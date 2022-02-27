✕ Close Boris Johnson speaks Russian in address to its citizens amid Ukraine’s invasion

Foreign secretary Liz Truss has said that the war in Ukraine will deliver an economic blow to Britain but that it was a price the country had to be prepared to pay.

Speaking to Sky News’s Trevor Phillips, Ms Truss said: “If we don’t stop Putin in Ukraine we are going to see others under threat – the Baltics, Poland, Moldova, and it could end up in a conflict with Nato.

“That is why it is so important we make the sacrifices now.

“Yes, there will be an economic cost here in Britain, there will be a cost in terms of access to oil and gas markets. I firmly believe that the British public understand the price we will pay if we don’t stand up to Putin now.”

It comes as the foreign secretary earlier warned that the conflict could last for number of years, but hinted it could mark the “beginning of the end” for President Putin.

She said: “We know Russia has strong forces but the Ukrainians are brave…they are determined to protect and fight”

“This could be the beginning of the end for Putin,” she said.