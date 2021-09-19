Boris Johnson news – live: PM warned CO2 situation ‘national security issue’ as Truss defends AUKUS pact
Boris Johnson’s government has been warned that the UK faces a “national security issue” over a sudden shortage of carbon dioxide (CO2) used by the food and drink industry, with the issue set to cause problems in the food supply chain.
Ranjit Singh Boparan, the owner of Bernard Matthews and 2 Sisters Food Group, warned on Saturday that there was potential for “massive food waste” across the country due to the shortage, which is linked to a spike in wholesale gas prices.
“This is clearly a national security issue and unlike the labour supply crisis, where the government response to our sector has been disappointing to say the least, it has to be dealt with as a matter of urgency,” Mr Boparan said.
It came as new foreign secretary Liz Truss defended the UK’s security pact with the US and Australia (AUKUS) following strong criticism from France over the deal.
The pact has infuriated Paris after the Australian government announced that it would be pulling out of a £30bn agreement with the French to supply it with conventionally-powered diesel-electric submarines.
Johnson accused of neglecting national security as he prepares to skip key meetings
The Covid-19 and Afghanistan emergencies have exposed how Boris Johnson is neglecting national security, according to a highly-critical report published today.
The Joint Committee on National Security Strategy has accused the prime minister of overseeing an “inadequate” Whitehall system that lacks clear lines of responsibilities and cannot cope with multiple crises.
Our deputy political editor, Rob Merrick, has the full story below:
New foreign secretary Truss defends UK’s security pact with US and Australia
New foreign secretary Liz Truss has defended the UK’s security pact with the US and Australia (AUKUS) following strong criticism from France over the deal.
Ms Truss said that the agreement - which will see the UK and US work to develop a new fleet of nuclear-powered submarines for the Australian navy - showed Britain's readiness to be “hard-headed” in defence of its interests.
However, the deal has angered France as the Australian government has scrapped a £30bn agreement with the French for conventionally-powered diesel-electric vessels.
Writing in The Sunday Telegraph, Ms Truss claimed that the pact underlined the UK’s commitment to the Indo-Pacific region.
She argued that Britain would always be a “fierce champion” of freedom and free enterprise around the world.
“But freedoms need to be defended, so we are also building strong security ties around the world,” she added.
“That is why last week the prime minister announced, alongside our friends president [Joe] Biden and prime minister [Scott] Morrison, the creation of a new security partnership called Aukus.
“It shows our readiness to be hard-headed in defending our interests and challenging unfair practices and malign acts.”
UK faces ‘national security issue’ over CO2 shortage in food industry
The UK is facing a “national security issue” over a shortage of carbon dioxide (CO2) used by the food and drink industry for refrigeration and delivery.
Meat supplies to supermarkets and restaurants are set to be affected within days by shortage of the gas, with the British Poultry Council warning that the industry is heading into a “downward spiral towards supply chains seriously struggling”.
Our reporter, Peter Stubley, has the full story below:
Frozen food and meat shortages loom in carbon dioxide shortage
Government urged to intervene on gas price rises over “national security issue”
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of UK politics today.
