, in which he brands Rishi Sunak’s ideas in government as “zany” and laid the blame for the drubbing suffered by the Tories at this year’s general election at his feet.
He also writes that he regrets not sacking then-political adviser Dominic Cummings over the Barnard Castle row, dismissing the furore as “lefty journalists angry over Brexit”.
Mr Johnson will be questioned about the revelations in his memoir during an appearance on ITV set to air on Friday evening.
The BBC was forced to cancel its interview with him after presenter Laura Kuenssberg accidentally sent the former prime minister her briefing notes.
Tory leadership candidates Robert Jenrick and Tom Tugendhat have both backed the idea of leaving the ECHR.
US hails Chacos deal as ‘win for diplomacy'
US State Department spokesman Matt Miller said of the Chacos deal: “It’s a win for a diplomacy to see a successful, successful outcome of this effort between two US partners after more than a dozen rounds of talks.
“The agreement will secure the future of our joint US-UK military facility on Diego Garcia, which plays a vital role in US efforts to establish regional and global security, respond to crises and counter some of the most challenging security threats of our time.”
Bugging device found in my bathroom after Netanyahu visit, Johnson claims
A bugging device was found in Boris Johnson’s bathroom after a visit by Benjamin Netanyahu when he was foreign secretary, the former prime minister has claimed.
Mr Johnson alleged that his security team made the discovery when they did a sweep of the toilets after the Israeli premier had used them during a meeting in 2017.
Writing in his memoir Unleashed, the former Tory MP said Mr Netanyahu had excused himself during talks at his old office to use the washroom, described as “a secret annex… a bit like the gents’ in a posh London club”.
“Thither Bibi repaired for a while, and it may or may not be a coincidence but I am told that later, when they were doing a regular sweep for bugs, they found a listening device in the thunderbox,” Mr Johnson said.
It is unclear whether the Israeli government was confronted about the incident.
The Israeli embassy in London has been contacted for comment.
ITV interviews Boris Johnson after BBC cancels
ITV has announced it will broadcast an interview with Boris Johnson, after the BBC cancelled an interview with the ex-prime minister because presenter Laura Kuenssberg accidentally sent him her briefing notes.
Boris Johnson: The Interview will go out on ITV1 at 7pm tomorrow. The interviewer is Tom Bradby.
BBC forced to cancel Boris Johnson interview after ‘embarrassing’ mistake
Presenter says ‘embarrassing and disappointing’ error scuppered interview with former PM
MPs accepting freebies while out of power ‘different’, minister claims
A minister has claimed accepting freebies in opposition is “different” from doing so in government as she attempted to explain why Sir Keir Starmer has paid back the value of some Taylor Swift tickets, but not thousands of pounds worth of other gifts.
Industry minister Sarah Jones suggested Sir Keir and other Labour frontbenchers were taking free tickets to concerts and festivals while in opposition to “build relationships” with businesses.
Our political correspondent Archie Mitchell has the full story below:
MPs accepting freebies while out of power ‘different’, minister claims
Sarah Jones defended frontbenchers taking free tickets to concerts and festivals while in opposition as ‘building relationships’
Osborne urges Reeves to deliver a ‘relaunch Budget’
Rachel Reeves needs to deliver a “relaunch Budget” following the freebies row that hit the Labour government, George Osborne has said.
The former chancellor told his Political Currency podcast: “This Budget was supposed to be the five-year plan for the Starmer government and some tough decisions early on that would reap benefits later, politically and economically.
“The truth is, it’s becoming increasingly a relaunch Budget. The government is in such trouble politically, because of all the things we’ve been talking about.
“There’s a poll out this week that says [the government] is now more unpopular with the British people than the Sunak government it replaced. So this Budget now can’t just be about the long term. It’s got to be about the short term. It’s got to be about getting the government back on track.”
Pictured: New leader of Scottish Conservatives Russell Findlay makes debut
Bill to give ‘choice at end of life’ to be introduced to Parliament this month
Proposals to change the law to give terminally ill people “choice at the end of life” are to be introduced in parliament this month.
Labour MP Kim Leadbeater said she hoped for “honest, compassionate and respectful debate” when her Bill, which will be tabled on 16 October, is considered in the Commons.
The conversation around legalising assisted dying has been increasingly in the spotlight for the past year, with high-profile figures including broadcaster Dame Esther Rantzen calling for a parliamentary debate and vote on change.
Dame Esther said she is “thrilled and grateful” at the news, which she said could mean “terminally ill people like me can look forward with hope and confidence that we could have a good death”.
She said: “I never thought I might live to see the current cruel law change.
“But even if it is too late for me, I know thousands of terminally ill patients and their families will be given new hope.
“All we ask is to be given the choice over our own lives.”
Ms Leadbeater said her private member’s bill (PMB) would establish in law the right for terminally ill eligible adults to have choice at the end of life to shorten their deaths and ensure stronger protections for them and their loved ones in the aftermath.
She said: “Parliament should now be able to consider a change in the law that would offer reassurance and relief – and most importantly, dignity and choice – to people in the last months of their lives.”
