Boris Johnson news - live: Let’s move on from Savile slur, Gove says as PM accused of ‘weaponising far-right’
Downing Street insists prime minister will not say sorry for comments he made
Levelling up secretary Michael Gove has urged people to “move on” from the row over false claims Boris Johnson made about Sir Keir Starmer’s failure to prosecute peadophile Jimmy Savile.
It comes a day after Sir Keir was rescued by police after a crowd of mobsters heckled him outside parliament, including slurs about Savile and the Labour leader being a “traitor”. Asked about the situation on Tuesday, Mr Gove described it as a “uniquely sensitive issue” but said only “the sooner we move on the better.”
Earlier, Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle intervened to warn Mr Johnson that his “words have consequences”, branding the remarks “inappropriate”. Senior Conservative MPs have also asked the PM to apologise, but Downing Street insisted earlier this would not happen.
Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister, today described the abuse Sir Keir suffered as “sickening”, claiming it “is a reflection of the toxic cocktail of conspiracy theories, smears and lies that swirl around our politics now”. She added the PM had “weaponised” such issues and urged him to “fully, unreservedly and unequivocally apologise”.
Reshuffle news: Wendy Morton named transport minister
On that note, Tory MP Wendy Morton has been made a minister of state in the Department for Transport, Downing Street has said.
She was previously a parliamentary undersecretary in the same department.
PM’s reshuffle ‘will improve links between No 10 and parliament,’ says spox
Back on Boris Johnson’s mini reshuffle, Downing Street says the moves are designed to improve links between No 10 and parliament.
In a statement, the PM’s official spokesman said it is “important that we make immediate changes to improve both how the No 10 operation works and the work of the Cabinet Office”.
He went on:
“We have changes to the whips’ office, improving engagement with MPs and helping to drive the Government’s ambitious agenda.
“We have a new Brexit opportunities minister, a role that’s been created to drive forward the changes we are able to make now that we have left the EU, delivering on our post-Brexit agenda across Whitehall.”
MPs want more than ‘impression’ of reset, says senior Tory
Senior Tory backbencher Sir Bernard Jenkin sounds sceptical about the mini-reshuffles and change of personnel at No 10 – saying many MPs are looking for change in the “character” of government.
“He’s got to sort this out, we are not interested in the optics, in some impression of a reset,” the liaison committee chair told Sky News.
“We’re looking for a change in the capability and the character of the government, so that we can have confidence that nothing as mortifying as this partygate episode will happen again.”
Tory MP probed for Islamophobia given role overseeing complaints
An update on the PM’s mini reshuffle now, not long after it was revealed that the Tory MP at the centre of Islamophobia allegations now has a role overseeing parliament’s complaints system.
Mark Spencer, who was chief whip, was made Leader of the House of Commons on Tuesday, replacing Jacob Rees-Mogg. Among the responsibilities of the job is “upholding the rights and interests of the backbench members of the House”, according to the government’s own description.
The Commons leader is the custodian of the complaints system, as well as all standards-related matters. Yet, Mr Spencer was last month criticised after a fellow Tory MP claimed he told her the fact she was a Muslim was making colleagues uncomfortable.
Our policy correspondent Jon Stone reports:
Tory MP under investigation for Islamophobia given role overseeing complaints
Mark Spencer given Commons leader job despite Cabinet inquiry into his alleged behaviour
Let’s move on from PM’s Savile remarks, says Michael Gove
Our politics reporter Adam Forrest has the following:
Cabinet minister Michael Gove has been talking about inequality and his levelling up plan at the Convention of the North in Liverpool.
“We simply can’t go on with the gulf between rich and poor, north and south, growing. It’s a matter of social justice, it’s also a matter of economic efficiency,” he said.
Challenged about the role the Tory government has played in that gulf, Mr Gove pointed to the delay caused by the Covid pandemic.
“But I can understand why communities who faced a tough time during austerity will be, at best sceptical, at worst cynical about the government’s commitment,” he said, adding the government would be “held to account” over its levelling up plan.
Asked about Boris Johnson’s Savile smear against Keir Starmer, he said: “It’s a uniquely sensitive issue, and the sooner we move on the better.”
Sturgeon accuses PM of ‘weaponising’ conspiracy theories
Scotland’s first minister has described the abuse Sir Keir Starmer suffered on Monday night as “sickening”, insisting Boris Johnson must “fully, unreservedly and unequivocally apologise” for the remarks he made about Jimmy Savile.
Speaking from “personal experience” of far-right attacks, Nicola Sturgeon said no political “should have to put up with what Keir Starmer experienced last night”.
“It is a reflection of the toxic cocktail of conspiracy theories, smears and lies that swirl around our politics now,” she said, before accusing Mr Johnson of “weaponising” such issues “in the full knowledge that that can and does stir up the kind of hatred and abuse and harassment that [Mr] Starmer experienced yesterday”.
She told Sky News that if the PM “has a single shred of decency, he will withdraw his comments”.
Ms Sturgeon went on to praise Mr Starmer and David Lammy, who was also mobbed by protestors, “for the way they conducted themselves”.
“I have had some experience personally of being confronted on the streets by the far right, it’s not pleasant, it’s deeply unpleasant, and I’m sure they will have been deeply shaken by it,” she said. “I think they deserve credit for the way in which they handled it.”
‘Operation shag a dog?’: MPs’ confusion over plan to save Johnson
Let’s start with this. The Downing Street operation to save Boris Johnson’s job was mistakenly referred to as “Operation Shag a Dog” in the Commons amid confusion over nicknames and accents.
It follows The Independent’s exclusive story last month revealing that the No 10 scheme to sack top officials had been dubbed “Operation Save Big Dog” by the prime minister himself.
Labour MP Jim McMahon, opening a debate on the cost of living, said the government was “too busy saving the job” of the PM to get on with the job of running the country. The shadow environment secretary said: “Operation Shaggy Dog in full force. I think it is absolutely outrageous.”
‘Operation shag a dog?’ MPs’ confusion over plan to save Boris Johnson
Tory MP told to ‘learn northern’ after mishearing Labour MP’s accent
Good afternoon
Hello, I’m taking over our live politics coverage now, and will be with you until around 9pm (GMT).
Stay tuned for all the latest Westminster updates, including any information we get on Boris Johnson’s mini-reshuffle.
Rees-Mogg appears to deny feeding the PM debunked Savile jibe
Jacob Rees-Mogg said he did not recollect feeding the PM the debunked jibe about Sir Keir Starmer failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile while the Labour leader was director of public prosecutions.
Asked about a report in The Sunday Times that suggested he gave Boris Johnson the idea for using the attack line in the Commons last week, the new “Brexit opportunities” minister told Conservative Home’s The Moggcast: “That isn’t my recollection.
“What was going on at the time was a very noisy chamber and people were shouting things out.
“I think it came from behind us, but it seemed to me a perfectly fair point to use.”
Pressed on whether he was sure it did not come from him, the Cabinet minister replied: “I certainly mentioned the point about journalists in the back and forth across the chamber, but I think it came from behind both of us.
“I wasn’t sitting next to the prime minister, so I wasn’t in a particularly good position to be feeding him lines.”
James Cleverly becomes Minister for Europe
James Cleverly MP will become Minister of State (Minister for Europe) in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office as part of the shake-up of the government frontbench, Downing Street said.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies