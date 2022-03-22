As it happenedended1647921268

Boris Johnson - live: PM hints at more military aid for Ukraine as Ben Wallace ‘prank call’ emerges

Follow the live updates below

Namita Singh
Tuesday 22 March 2022 03:54
Comments
<p> Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his keynote speech during the Conservative Party Spring Conference at the Blackpool Winter Gardens on 19 March 2022 in Blackpool, England</p>

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his keynote speech during the Conservative Party Spring Conference at the Blackpool Winter Gardens on 19 March 2022 in Blackpool, England

(Getty Images)

Boris Johnson hinted at more military support for Ukraine following a call with US president Joe Biden and other allies ahead of a Nato summit on Thursday.

The prime minister also “underlined his horror” at Russia’s “use of increasingly brutal tactics in Ukraine”, including “siege warfare and targeting of civilians”, Downing Street said.

Mr Johnson, along with France’s Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Olaf Scholz and Italy’s Mario Draghi, affirmed his “commitment to support Ukraine militarily, diplomatically and economically, equipping the democratically-elected government in Kyiv with the tools it needs to defend itself”.

Meanwhile, a prank video with defence secretary Ben Wallace emerged on Monday with Downing Street accusing the Kremlin of being behind the efforts to secure sensitive or embarrassing information in duplicitous calls.

An “official teaser” of the call appeared online claiming it was a “video-prank” with “Vovan and Lexus”, a pair previously attributed to a hoax aimed at the Duke of Sussex.

Recommended

1647920658

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of UK politics for Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Namita Singh22 March 2022 03:44

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in