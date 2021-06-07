Boris Johnson news - live: PM dodges potential defeat on foreign aid cuts as rebel vote blocked
Latest developments from Westminster, as they happen
Boris Johnson has avoided an embarrassing defeat in the Commons over his decision to renege on a manifesto pledge on foreign aid after the speaker did not select the amendment for consideration.
Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle rejected calls for a vote in parliament despite support from around 30 backbench Tories, who warned the government that cutting the international aid budget from 0.7 per cent of GDP to 0.5 per cent would damage the UK’s reputation at a time when it was hosting the G7 summit in Cornwall, and cause potentially “thousands” of deaths.
Sir Lindsay said the Tory rebel amendment on overseas aid “may not be debated” on Monday as it was “outside the scope of the Bill”.
But he added that he was open to hearing applications for an emergency debate on the issue, which could take place on Tuesday.
Read more:
Government treating Commons with ‘disrespect’ over aid vote, says Mitchell
Andrew Mitchell, the former international development secretary, who was leading the Tory rebellion over the cut to overseas aid, has accused the government of treating MPs with “disrespect”.
“They are avoiding a vote on the commitments that each of us made individually and collectively at the last general election, on a promise made internationally, and in the opinion of some of Britain’s leading lawyers the government is acting unlawfully,” he said, raising a point of order.
“Had we secured a vote on the new clause tonight, I can assure the House it would have secured the assent of the House by not less than a majority of nine and probably of around 20 votes.
“In the week of the British chairmanship of the G7, the government’s failure to address this issue will indisputably mean that hundreds of thousands of avoidable deaths will result.”
Mr Mitchell said ministers were “riding roughshod” over Parliament and said they were “seeking to thwart our democratic rights” as MPs.
Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said he shared the “frustration” of MPs, adding: “It’s quite right that this House should not continue to be taken for granted but we must do it in the right way and I believe the government need to respect and need to come forward - I totally agree with [Mr Mitchell] – not only for this House but the country needs this to be debated and aired and an effective decision to be taken.”
The Speaker said he hoped the government would “take up the challenge and give this House its due respect that it deserves”, noting: “We are the elected members, this House should be taken seriously and the government should be accountable here.
“I wish and hope, very quickly, that this is taken on board. I don’t want this to drag on.
“If not, we will then look to find other ways in which we can move forward.”
Boris Johnson dodges potential defeat on foreign aid cuts as Speaker blocks rebel vote
Boris Johnson has dodged a potential House of Commons defeat on international aid cuts after Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle rejected calls for a vote in parliament.
The Conservative rebel amendment had been designed to reverse cuts described as morally “devastating” but it has not been selected for consideration, Sir Lindsay told MPs on Monday afternoon.
Here is the story:
Boris Johnson dodges potential defeat on foreign aid cuts as Speaker blocks rebel vote
Boris Johnson has dodged a potential House of Commons defeat on international aid cuts after Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle rejected calls for a vote in parliament.
Starmer speech halted by internet issues
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s address to a union conference has been delayed due to internet issues, PA reports.
Sir Keir was due to speak virtually at the GMB conference on Monday, but instead, viewers could only see Sir Keir’s name on the screen and a grey stock image silhouette.
After three attempts to connect with the leader, the conference moved on.
GMB national president Barbara Plant said: “There just might be issues with wifi at Parliament, that’s the problem.”
‘Special relationship’ out, ‘close relationship’ in as PM meets Biden
Boris Johnson will meet US President Joe Biden face to face this week – but meantion of the “special relationship” will reportedly be avoided because the PM does not like the expression.
No 10 said Mr Johnson “prefers not to use the phrase” and would instead refer to the “close relationship” with Washington.
A profile of Mr Johnson in The Atlantic magazine said the PM told aides he does not like using the term because it seems “needy and weak”.
The White House has said Mr Biden, on his first overseas trip as president, will meet Mr Johnson for talks on Thursday, ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall which begins on Friday.
Perhaps unaware of Mr Johnson’s dislike of the term, the White House said the visit will “affirm the enduring strength of the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom”.
DUP members quit amid claims of ‘purge’ of opponents of Edwin Poots leadership
Several Democratic Unionist Party members have quit the party over what is claimed to be a “purge” against those who opposed Edwin Poots during the recent leadership campaign.
