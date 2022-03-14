Boris Johnson news: UK sanctions 386 Russian lawmakers who backed Putin amid chemical weapon warning
Truss says government ‘will continue to tighten screw on Russian economy through sanctions’
The UK government has sanctioned 386 members of the Duma - the lower house of the Russian parliament- for their support to recognise the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Luhansk and Donetsk as independent entities.
It ratified treaties in February which recognised the independence of the two regions, which are part of Ukrainian sovereign territory.
They also authorised the permanent presence of Russian military there, which the FCDO has said acted as a pretext for Russia’s invasion.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “We’re targeting those complicit in Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and those who support this barbaric war. We will not let up the pressure and will continue to tighten the screw on the Russian economy through sanctions.
“Together with our allies, we stand firmly beside our Ukrainian friends. We will continue to support Ukraine with humanitarian aid, defensive weapons and diplomatic work to isolate Russia internationally.”
Meanwhile, technology minister Chris Philp has warned president Vladimir Putin will face a “dramatic increased response” from the West if he deploys chemical weapons in Ukraine.
Johnson says Putin may resort to chemical weapons in Ukraine
Prime minister Boris Johnson said he fears that Russian president Vladimir Putin’cynical and barbaric’ regime may resort to deploying chemical weapons in Ukraine.
“The stuff which you are hearing about chemical weapons is straight out of the Russian playbook,” the prime minister told Sky News.
“They start saying that there are chemical weapons that are being stored by their opponents or by the Americans so that when they themselves deploy chemical weapons, as I fear they may, they have a fake story ready to go,” he added.
Ashley Cowburn reports.
Johnson rules out no-fly zone
Despite the Russian strike on a maternity hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol, prime minister Boris Johnson has again ruled out imposing a no-fly zone.
Mr Johnson said that while Vladimir Putin had abandoned “all norms of civilised behaviour”, a no-fly zone would bring the UK and Nato into direct conflict with Russia – something he was determined to avoid.
The attack on the hospital reportedly killed three people, including a child, and injured 17 others. It led to renewed calls from President Volodymyr Zelensky for western warplanes to intervene.
Gavin Cordon has more.
Johnson’s controversial statements removed by Facebook
Controversial remarks made by Boris Johnson and other senior politicians were removed by Facebook after a privacy campaigning organisation posted them on the site using dummy accounts.
The prime minister’s famed “letterboxes” comment, as well as quotes from culture secretary Nadine Dorries and Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner were among those removed by Facebook, the organisation said.
Big Brother Watch (BBW) devised the experiment to test Facebook’s content policies ahead of the publication of the revised Online Safety Bill, expected to be published next week.
Emily Atkinson reports.
Labour ‘stands steadfast in solidarity with Ukraine’
Sir Keir Starmer on Thursday said, “labour stands steadfast in solidarity with Ukraine”.
Sharing a photograph with John Healey, the Labour leader announced that they were in Estonia to meet with “our allies and British troops”.
“...and we are committed to supporting our Nato allies,” he said.
West must be ready to join war if Russia uses chemical weapons, says Powell
Tony Blair’s former chief of staff said that the west must be ready to join the war in Ukraine if Russia uses chemical or nuclear weapons.
Jonathan Powell became the first senior figure to warn that failing to respond robustly after a chemical attack – as happened with Assad’s regime in Syria in 2012 – would be “catastrophic appeasement”.
Referring back to Assad’s use of chemical weapons “with Russian support”, Mr Blair’s key adviser for 10 years said: “We said we were going to act and then we didn’t act.
Rob Merrick reports.
Sunak to take actions to tackle cost of living crisis
Finance secretary Rishi Sunak is expected to take some limited action to tackle the cost of living crisis in this month’s spring statement.
Given the mounting pressure from his party and concerns over inflation hitting 10 per cent within months, he has asked Treasury officials to find options to ease the blow for customers, The Guardian reported.
However, the chancellor is likely to reject calls to beef up his much-criticised energy bill reduction scheme.
British public to be asked to take in Ukrainian refugees
The UK government is preparing to ask the British public to open their homes to refugees fleeing war-torn Ukraine.
Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove is expected to share the details on Monday of a new “sponsored” humanitarian route to allow Ukrainians without family links to the UK to enter the country.
Refugees who enter through the new route will be allowed to stay for an initial period of 12 months during which they will be entitled to work, claim benefits and access public services.
ICYMI | Phillips calls for tougher sentences for femicide
Labour MP Jess Phillips asked ministers to introduce tougher sentences for femicide as she read the names of 127women killed in the past year.
The MP for Birmingham Yardley concluded by telling the chamber: “The list is painfully long but in reality, the list is much longer. We can make it shorter, let’s act faster.”
She told the ministers that these demands would be included in “families’ manifesto for change”, which she and the Labour party are working on with the families of the victims.
