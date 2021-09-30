✕ Close Related video: Boris Johnson says fuel crisis is 'stabilising' and urges drivers to fill up as normal

The government’s furlough scheme has come to an end today after supporting millions of UK workers over the past 18 months, despite concerns about the possibility of hundreds of thousands of job losses in the coming months.

Estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) suggest that almost one million workers were expected to be still receiving support at the end of September, while economists have warned that there is likely to be a rise in unemployment due to the end of the scheme.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) warned this week that workers in London were likely to be hit hardest by the end of the programme, with employees in the capital in the “most precarious position”.

Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats have called on chancellor Rishi Sunak to extend furlough in the 10 sectors that have been worst hit by disruption caused by Covid-19, such as passenger air transport, travel agencies and retail sale via stalls and markets.

“The withdrawal of furlough risks having a devastating impact on countless families already facing a winter of soaring energy bills. The government needs to rethink its approach or the country could face a coronavirus Black Thursday,” Christine Jardine, the party’s Treasury spokesperson, said.