DUP councillors Glyn Hanna and Kathryn Owen, and former Westminster candidate Diane Forsythe, are among members to have left the Northern Ireland party during a bitter row over the ousting of Arlene Foster.
The departures follow a vote to remove Mr Hanna as the chair of the DUP South Down Association at its AGM over the weekend.
Here is the full story:
DUP members quit amid claims of ‘purge’ of opponents of Edwin Poots leadership
Departing councillor claims ‘open and unashamed bullying’ of those who backed new leader’s rival
Green Party drops candidate over homophobic tweets
A rugby league international has had his Green Party candidacy for the Batley and Spen by-election revoked after it was revealed he made a series of “highly offensive” homophobic tweets as a teenager.
Ross Peltier, 29, who played for the Doncaster Dons and was a Jamaica international, apologised for the “terrible” language used in the tweets and said “in no way” is he homophobic.
The Green Party said it did “not feel it is right” for Mr Peltier to continue as the party’s candidate in the upcoming by-election.
A spokesman said the party will not be putting another candidate forward.
In a statement released on Twitter at the weekend, Mr Peltier said: “A few tweets have come to light from around 10/9 years ago from when I was 19 years of age.
“The language used is not acceptable or appropriate in any way, shape or form.
“In no way am I homophobic.
“I am sorry if my old tweets have caused harm or upset to anybody.
“But my growth as a person since the time of those tweets has been immeasurable.
“I hope I can be judged on my character now and not of when I was a 19-year-old.”
Foreign aid vote confirmed at 3.30pm
Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle will announce in the chamber at 3.30pm whether the rebel amendment seeking to overturn the government’s cuts to foreign aid spending can be debated, the PA news agency is reporting.
His spokeswoman said that will be the time that he will reveal whether the amendment led by Tory backbencher Andrew Mitchell will be selected.
One rebel toldThe Independent it was “50-50” whether the speaker will select the amendment which seeks to reinstate the UK’s commitment to 0.7 per cent of gross national income on overseas aid spending from January 2022.
Vote on foreign aid cut could still go ahead, says former international development secretary
Former international development secretary Andrew Mitchell has told the BBC’s World At One programme that it was still not known whether the Commons speaker would allow an amendment to challenge the foreign aid cut.
Amid speculation that Sir Lindsay Hoyle had decided not to allow the vote to go ahead, Mr Mitchell said: “Well we don’t know yet, and no one knows and there’s obviously been a certain amount of spinning going on this morning, but the meeting at which the Speaker will make that decision starts in about 20 minutes.”
Mr Mitchell said the rebel clause was “clearly in order ... otherwise it wouldn’t appear on the order paper”.
He said: “I think Mr Speaker will also be conscious in making up his mind that the government has specifically denied the House of Commons a vote on this matter so far, we’ve had to come to a device through amending this Bill, which we think works, and in making his decision he will note that every single member of the House of Commons elected in December 2019 was elected on a promise to stand by this spending commitment, that it’s a legal commitment.”
Labour criticises Dowden over Ollie Robinson remarks
Labour’s Jo Stevens, the shadow culture secretary, has criticised Oliver Dowden for wading into the row over the suspension of Ollie Robinson for a series of offensive tweets.
Ms Stevens said: “It is right that the ECB takes the action that they think is necessary and appropriate to tackle racism and other forms of discrimination in their sport.
“They should not be criticised for doing so by the secretary of state.”
Sign up for your essential email briefings from The Independent
For all the latest news, analysis and political insights, as well as updates on the pandemic, The Independent offers a host of email newsletters.
John Rentoul’s View from Westminster newsletter brings you the latest from parliament at 6pm each day.
For your essential morning political briefing, Adam Forrest’s Inside Politics newsletter is there to guide you through the turmoil – keeping you up to date on all the key developments and providing short, sharp analysis of what’s really going on at Westminster and beyond.
And Shaun Lintern’s weekly Health Check newsletter aims to chart major developments in the post-Covid recovery as well as keeping you up to date with the latest research across the health and social care landscape.
To view our full range of newsletters and to sign up click here.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies