The UK government has sanctioned 386 members of the Duma - the lower house of the Russian parliament- for their support to recognise the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Luhansk and Donetsk as independent entities.

It ratified treaties in February which recognised the independence of the two regions, which are part of Ukrainian sovereign territory.

They also authorised the permanent presence of Russian military there, which the FCDO has said acted as a pretext for Russia’s invasion.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “We’re targeting those complicit in Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and those who support this barbaric war. We will not let up the pressure and will continue to tighten the screw on the Russian economy through sanctions.

“Together with our allies, we stand firmly beside our Ukrainian friends. We will continue to support Ukraine with humanitarian aid, defensive weapons and diplomatic work to isolate Russia internationally.”

Meanwhile, technology minister Chris Philp has warned president Vladimir Putin will face a “dramatic increased response” from the West if he deploys chemical weapons in Ukraine.