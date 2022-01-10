Boris Johnson news - live: PM refuses to say if he joined No 10 party, as government ‘breaking Brexit promise’
Michael Gove says government looking at ‘range of options’ to help families most affected by rising energy bills
Boris Johnson is "backpedalling" on a pledge to slash VAT on energy bills post-Brexit, Labour has claimed.
Ed Miliband, Labour's shadow climate secretary, said the PM and Michael Gove, the housing and levelling up secretary, are breaking a promise to make fuel bills cheaper.
Writing in The Sun in 2016, Mr Gove and the PM claimed household bills would "be lower for everyone" once the UK was outside the EU.
Mr Miliband said: "Both Boris Johnson and Michael Gove promised to cut VAT on energy bills.
"But when push comes to shove, when families and pensioners really need support, they've broken that commitment. While Michael Gove backpedals, Rishi Sunak is missing in action."
Labour is calling on the government to reduce VAT on bills to offset Britain’s looming cost of living squeeze but Mr Gove said any support for people affected by rising energy bills should be targeted at those who need it most.
Earlier, Mr Gove set out a plan to fix the cladding scandal by demanding developers agree to a £4bn fund to help pay the costs of replacing the dangerous material.
British businesses fear Brexit changes will add to rising costs this year, a poll has found.
A survey of 228 firms by industry body Make UK and professional services network PwC found that more than half (56 per cent) were concerned that Brexit would continue to impact business costs, with the most prominent worries being custom delays due to import checks and changes in product labelling.
My colleague Ella Glover reports:
Homeowner welcomes ‘firmer tone’ on cladding but says issue is ‘full-blown crisis'
Reece Lipman said while he welcomed Michael Gove’s “firmer tone”, the government must recognise that the cladding crisis is actually a “full-blown building safety crisis”.
The 32-year-old, who lives in a flat in Romford, east London said that he owns 25 per cent of the property but liable for “100 per cent of fixing all the costs”.
He said the government is currently taking action akin to bailing “water off the Titanic with pots and pans”.
He said: “It’s no good just replacing the cladding. If the money isn’t there to fix all the other issues, then the money cannot be given to fix the cladding.
“As we’ve seen with the previous Building Safety Fund. It feels like the government keep trying to bail water off the Titanic with pots and pans and that’s great, some people will be saved, but the ship is still going down and we haven’t yet addressed that problem.”
Jon Reynolds: Blair best PM ‘of my lifetime'
Labour’s Jon Reynolds rates Tony Blair as the best prime minister “of my lifetime”.
The shadow work and pensions secretary made the comments in an interview with Sky News.
He also dismissed an ongoing campaign to strip Mr Blair of his recent knighthood.
Mr Reynolds was also asked about what Labour would do to help families with the looming cost of living crisis.
More comments below:
Gove claims Johnson is the 'Pep Guardiola of politics'
Boris Johnson is the "Pep Guardiola of politics", Michael Gove has claimed.
The housing and levelling up secretary made the comments in an interview with LBC as he brushed aside claims the PM is not delivering on his commitments.
Pep Guardiola is the manager of the Manchester City football team. He joined from Barcelona and is widely regarded as one of the best ever coaches.
His teams are known for their flair and attacking style of play but are built on high-intensity work rate and discipline.
Gove told LBC Mr Johnson is "the true blue champion, and even though we don't necessarily win every match, he is an inspirational leader".
Mr Gove appeared on the LBC show to talk about the cladding scandal. More comments from him below:
Mother of Manchester bombing victim welcomes plan for venue security
Plans for new rules which would impose a legal duty on venues to provide security have been welcomed by the mother of one of the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack.
Figen Murray, whose son, Martyn Hett, was among 22 people killed by suicide bomber Salman Abedi in May 2017, told BBC Breakfast: "It feels like a giant leap forward in the right direction.
"I can see the end result now. It is massive because the Government has clearly taken it on board and embraced it."
She said government-led changes take a long time but "it would be amazing if this could be passed by the fifth anniversary of the attack in May - that would mean so much for me but (also) for the other families as well".
She told the programme: "Everything I do since Martyn died is purely for the sole purpose to stop other people from experiencing and having to live a life that we are living now.
"The effects of losing someone to a terror attack are life-changing."
Priti Patel, the home secretary, is later today due to detail the scheme, which include a requirement for some public places to be prepared for a terror attack.
Brexit will add to cost of living squeeze, manufacturers warn
Brexit will add to Britain's looming cost of living squeeze, manufacturers are warning.
Make UK, an industry body representing 20,000 firms said customs delays and red tape will add to rising prices.
“It is clear...that Brexit and the global Covid-19 pandemic have had a scarring effect on the mentality of many businesses, which are traumatised by the ongoing delays and disruptions to their supply chains,” a Make UK and PwC report said.
Gove BBC interview delayed as he gets stuck in a lift
Michael Gove got stuck in a lift at the BBC while on his way to an interview with Radio 4’s Today programme.
Host Nick Robinson was forced to update listeners that the housing and levelling up secretary would be late due to the issue.
Mr Gove later made it to the studio where he set out plans demanding housing developers agreed to a funding package to fix dangerous cladding on low-rise buildings.
Boris Johnson warned by top Tory MP to ditch Covid restrictions or face leadership challenge
An influential Conservative MP has warned Boris Johnson that he faces a challenge to his leadership unless he scraps all remaining coronavirus restrictions at the end of this month and vows they will not return.
Former chief whip Mark Harper, the chair of the lockdown-sceptic Covid Recovery Group of Tory backbenchers, warned that “prime ministers are on a performance-related contract” and that MPs are asking themselves whether Mr Johnson is the best-placed leader to help them retain their seats at the next election.
Developers must agree a £4 billion plan to fix dangerous cladding on low-rise flats by early March or risk new laws forcing them to act, housing secretary Michael Gove has said.
The Cabinet minister threatened that he is “prepared to take all steps necessary” to fix the “broken system” in a letter to the industry ahead of detailing the plans on Monday.
Potential action also includes restricting access to government funding and future procurements, the use of planning powers, and pursuing firms through the courts.
