Boris Johnson news-live: PM fails to secure promise of more Saudi oil as new measures target Russian oligarchs
The Boris Johnson government is planning to prevent the rich and powerful from “abusing” the court to silence journalists and campaigners as a part of a series of reforms aimed at protecting free speech and targeting Russian oligarchs and other corrupt elites.
Mr Johnson promised to tackle the “chilling effect” of a “new kind of lawfare” that is being used by wealthy individuals to intimidate journalists through lengthy and expensive legal action.
The move comes days after Britain pushed through a new legislation to crack down on “dirty money” flowing through London, as a part of measures aimed at targeting those close to Russia’s president Vladimir Putin.
The deputy prime minister Dominic Raab will set out proposals that take aim at so-called Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation. These will range from considering measures to change libel laws to strengthening public interest defence, capping the legal costs claimants could recover and requiring them to prove “actual malice”.
Meanwhile, the prime minister failed to secure commitments from Saudi Arabia to step up oil production to ease cost-of-living pressures, on a visit that was overshadowed by the announcement of three further executions in the desert kingdom.
A crackdown to stop Russian oligarchs using the UK legal system to “muzzle” critics is being promised by the government, after criticism of years of delay.
Dominic Raab is setting out proposals to tackle so-called Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPPs) – high-cost legal claims to threaten and silence journalists and activists.
The move follows criticism that Vladimir Putin’s “rich cronies” are using UK courts to prevent exposure of their activities by targeting opponents with crippling costs.
Read the details in this report by our deputy political editor Rob Merrick.
