Rishi Sunak news - live: Labour demands explanation as chancellor’s wife defends non-dom tax status
Most people who live in the UK are required to pay tax on all their income, irrespective of its source
Labour has called for chancellor Rishi Sunak to “urgently explain” how much his family has saved on tax bills after it was revealed that his millionaire wife Akshata Murthy has claimed non-domiciled status.
Although it was not revealed exactly how much has been saved by Ms Murthy, sources told The Independent it could have amounted to millions of pounds in tax on foreign earnings over several years.
The “non-dom” status means that she does not have to pay UK tax on income from dividends from foreign investments, rental payments on property overseas or bank interest. The status also means a person avoids UK inheritance tax.
A spokesperson for Ms Murthy said: “Akshata Murty is a citizen of India, the country of her birth and parent’s home. India does not allow its citizens to hold the citizenship of another country simultaneously. So, according to British law, Ms Murty is treated as non-domiciled for UK tax purposes. She has always and will continue to pay UK taxes on all her UK income.”
Boris Johnson said ‘nuclear is coming home’ as a result of the government’s energy strategy
In a social media video to promote the plan, which is finally being released on Thursday after repeated delays and Cabinet wrangling, the Prime Minister said: “In the country that was the first to split the atom, the first truly to harness its power to light our homes and drive our factories, we will once again lead the way.
“Nuclear is coming home.
“So instead of a new reactor every decade we will have a new reactor every year.
“For years, governments have dodged the big decisions on energy, but not this one.
“We’ve got the ambition, we’ve got the plan and we are going to bring clean, affordable secure power to the people for generations to come.”
Diane Abbott accuses Rishi Sunak of ‘double standards’ over wife’s non-dom status
Labour MP Diane Abbott accused Rishi Sunak of “double standards” over his wife Akshata Murty
“Tory Chancellor Rishi Sunak refused to put up benefits in line with inflation, most Brits continue to see their taxes rise despite his supposed ‘cuts’ BUT his billionaire wife will save millions in tax by claiming ‘non-dom’ status,” Ms Abbott wrote on Twitter.
Non-domicile status ‘a choice,’ say experts
Tax and economics experts responding to the news of Akshata Murty’s non-dom status have flagged issues in her statement defending her position which how allows her to not pay UK tax.
Professor of accounting practice at Sheffield University, Richard Murphy said the statement issued by the chancellor’s wife is “wrong.”
Part of the statement from Ms Murty’s spokeswoman said: “Akshata Murty is a citizen of India, the country of her birth and parents’ home. India does not allow its citizens to hold the citizenship of another country simultaneously.”
Professor Murphy said in response: “Domicile has nothing to do with a person’s nationality.
“Nor does it have anything to do with not being able to have a British passport because a person holds citizenship from another country. And non-domiciled status is certainly never given for that reason.
He went on to say in the Twitter thread that non-domiciled status “is given to no one if they do not apply for it.”
“In that case the implication in Ms Murty’s statement that she has to be treated as non-domiciled is simply wrong: she is only non-domiciled because she asked to be so.”
What is non-dom status?
The wife of Rishi Sunak, the British chancellor, has claimed non-domicile status to save on her tax bill, The Independent has revealed.
It is not known exactly how much Akshata Murthy saved through this, but sources claimed it could have avoided her paying millions of pounds in tax on foreign earnings over several years.
Non-dom status is lawful but controversial, our reporter Zoe Tidman writes.
Read the full story below:
What is non-dom status?
UK chancellor is under fire over tax status of wife
‘People can reach their own conclusions’: Minister grilled on Rishi Sunak’s wife tax affairs
Cabinet minister Kwasi Kwarteng has insisted the public “can reach their own conclusions” on the tax affairs of chancellor Rishi Sunak’s millionaire wife, Akshata Murty.
In an attempt to defend the Ms Murthy, the business secretary also said that the the non-domiciled status has been “part of the UK tax system for more than 200 years”.
It comes after The Independent revealed the chancellor’s wife, whose family business is estimated to be worth around £3.5 billion, has claimed the “non-dom” status in order to save on her tax bill.
Read the full story from our political correspondent, Ashley Cowburn, below:
Minister says public can ‘reach own conclusions’ on Sunak’s wife tax affairs
‘This non-dom status has been part of the UK tax system for more than 200 years,’ business secretary says
Rishi Sunak’s wife claiming non-dom status ‘legal, but is it right?’ Ed Miliband asks
Ed Miliband said Rishi Sunak's wife claiming non-dom status is “legal, but is it right?”
Speaking to Sky News, the shadow secretary of state for climate change and net zero, said: “Non-dom status is legal but I think we should be clear that non-dom status is used to... pay less tax than you otherwise would.
“You don't have to be a non-dom. You choose to do it... I think there are legitimate questions that need to be asked of Rishi Sunak about this.”
Asked if the move is above board, he said: “I think it's legal, but is it right?”
He also added that the Chancellor should issue an "explanation" about his wife's decision.
“He is the UK Chancellor asking people to pay more in taxes. Is it right that his immediate family is sheltering from UK taxes? I think Rishi Sunak and his family should reflect on that.”
Over 10 per cent of London’s richest areas claimed non-dom status in 2018
More than one in 10 paid no tax on overseas income in Kensington and the Cities of London and Westminister, according to analysis of HM Revenue and Customs data.
The study by the London School of Economics and the University of Warwick found that the number of people who had ever claimed non-dom status in the UK rose from 162,00 in 2001 to 238,000 in 2018.
It found that these people were most commonly working in finance, management consultancy and accountancy, with 22 per cent of top earning bankers having claimed non-dom status.
PM promises to take back control of energy costs with nuclear expansion
The government has promised to take back control of energy prices through boosts to nuclear, wind, solar and hydrogen in its long-awaited energy strategy.
Ministers are promising “cleaner and more affordable energy” to be made in this country, aiming to make 95 per cent of electricity low carbon by 2030.
But Labour said the prime minister had “caved to his own backbenchers” and that the plan would do nothing to help the rising energy costs faced by households.
Read the full report below:
PM promises to take back control of energy costs with nuclear expansion
Ministers are promising ‘cleaner and more affordable energy’ to be made in the UK.
Akshata Murty has not been ‘sheltering’ herself from paying UK tax
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng insisted chancellor Rishi Sunak's wife, Akshata Murty, has not been “sheltering” herself from paying UK tax.
He told BBC Breakfast: “I was very interested in the transparency, it was very clear to me what's happened.
“I think the Chancellor has been very honest, very clear, and she's after all a private citizen, she's not a politician, and I think her affairs were completely transparent, and there's no hint of any wrongdoing at all. So, I think everything is in order in that way.”
Asked if she was sheltering herself from tax, Mr Kwarteng said: “I don't think that's true at all, sheltering sounds as if you're evading things.
“I think she's been very clear, she's been very transparent, the Chancellor's been very transparent, and this non-dom status has been part of the UK tax system for more than 200 years.”
No need for Child Poverty Unit because we abolished child poverty targets, minister says
The government has said it has no need for a dedicated unit to tackle child poverty – because it has abolished its child poverty targets.
Opposition politicians and poverty campaigners accused ministers of "grim" logic and not having a plan after the DWP dismissed the need for the body.
The government had a dedicated Child Poverty Unit since Labour set it up in 1999 and until it was scrapped by David Cameron's 2016 Welfare Reform Act.
Our policy correspondent, Jon Stone, has the full story below:
No need for Child Poverty Unit because we abolished poverty targets, minister says
Government accused of ‘grim’ logic and not having a plan to help children
