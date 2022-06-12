✕ Close Labour MP says Johnson won't ever 'change' and Tories will always defend the 'indefensible'

Brandon Lewis has insisted new legislation designed to tear up part of the Northern Ireland protocol is legal and critics will “see that” when it is published tomorrow.

The Northern Ireland minister told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday the move would not breach international law.

But he refused to guarantee ministers would publish the legal advice they have received on the issue.

The government is facing a rebellion over the plans from Tory MPs worried the legislation will breach the UK’s international obligations.

However Mr Lewis said: Mr Lewis said: “The legislation we’ll outline tomorrow is within the law. What we’re going to do is lawful and it is correct.”

The cabinet minister also accused the EU of being “disingenuous” about offering “flexibilities” on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

He told the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme: “What the EU are offering is some flexibility based on a fully-implemented protocol. That would be, actually, worse than the situation we’ve got today.”