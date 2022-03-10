Liveupdated1646890948

Boris Johnson news - live: PM vows to step up sanctions on Russia after ‘horrifying’ attack on children’s hospital

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Thursday 10 March 2022 05:42
Comments
Boris Johnson outlines plan to phase out Russian oil and gas by end of 2022

Prime minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday vowed to impose "maximum economic cost" on Russia following a military strike on a maternity hospital in Ukraine's besieged port city of Mariupol.

In a call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, Mr Johnson condemned the attack and noted that Russian forces had failed to respect ceasefire agreements, was “yet further evidence that Putin was acting with careless disregard for international humanitarian law”, Downing Street said.

Foreign secretary Liz Truss, in her speech in the US on Thursday, is expected to say aggression like Russian president Vladimir Putin’s must “never again” be allowed to “grow unchecked”.

Meanwhile, amid soaring energy prices, No 10 is likely to explore fracking to boost the UK's energy security.

An “energy security strategy”, to be set out by Boris Johnson next week, will consider lifting the current ban on drilling for shale gas.

Former Labour leader Ed Miliband has called on the government to maintain the ban on fracking “no ifs no buts”, warning it would take “decades to come on stream” and would not make a difference to the price paid by consumers.

1646890948

Tuss: We must never again allow aggression like Putin’s to grow

Aggression like Vladimir Putin’s must “never again” be allowed to “grow unchecked”, Liz Truss will warn the West, as she prepares to call for a “paradigm shift”.

Giving the Makins Lecture at the Atlantic Council think tank in Washington, the foreign secretary will say it is time to end “strategic dependence” on hostile and authoritarian states, including a departure from using Russian energy.

She would also make a comparison between the Russian president’s actions and the World Trade Centre terror attack in 2001, and will urge the international community to change its approach to dealing with antagonistic world leaders.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar10 March 2022 05:42
1646889275

Ministers considering new fracking steps

Ministers were considering steps that could lead to a fracking rethink to tackle the energy crisis after the UK government decided to phase out the import of Russian oil by the end of the year.

Caudrilla sites in Lancashire may be handed over to the Royal Geographical Society than being concreted over, reported PA.

Fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, has been under a “moratorium” for over two years but the move could allow for the sites to be opened up at a later date.

Former cabinet minister Lord Frost, who has been campaigning for the ban to be reversed, said it was a “sensible first step” from the government.

Sam Blewett has more.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar10 March 2022 05:14
1646888600

‘Immoral’ for Britain to take more Ukrainian refugees, Tory MP says

It would be “immoral and illiterate” for Britain to take in more Ukrainian refugees, a Conservative MP has claimed.

Daniel Kawczynski, the MP for Shrewsbury, said people fleeing the conflict should remain in “front line” states and not travel to the UK for their own good.

Just 300 visas were granted by the UK as of Monday, at a time when neighbouring Ireland had already admitted 1,800 people despite being remote from the warzone.

Jon Stone reports.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar10 March 2022 05:03
1646888381

Boris Johnson to step up sanctions on Russia

Prime minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday announced that he has committed to impose the “maximum economic cost” on Russia following an attack on a maternity hospital in Ukraine’s Mariupol city.

“We will tighten these to impose the maximum economic cost on Russia and are stepping up our military support to Ukraine,” Mr Johnson tweeted.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar10 March 2022 04:59
1646885121

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of UK politics for Thursday, 10 March 2022.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar10 March 2022 04:05

