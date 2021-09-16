Aukus pact – live: France claims it was ‘stabbed in back’ over deal as China and UK clash on ‘Cold War’ claims
A diplomatic row has broken out between the UK and France after the British government formed an alliance to provide nuclear-powered submarines to Australia with the US, which Paris described as a “stab in the back”.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace insisted Britain did not “go fishing” for the pact while the French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian accused the Australians of a betrayal because the alliance meant they scrapped a multi-billion deal for France to provide subs.
The UK, US and Australia agreed to co-operate on the development of the first nuclear-powered fleet for the Australian navy in a ground-breaking agreement dubbed Aukus.
But this meant that Canberra ripped up a deal worth around £30bn that was struck with Paris in 2016 for France to provide 12 diesel-electric submarines.
It comes as Boris Johnson carried out a cabinet shake-up on Thursday with a reshuffle of more junior ranks following an overhaul of some of the top positions.
Give EU nationals in UK a physical document, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland tell Home Office
The Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish governments have urged the Home Office to provide EU nationals in Britain with a physical document to prove their post-Brexit immigration status, or risk “confusion and discrimination”.
A letter to immigration minister Kevin Foster, sent jointly from Scotland’s Europe minister, Wales’s social justice minister and the Northern Ireland executive’s first and deputy first ministers on Wednesday, warns of “a number of difficulties” EU citizens are facing in not having physical proof of their status.
Following Brexit, EU and EEA nationals and their family members who wished to stay in Britain have had to apply to the EU settlement scheme or otherwise face automatically becoming undocumented.
The Independent’s social affairs correspondent May Bulman has the details.
Give EU nationals a physical document, devolved administrations tell Home Office
Devolved administrations warn digital-only status risks ‘confusion and discrimination’
PM set to meet with Nancy Pelosi
Boris Johnson will host Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the US House of Representatives, for a bilateral meeting to discuss Anglo-American relations on Thursday, Downing Street has confirmed.
The meeting will be in person, with Ms Pelosi then due to join Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle in his Chorley constituency for the G7 Speakers’ Conference on Friday.
‘Unconscionable’ universal credit could plunge half a million households into poverty, warns top UN official
The decision to cut universal credit by £20 a week is “unconscionable” and could plunge hundreds of thousands of households into poverty, a top United Nations official has warned.
Ministers have come under continued pressure to reverse the decision to end the £20-a-week uplift introduced to support families during the Covid-19 pandemic, with recipients expected to lose out on £1,040 annually if the cut goes ahead, writes The Independent’s Chiara Giordano.
Olivier De Schutter, the UN’s special rapporteur on extreme poverty, has warned the move breaches international human rights law and could cause half a million low-income households, including 200,000 children, to fall below the poverty line.
‘Unconscionable’ universal credit cut breaks human rights law, says UN envoy
Ministers under pressure to reverse decision to end £20-a-week uplift introduced during pandemic
Aukus pact was discussed at G7, say No10
Downing Street has said the deal between the UK, US and Australia for nuclear-powered submarines was discussed by them during the G7.
The prime minister’s official spokesman said: “In terms of meetings between the three leaders, there was a meeting at the G7.
“I wouldn’t say there was one single meeting that did it, this has been something that has been an undertaking of several months, it’s a culmination of that work.”
France complains over Ausuk pact
The new UK-US-Australia defence pact is a blow to France which had a contract with Canberra to supply a new fleet of conventional diesel-electric submarines which has now been scrapped.
In a joint statement, foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and armed forces minister Florence Parly condemned the move as contrary to “the letter and spirit of the co-operation” between France and Australia.
They said the US decision to exclude a European ally and partner from the agreement with Australia “signals a lack of consistency which France can only notice and regret”.
Johnson’s refusal to heal ‘dysfunctional relationship’ with EU is damaging Britain
Boris Johnson’s refusal to rebuild the UK’s “dysfunctional relationship” with the EU is damaging foreign and security policy, a former top diplomat says.
Peter Ricketts, a former head of the Foreign Office, says the prime minister’s “tactic” of trying to build closer links with national capitals instead “will not work” and must be rethought.
However, Lord Ricketts said the bitter spats between London and Brussels since Brexit made the task hugely difficult, adding: “Unfortunately trust is now at a very low ebb.”
Former diplomat attacks refusal to heal ‘dysfunctional’ EU relations
‘The tactic of trying to work with individual EU countries while maintaining a dysfunctional relationship with the EU will not work’
More than 5.5 million people apply to EU Settlement Scheme
More than 5.5 million people had applied to the EU Settlement Scheme by the deadline, according to official estimates.
Of the 5,548,440 who submitted an application, more than 4.9 million (4,908,760) have been allowed to continue living and working in the UK after freedom of movement ended following the Brexit transition period.
EU citizens and their families were asked to apply to the Home Office by the end of June to obtain an immigration status so they could remain in the country.
Marks & Spencer closing 11 stores in France due to Brexit
Marks & Spencer have blamed Brexit for the closure of eleven French stores over supply chain issues.
The UK retail giant is struggling to stock its stores with fresh and chilled products.
All eleven franchise stores, operated in partnership with SFH, in France will shut “over the coming months”.
Marks & Spencer closing 11 stores in France due to Brexit
Supply chain issues caused by Brexit make it “near impossible” for M&S to serve products at the standards required.
Theresa May questions Aukus impact on Taiwan
Theresa May has asked how the Aukus pact will cause the UK to respond should China attempt to invade Taiwan.
The Conservative former prime minister told the Commons: “(Mr Johnson) said yesterday that this partnership has the aim of working hand-in-glove to preserve security and stability in the Indo-Pacific.
“Can I ask him what are the implications of this pact for the stance that would be taken by the United Kingdom in its response should China attempt to invade Taiwan?”
Boris Johnson replied: “The United Kingdom remains determined to defend international law and that is the strong advice we would give to our friends across the world, and the strong advice that we would give to the government in Beijing.”
Keir Starmer warns PM not to neglect Europe and Nato with new defence pact
Sir Keir Starmer has offered his support for the new Aukus alliance, but called for a guarantee that the pact would not weaken relations with European allies and Nato.
The Labour leader also asked the PM to provide more clarity on how it would affect the UK’s relations with Beijing.
Responding to that point, Boris Johnson said Aukus was “not intended to be adversarial to any other power”.
“On his point about Nato, the House should be in no doubt that this government’s commitment to Nato is absolutely unshakeable,” Mr Johnson said.
“Our military relationship with France is rock solid and we stand shoulder to shoulder with the French.”
