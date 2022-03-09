Boris Johnson today rejected calls to offer more help on energy cost, as Labour leader Keir Starmer warned that war in Ukraine could force a further £1,000 spike in household bills this autumn.

At prime minister’s questions in the House of Commons, Starmer called for “urgent” help for households and an expansion of nuclear and renewable power, funded by a windfall tax on oil companies.

But the PM dismissed Starmer’s plea, accusing the Labour leader of being “absolutely out of his mind”.

He mocked Starmer for reversing Labour’s previous opposition to nuclear, and warned that additional taxes on oil giants - which have earned bumper profits as prices spiral upwards - would simply be passed on to consumers.

“Protecting energy profits, not working people,” responded the Labour leader. “Doesn’t that say it all?

“Britain can’t afford another crisis like this. We need to improve our long-term energy security.”

The Labour leader called on Johnson to sweep aside Tory opposition to onshore wind farms, which he said could produce enough power to completely replace Russian gas in the UK energy mix.

He said that chancellor Rishi Sunak’s £9bn package of assistance with energy costs was designed on the basis of a “big gamble” that the £700 hike in average energy bills due in April would be followed by a rapid return to more normal levels.

But Starmer said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the sanctions imposed in response, means the chancellor’s bet “looks certain to fail”. He warned this will add another £1,000 a year on bills from October, which could bring the average household’s annual expenditure on gas and electricity close to £3,000.

The Labour leader called on Mr Johnson to demand a U-turn from Sunak to provide more help for families.

But the PM retorted: “If he is asking for the chancellor to U-turn on the support that we're giving to families and households, I think that he is absolutely out of his mind.

“We are going to continue to give people support throughout this difficult period, as we did throughout the coronavirus epidemic, with unprecedented levels of support.”

Pointing to Mr Sunak’s offer of a £200 repayable discount on bills, a £150 reduction in council tax bills and £144m for councils to help the vulnerable, he said “a U-turn is the last thing we want.”

But Starmer replied: “We’ll see how long that position lasts.”