Boris Johnson resignation – latest: Ex-PM ‘found to have deliberately misled parliament’
Privileges Committee publishes its report on Downing Street parties during pandemic on Wednesday
Moment Boris Johnson deliberately misled MPs on following Covid guidelines
Boris Johnson deliberately misled parliament over parties in Downing Street during the pandemic, the Privileges Committee is expected to say in its report on Wednesday.
The committee has rejected the former prime minister’s defence that senior officials advised him Covid rules and guidance had been followed in No 10, according to The Times.
One of Mr Johnson’s key aides at the time reportedly advised him to remove a claim from a statement to the Commons that “all guidance had been followed at all times” during Downing St functions.
Mr Johnson removed the line from his opening statement but repeated its assertion during a subsequent debate – something the committee reportedly views as evidence that MPs were deliberately misled.
One senior Tory told The Independent they expect the publication of the report to finish off any chances of a return to politics for Mr Johnson, who resigned as an MP on Friday.
But the former PM seems determined to fight, accusing the committee of “bias” and likening it to a “kangaroo court”, as he told the Express newspaper: “I’ll be back.”
Covid inquiry: Everything you need to know about public hearings into UK’s pandemic response
The UK Covid-19 Inquiry opened its first public hearing on 13 June in London, beginning a three-year investigation into the British government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The inquiry will seek to understand the decision-making that led to the imposition of strict lockdown measures on the public, how our evolving understanding of the virus guided policy, what the government got right and what mistakes were made, with a view to being better prepared for future pandemics and public health emergencies.
When then-prime minister Boris Johnson announced the first “stay at home” order on 23 March 2020, British citizens came together in a rare moment of national unity, for the most part, diligently adhering to social restrictions introduced to help stop the spread of the contagious respiratory disease.
Here’s everything you need to know about the public hearings into the UK’s pandemic response:
Everything you need to know about the Covid inquiry
Baroness Hallett’s massive investigation into lessons of coronavirus pandemic set to run for three years
Cabinet Office’s refusal to hand over documents to Covid Inquiry ‘corrosive’, inquiry hears
The Cabinet Office’s refusal to hand over requested documents to the Covid Inquiry is “corrosive” and will damage confidence in the process, the inquiry has heard.
Sam Jacobs, a lawyer representing the Trades Union Congress, said its position “smacks of having something to hide” and warned the “infighting” between Boris Johnson and the Government “jars with the terrible losses” suffered during the pandemic.
“It (the Cabinet Office) is refusing even to return Mr Johnson‘s diaries to him as it knows Mr Johnson intends to provide them to the inquiry. Mr Johnson himself has been complaining to the Times newspaper of the Cabinet Office foot-dragging in response to the inquiry, of wasting public time and money by delaying the inquiry, and of deliberately frustrating the inquiry’s work.
“My Lady, the infighting jars with the terrible losses described in the impact film that we watched this morning.
“The position taken by the Cabinet Office is corrosive because it damages confidence in this inquiry. It smacks of having something to hide - of fighting tooth and nail to avoid revealing all to the inquiry.
“What the public want to know is ... whether the Cabinet Office can approach this inquiry, not just now but going forward, with the spirit of openness and candour that we deserve. Those in the cabinet either have the will to respond openly to this inquiry, or they do not.”
He added: “It is a matter of regret to is that these substantive hearings start under something of a cloud.”
Johnson ‘was updated on resignation honours list by Cabinet Office before June’
Boris Johnson was given updates about his resignation honours list before he met with the Prime Minister in June, it is understood.
The former prime minister is involved in a public spat with Rishi Sunak over his House of Lords nominations, after Nadine Dorries and other allies missed out on getting peerages.
Ms Dorries has claimed information about what was needed for her to pass the vetting process for nominees was not relayed to her in time and accused the Prime Minister of “duplicitously and cruelly” blocking her appointment.
She used an interview with TalkTV to launch a fresh attack on Mr Sunak, claiming he used “weasel words” and “sophistry” in a meeting with Mr Johnson last week which left the outgoing MP believing she would be included.
David Hughes writes:
Johnson ‘was updated on resignation honours list by Cabinet Office before June’
Nadine Dorries and other allies missed out on getting peerages in the list published last Friday.
Tory peer called journalist a ‘presstitute’ and mocked her for being ‘poor’
A Conservative peer bullied and humiliated a women’s rights campaigner both online and in person, a House of Lords investigation has found.
Lord Rami Ranger has been forced to apologise after the inquiry found he had harassed the campaigner and journalist on Twitter – calling her “the epitome of filth and garbage”.
The top Tory donor also described the Indian journalist Poonam Joshi “a total nutcase” and referred to her “poor upbringing” following an argument at a Diwali event in parliament.
Following a complaint from Ms Joshi, Lords standards commissioner Akbar Khan found Lord Ranger had bullied and harassed Ms Joshi by “persistently undermining, humiliating and denigrating” the journalist.
