Russia could use 'most unsavoury means' to win in Ukraine, Truss warns

Foreign secretary Liz Truss has refused to disclose the number of refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine Britain will accept.

It follows ferocious criticism over the Home Office’s failure so far to relax the visa requirements for Ukrainian nationals.

When asked if the government will waive the rules for Ukrainians coming to the UK, she said: “It is a desperate situation. We’re working with the United Nations, we’re working with the Red Cross, to keep humanitarian corridors open.

“And of course Britain has always welcomed refugees fleeing from war, and we’re urgently looking at what more we can do to facilitate that.”

It comes as shadow foreign secretary David Lammy called the visa restrictions imposed on those seeking sanctuary in the UK from Ukraine “totally unacceptable”.

He added: “It’s insisting that people demonstrate salaries, that they have family ties in this country.

“People are fleeing with their children in their arms. Why would you ask people how rich they are to enter our country? Of course, there are some people who may not have family ties, but want to come into this country.”