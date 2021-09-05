Boris Johnson news - live: National Insurance hike risks ‘significant damage’ to Tory Party, amid Cop26 plot
Follow here for the latest updates
Former chancellor Lord Philip Hammond has warned that Boris Johnson’s alleged plan to hike National Insurance contributions to pay for social care would cause the Conservative Party “significant damage”, as a furious row threatens to emerge over what would be manifesto-breaking proposals.
In an indication of the outrage among “many dozens” of Tory MPs ahead of parliament’s return on Monday, an anonymous Cabinet minister was quoted as attacking an increase as “morally, economically and politically wrong”, pointing to the hardships of the Covid crisis when adding: “They can't seriously be thinking about a tax raid on supermarket workers and nurses so the children of Surrey homeowners can receive bigger inheritances.”
Meanwhile, Nicola Sturgeon has suggested that anyone – “me or [the prime minister]” – allowing politics to get in the way of the looming Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow would be “abdicating responsibility”, after The Independent revealed that Downing Street has been strategising to stop Scotland’s first minister using the event as an “advert” for independence.
Cabinet has been debating what a possible increase in National Insurance contributions should look like.
A source close to health secretary Sajid Javid strongly denied he had pushed for an increase to national insurance as high as 2 per cent, but did not dispute that he had argued for a rise of more than 1 per cent.
Meanwhile, chancellor Rishi Sunak is said to be arguing against an increase higher than 1 per cent.
The Times reported that five Cabinet ministers would oppose the hike to national insurance.
Ministers debate national insurance hike to fund social care reforms
Such a move would break the Conservatives’ 2019 election manifesto pledge.
National Insurance hike ‘wrong’ and will cause Tory party ‘significant damage’, former chancellor warns
Boris Johnson’s plans to increase National Insurance to pay for social care are “wrong” and will provoke a “very significant backlash”, Lord Philip Hammond has warned.
The former chancellor told Times Radio: “An increase in National Insurance contributions is asking young working people, some of whom will never inherit the property, to subsidise older people who've accumulated wealth during their lifetime and have a property, and, on any basis, that has got to be wrong.
“I think that if the government were to go ahead with the proposed increase in National Insurance contributions, breaking a manifesto commitment in order to underwrite the care costs of older people with homes, I think that would provoke a very significant backlash. I think it would cause the government – the Conservative Party – significant damage.”
Elections bill ‘bestows unprecedented and unchecked power to government’
Ministers’ controversial new elections bill – which will be debated in parliament this week – “bestows unprecedented and unchecked power to government over elections”, a letter signed by charities, campaign groups and trade unions warns.
“At a stroke, the minister could ban whole sections of civil society, including unions and charities, from engaging in elections either by campaigning or donating,” write groups including the TUC, Save the Children, Liberty and Hope not Hate.
They warned that “giving control of the Electoral Commission to ministers opens it to abuse by the government, turning it into a tool which they could use disproportionately against opposition campaigners while ensuring their own side receives less scrutiny”.
Lisa Nandy would ‘knock on doors’ to support Labour candidate standing against Jeremy Corbyn
Lisa Nandy has said she would “knock on doors” in support of a Labour candidate in Islington North if former leader Jeremy Corbyn were to stand in his constituency as an independent.
The shadow foreign secretary’s comments to Times Radio come amid a row over whether Mr Corbyn should be allowed to attend the Labour Party’s annual conference later this month, which prompted a party spokesperson to tell The Guardian this week: “He’s definitely not barred: of course he will be getting a conference pass.”
Majority of voters believe Raab should go, poll suggests
Some 62 per cent of voters believe Dominic Raab should either be quit or be removed from his position as foreign secretary over his handling of the crisis in Afghanistan, according to Deltapoll research for The Sun.
Nearly one in four people surveyed held him most responsible in the UK for the ensuing chaos, while 19 per cent blamed Boris Johnson and 11 per cent pointed to defence secretary Ben Wallace.
According to Britain Elects, Deltapoll also found that Labour’s approval ratings have dropped two points since June.
Gordon Brown calls on G7 to share millions of unused Covid vaccines with poor world
Gordon Brown has called on Boris Johnson to convene an urgent summit of the G7 to agree the supply of millions of doses of Covid-19 vaccine to the developing world, calling the gap between vaccine availability in rich and poor countries “a moral failure on the part of the whole of the world”.
Leaders of the G7 group – chaired this year by Mr Johnson – failed at their Cornwall summit in June to deliver on the prime minister’s pledge to vaccinate the whole world by the middle of 2022, Mr Brown said.
Gordon Brown calls on G7 to share millions of unused Covid vaccines with poor world
‘Moral failure’ of leaving Africa unprotected will put rich world at risk from variants, says former PM
The backlash to Boris Johnson’s alleged National Insurance plans has sparked a frenzy of rumours that the PM could reshuffle his cabinet as early as next week as a distraction, according to The Sunday Times.
The paper reports that Liz Truss, Sajid Javid or Michael Gove could be brought in to replace Dominic Raab as foreign secretary, amid anger over his actions during the Afghanistan withdrawal, while Gavin Williamson could be demoted to Leader of the House of Commons.
Government ‘committed to reforming’ social care system, minister says
Speaking to the BBC this morning, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi did not rule out raising tax in order to fund social care.
Asked if people should be paying more tax to get better social care, Mr Zahawi said the government is “committed to reforming” the adult social care system.
When pressed specifically on whether people should be paying more tax, he told the BBC's Andrew Marr: “We'll bring forward our proposals and I'm very happy to come back on your programme when the details are published to discuss how we will pay for better and reformed adult social care.”
Labour open to tax on wealth to help pay for social care, says Lisa Nandy
Lisa Nandy has said Labour is open to the idea of taxing wealth to help pay for social care, our political editor Andrew Woodcock reports.
With the TUC calling for an increase in capital gains tax to raise £17bn a year, the shadow foreign secretary told Sky News that a National Insurance hike was “a really difficult ask” for low-paid workers like supermarket staff and delivery drivers, saying: “We need to think much more creatively about this and make sure that we don’t load an unsustainable burden onto people who can’t bear it.”
She said the “broad principle [that] those with the broader shoulders should take some of the burden” espoused by the TUC was “absolutely right”, and she made clear that this could involve a tax on assets, such as property, shares or savings.
Labour open to tax on wealth to help pay for social care, says Lisa Nandy
TUC calls for £17bn hike in capital gains tax on shares and property and £10 minimum hourly wage for care workers
Exclusive: UK’s cut to overseas family planning aid ‘very disappointing’, leading sustainability economist claims
The UK’s decision to cut the amount it spends on aid for family planning overseas is “very disappointing”, according to Professor Sir Partha Dasgupta, a leading sustainability economist.
In a landmark review into the “economics of biodiversity” – how the world can find value in nature instead of profiting from its destruction – published in February, Prof Dasgupta said that “growing human populations have significant implications for our demands on nature” and that there had been “significant underinvestment” in family planning programmes.
In April, the UK government cut its funding to the UN global family programme by 85 per cent.
“I was very disappointed with the Foreign Office because they drastically ripped apart all expenditure on family planning in the aid budget – and that was exactly in opposition to my review,” the Indian-British economist told The Independent.
UK’s cut to overseas family planning ‘very disappointing’, green economist claims
Exclusive: Prof Sir Partha Dasgupta said Foreign Office had acted in ‘opposition’ to his recent independent review on biodiversity
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies