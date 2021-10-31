✕ Close Boris Johnson refuses to rule out escalating France fishing row after possible treaty breach

Boris Johnson will speak to French president Emmanuel Macron today about their nations’ ongoing fishing dispute, as France’s self-imposed deadline of Tuesday looms – when officials claim they will introduce harsher port restrictions on British vessels unless licenses are granted to all eligible French boats.

The pair are currently in Rome at the latest G20 summit, before they head to Glasgow for the long-awaited Cop26 summit. Downing Street said earlier in the week the tete-a-tete between the PM and Mr Macron would be a “brush-by” meeting, leading critics to brand the fight a distraction from Mr Johnson’s priority of lobbying other leaders for climate action.

It comes as Brexit minister Lord Frost revealed last night the UK is “actively considering” triggering a legal battle with France over the fallout.

Ministers have warned of retaliatory measures if France presses ahead with its proposed sanctions, and Mr Johnson did not rule out the prospect of beginning legal proceedings against the country – hinting at sending the dispute to independent arbitration – in a series of interviews over the weekend.

