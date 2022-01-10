✕ Close Michael Gove misses BBC interview slot after getting stuck in lift

Boris Johnson is "backpedalling" on a pledge to slash VAT on energy bills post-Brexit, Labour has claimed.

Ed Miliband, Labour's shadow climate secretary, said the PM and Michael Gove, the housing and levelling up secretary, are breaking a promise to make fuel bills cheaper.

Writing in The Sun in 2016, Mr Gove and the PM claimed household bills would "be lower for everyone" once the UK was outside the EU.

Mr Miliband said: "Both Boris Johnson and Michael Gove promised to cut VAT on energy bills.

"But when push comes to shove, when families and pensioners really need support, they've broken that commitment. While Michael Gove backpedals, Rishi Sunak is missing in action."

Labour is calling on the government to reduce VAT on bills to offset Britain’s looming cost of living squeeze but Mr Gove said any support for people affected by rising energy bills should be targeted at those who need it most.

Earlier, Mr Gove set out a plan to fix the cladding scandal by demanding developers agree to a £4bn fund to help pay the costs of replacing the dangerous material.