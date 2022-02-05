✕ Close Boris Johnson ‘toxic’ even to his allies, says Malcom Rifkind

Among the 300 images handed to the Metropolitan Police is a photograph of Boris Johnson drinking a beer at a birthday event for him held in No 10, according to a report.

The prime minister was pictured standing next to Rishi Suank and raising a can of Estrella towards the camera in a photo allegedly taken by the official Downing Street photographer during the first national coronavirus lockdown.

It came as long-serving former schools minister Nick Gibb became the 15th Tory MP to publicly announce he has submitted a letter of no confidence in the PM, piling further pressure on Mr Johnson as he seeks to stave off a backbench rebellion.

His intervention came hours after Red Wall MP Aaron Bell also called for Mr Johnson to go, declaring the prime minister’s position was “untenable” because of his handling of the Partygate scandal.

Meanwhile the PM has been trying to win over unruly backbenchers – as No 10 insiders warned the increasingly isolated prime minister is becoming “unpredictable and erratic”.