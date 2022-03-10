✕ Close Boris Johnson outlines plan to phase out Russian oil and gas by end of 2022

Prime minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday vowed to impose "maximum economic cost" on Russia following a military strike on a maternity hospital in Ukraine's besieged port city of Mariupol.

In a call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, Mr Johnson condemned the attack and noted that Russian forces had failed to respect ceasefire agreements, was “yet further evidence that Putin was acting with careless disregard for international humanitarian law”, Downing Street said.

Foreign secretary Liz Truss, in her speech in the US on Thursday, is expected to say aggression like Russian president Vladimir Putin’s must “never again” be allowed to “grow unchecked”.

Meanwhile, amid soaring energy prices, No 10 is likely to explore fracking to boost the UK's energy security.

An “energy security strategy”, to be set out by Boris Johnson next week, will consider lifting the current ban on drilling for shale gas.

Former Labour leader Ed Miliband has called on the government to maintain the ban on fracking “no ifs no buts”, warning it would take “decades to come on stream” and would not make a difference to the price paid by consumers.