Former chancellor Lord Philip Hammond has warned that Boris Johnson’s alleged plan to hike National Insurance contributions to pay for social care would cause the Conservative Party “significant damage”, as a furious row threatens to emerge over what would be manifesto-breaking proposals.

In an indication of the outrage among “many dozens” of Tory MPs ahead of parliament’s return on Monday, an anonymous Cabinet minister was quoted as attacking an increase as “morally, economically and politically wrong”, pointing to the hardships of the Covid crisis when adding: “They can't seriously be thinking about a tax raid on supermarket workers and nurses so the children of Surrey homeowners can receive bigger inheritances.”

Meanwhile, Nicola Sturgeon has suggested that anyone – “me or [the prime minister]” – allowing politics to get in the way of the looming Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow would be “abdicating responsibility”, after The Independent revealed that Downing Street has been strategising to stop Scotland’s first minister using the event as an “advert” for independence.