Our Political Correspondent Adam Forrest has the full story:
Tory peer called journalist ‘presstitute’ and mocked her for being ‘poor’
Multi-millionaire Conservative donor bullied and humiliated women’s rights campaigner, investigation finds
COVID-19 inquiry hears government was under-prepared
The UK government was under-prepared and failed to anticipate measures needed to protect the vulnerable, an official inquiry heard on Tuesday, as its chair pledged to put the bereaved at the heart of her work.
Former prime minister Boris Johnson ordered the investigation after Britain recorded one of the world’s highest death tolls. More than 175,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus had been reported by the time Mr Johnson stood down in July last year.
The 12 words that sparked Boris Johnson’s downfall
They were the 12 words that ultimately brought down a prime minister and if Boris Johnson didn’t know it then, he will almost certainly know it now.
At 12.28pm on Wednesday, December 8 2021, the then-prime minister stood at the dispatch box at Prime Minister’s Questions to answer a question from Labour MP Catherine West, eight days after the first reports of Downing Street gatherings emerged.
With a knowing smile, Ms West asked Mr Johnson to tell the house “whether there was a party in Downing Street on 13 November“.
He stood up calmly, placing his notes on the historic despatch box, telling her firmly, “no,” before adding, “the guidance was followed and the rules were followed at all times”.
My colleague Archie Mitchell reports:
The 12 words that sparked Boris Johnson’s downfall
Shameful moment PM claimed lockdown rules had been followed – and deliberately misled MPs
Uxbridge, Mid-Bedfordshire and Selby by-elections: Key numbers
The Conservatives are facing the prospect of fighting three by-elections at the same time – but against parties with differing chances of success.
Here are the key electoral statistics for the constituencies of Uxbridge & South Ruislip, Mid-Bedfordshire and Selby & Ainsty, together with what Labour or the Liberal Democrats would need to do to take the seats from the Tories.
Ian Jones writes:
Uxbridge, Mid-Bedfordshire and Selby by-elections: Key numbers
Labour and the Lib Dems would need big swings in the vote to win all three seats.
ICYMI: Boris Johnson ‘pushed Sunak to knight father Stanley’ in crunch meeting with PM
Boris Johnson is said to have pressed for his father Stanley to be given a knighthood during his crunch talks with Rishi Sunak on his honour list.
The former prime minister told his successor his dad should be honoured for his work for the Conservatives and the environment, according to The Times.
Frustrated at his father being cut from the list, Mr Johnson is said to have argued that it was customary for family members to be recognised in a PM’s resignation honours.
But No 10 is said to have worried about how handing Stanley Johnson a knighthood would be perceived. A government source told the newspaper: “It just would have looked terrible.”
My colleague Adam Forrest reports:
Boris Johnson ‘pushed Sunak to knight father Stanley’ in crunch meeting
PM said to have argued it was ‘customary’ to hand honours to family members
Sunak hits back at Nadine Dorries as he denies believing only posh boys should be Lords
Rishi Sunak has hit back at a claim by Nadine Dorries that a “class ceiling” prevented her from being elevated to the House of Lords, denying that only posh boys should be awarded peerages.
Ms Dorries has claimed she resigned as an MP after being “bullied” by No 10 and accused the prime minister of “duplicitously and cruelly” blocking her from getting a peerage.
The Boris Johnson loyalist sought to divide the row along class lines, branding Mr Sunak and James Forsyth – his political aide – “privileged posh boys” who had stopped her from being offered a seat in the Lords.
“I’m broken-hearted, not just for me but for everyone who comes from a background like mine,” she said.
Read more:
Sunak hits back at Dorries over whether only posh boys should be Lords
Boris Johnson loyalist accused prime minister of ‘duplicitously and cruelly’ blocking her from getting a peerage
Government accused of prioritising the ‘latest round of Conservative infighting’ over mortgage market crisis
A minister insisted he was focused on the crisis in the mortgage market, as the government faced accusations of prioritising the “latest round of Conservative infighting”.
Labour MP Emma Hardy (Hull West and Hessle) told the Commons: “Interest rates are up and mortgage deals are being pulled left, right and centre, yet the minister has had to be dragged here to answer this urgent question.”
Referring to the rift between Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak over the former prime minister’s resignation honours list, she added: “Will the government please refocus on this mortgage crisis rather than the latest round of Conservative infighting, and give the public the reassurance it desperately needs?”
Treasury minister Andrew Griffith replied: “I can give her the reassurance that focusing on the wellbeing of the nation’s mortgage holders, savers, pensioners, and investors is the whole of my focus, and I know that of my other colleagues on the Treasury bench. That is what we are focused on.
“It is a feature of the UK mortgage market, as honourable Members on both sides will know, that from time to time mortgage deals are withdrawn from the market and repriced.
“As of now there are over 5,000 mortgage offers from different suppliers at different tenures in the market and of course it remains my focus that those who seek to buy a first home or to re-mortgage their home do have the most competitive offers available.”
