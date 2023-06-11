Jump to content

‘The world has moved on’: Grant Shapps pours cold water on Boris Johnson comeback

Top pollster says signs point to Boris Johnson’s political career being over for now

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Sunday 11 June 2023 11:40
Comments
Tories 'don't miss the drama' of Boris Johnson, says Grant Shapps

The "world has moved on" from Boris Johnson, a senior cabinet minister has said – as a top pollster warns that the ex-prime minister's career is "over" for now.

Speaking on Sunday morning Grant Shapps, who also served in Mr Johnson’s cabinet, said he liked working with the former PM but that he was now focused on other priorities.

And asked about the prospects for a comeback by Mr Johnson Ben Page, the chief executive of pollster Ipsos Mori, said: "His time is over in politics for the moment."

“Let’s just be frank, two out of three people think he’s lied and misled parliament," he explained.

“When we asked people which prime minister they think did a good job or a bad job, Boris Johnson tops the bad job list by some margin.

“Even among Conservative voters, the dwindling band of Conservative voters, many more say that Sunak would be a better prime minister than Johnson."

Mr Johnson dramatically quit as an MP on Friday, claiming he was the victim of a "witch-hunt" by a parliamentary committee tasked with investigating whether he mislead parliament over lockdown parties in No.10.

But his 1,000 word resignation statement left the door open for a comeback, noting that he was leaving parliament "for now".

The days since have been rife with speculation about whether he could try to stand elsewhere at the next general election. Ally Jacob Rees-Mogg has said Mr Johnson “easily get back into Parliament at the next election” – meaning he would return next year.

Asked about Mr Johnson's future, Mr Shapps said: "He has decided to step down and a couple of my other colleagues, all of them whom I've worked with and Boris in particular.

"But … the world has moved on. He is the one who has removed himself from the current political scene, standing down as a member of Parliament. We've got excellent leadership in place in No 10 with Rishi Sunak.'

Labour leader Keir Starmer on Saturday night urged Rishi Sunak to call a snap election while other opposition figures accused Mr Johnson of acting like a "baby-man" and blaming his mistakes on everyone else.

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

Pat McFadden, Labour's shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, told Sky News' Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme that the ex PM had clearly not been forced out of parliament by the committee as claimed.

"It just triggers a recall petition where he could face the voters," he said.

"But the truth is he didn't want to face any of the verdicts because he can never accept responsibility for his own actions.

"That's true of all these right-wing populist leaders. They are like bab-men. Whenever anything goes wrong, it is everybody else's fault."

