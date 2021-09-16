Cabinet reshuffle – live: Boris Johnson continues shake-up as Tory chair says ‘prepare for general election’
Latest developments as they happen
Related video: Dominic Raab demoted from foreign secretary post during cabinet reshuffle
Boris Johnson is expected to continue his cabinet shake-up on Thursday with a reshuffle of more junior ranks following an overhaul of some of the top positions yesterday.
Among the movers was Liz Truss, who was appointed foreign secretary, leaving Dominic Raab to be demoted, and Gavin Williamson, who was removed from the education brief.
Mr Johnson continued the firing as he reshaped his junior ministerial set-up, with longstanding schools minister Nick Gibb the most prominent figure to be shown the door.
The new Conservative Party co-chair, Oliver Dowden, has urged staff to "prepare for the next election" which one report suggested could be held as soon as spring 2023.
Cabinet sackings ‘not down to incompetence'
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace insisted Boris Johnson did not sack MPs from Cabinet because of their incompetence.
Mr Wallace said characterisations of Gavin Williamson, who was sacked as education secretary, have been “unfair”.
He told BBC Breakfast: “He has removed people from Government not because they’re incompetent, not because they weren’t loyal enough et cetera, which are often the narratives you see, but often he has to refresh his team and move people out the way.”
Election in ‘spring of 2023 or 2024’
According to The Daily Telegraph, voters are likely to be invited to cast their ballots in a general election in the spring of either 2023 or 2024.
The paper reports:
“The working assumption inside Number 10 is that Boris Johnson will go to the country in May or June 2024. However, The Telegraph understands he is also eyeing up a year earlier – May or June 2023.”
It comes after MPs backed a bill this month which would repeal the Fixed-term Parliaments Act 2011 and instead make the maximum term of a Parliament, rather than the period between general elections, five years.
The last election was held on 12 December 2019.
Raab not demoted due to Afghan withdrawal chaos, says Wallace
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who has been put up to do the broadcast round this morning, has insisted Dominic Raab was not demoted from his position as foreign secretary because he was on holiday while Kabul was falling to the Taliban.
Mr Wallace told BBC Breakfast: “I don’t think that’s why.
“Dominic is by trade a lawyer, he started his life in the Foreign Office as a human rights lawyer and he’s gone to the Ministry of Justice which is actually a very, very important role and a role he desperately understands.”
‘Nadine Dorries produces culture that people buy and actually want to see'
Ben Wallace, the defence secretary, has defended the appointment of Nadine Dorries as Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, suggesting sales of her books was proof enough that she was the right pick for the job.
He told Sky News: “I think Nadine Dorries is actually a best-selling author, if that isn’t part of culture...
“She’s sold thousands and thousands of books and now if that isn’t part of culture, media and sport I don’t know.
“What’s great about Nadine Dorries is she produces culture that people buy and actually want to see rather than some of the more crackpot schemes we’ve seen being funded in the past by taxpayers’ money.”
Nadine Dorries promotion perceived as move to ramp up culture war
Nadine Dorries, the best-selling author and former star of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here, has been promoted to culture secretary in a move by the government, perceived by critics at least, to ramp up the so-called “culture war”.
The former nurse and mother-of-three has been a long-time critic of the BBC, once claimed that “left wing snowflakes are killing comedy” and strongly opposed gay marriage and voted against the legislation at the time – though since said she regretted the decision.
Opinion | PM has tried to sort out his cabinet by sacking everyone for his own mistakes
Dominic Raab’s been sacked, or rather demoted, to deputy prime minister. The charge sheet against him appears to be taking too long to get on a flight home from Greece which, for all the sound and fury, made precious little difference to anything, writes Tom Peck.
In fact, the only truly outrageous aspect of that never-ending saga was the fact that both he, who was de facto deputy prime minister and Johnson, the actual prime minister, were both on holiday at the same time, the kind of holiday rota abomination that would not be sanctioned in a vaguely well-run sandwich shop.
Here is the full opinion piece:
Johnson has sorted out his cabinet by sacking everyone for his mistakes | Tom Peck
Dominic Raab was removed from his role as foreign secretary thanks to being on holiday at the same time as his boss – who told him he could go
‘Prepare for the next election,’ says Tory co-chair
The newly appointed co-chair of the Conservative Party, Oliver Dowden, has urged staff to “prepare for the next election”, The Daily Telegraph is reporting.
The former culture secretary, who was given the new role during yesterday’s reshuffle, told a gathering at the Tory HQ in Westminster that they should begin preparations for another nationwide vote, possibly within the next two years.
“You can’t fatten a pig on market day,” he was quoted as saying.
The Telegraph suggested the next general election could be held in as little as 20 months.
Who is out and who has been promoted?
First, a catch up on who is in and who is out so far.
Among the roles to see a shake-up were the foreign, education, justice and housing briefs.
Here is the full list:
Reshuffle in full: Who is out and who has been promoted?
The PM plans to have a ‘strong and united’ cabinet
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the cabinet reshuffle which is expected to continue apace on Thursday.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies