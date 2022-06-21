Boris Johnson – live: Lord Geidt ‘believes Carrie job claim is ripe for investigation’
Former ethics adviser says matter should be looked into by his successor
Lord Geidt believes claims that Boris Johnson tried to hire his then-lover Carrie as his chief of staff while he was foreign secretary are “ripe for investigation,” it has been reported.
The prime minister’s former ethics adviser quit last week over what he said was the government’s plan to deliberately breach the ministerial code by not following World Trade Organisation obligations on steel subsidies.
According to The Daily Telegraph, Lord Geidt thinks that reports the PM tried to appoint his future wife to a plush taxpayer-funded government job should be looked into by his predecessor.
Downing Street denies the allegations. The PM has not yet replaced Geidt and has refused to commit to doing so.
Meanwhile, at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning, Mr Johnson was set to call for a “sensible compromise” to shield rail passengers from country-wide travel chaos, arguing that unions are “harming the very people they claim to be helping”.
Boris Johnson says workers should accept a pay cut to avoid spiralling inflation – is he right?
The PM claims we must accept falling wages to prevent spiralling inflation, writes Ben Chapman. But experts say this fundamentally misunderstands the problem.
Read Ben’s full piece here:
Analysis: Boris Johnson says British workers should accept a pay cut – is he right?
The PM claims we must accept falling wages to prevent spiralling inflation, writes Ben Chapman. But experts say this fundamentally misunderstands the problem
Boris Johnson discussed ‘two jobs’ for wife Carrie
Boris Johnson discussed with aides the possibility of wife Carrie taking up two government jobs, it has been reported.
According to the Daily Mirror, the prime minister raised possible new environmental roles for her in autumn 2020, either on the COP 26 summit or with the Royal Family.
No 10 denied that Johnson recommended Carrie for the roles but did not push that it had been discussed.
Tory minister heard of alleged plan to appoint Carrie Johnson in government post
Claims that Boris Johnson wanted to appoint his lover to a government job were heard by ministers as far back as 2018, according to a diary entry by Alan Duncan, who was at the time a minister of state at the foreign office.
In his published diaries he noted on Sunday 22 April 2018: “Apparently Carrie Symonds, head of press in Conservative HQ, is due to become a SPAD in the FCO. It’s the first I’ve heard of it.”
A story published in The Times over the weekend claimed Carrie Johnson, then Carrie Symonds, was set to be made a special adviser at the foreign office on a six-figure salary.
The original story published by The Times claimed that the idea fell apart when Mr Johnson’s closest advisers learned of the idea to hire Ms Symonds.
Jon Stone reports:
Tory minister heard of alleged plan to appoint Carrie Johnson to job in 2018
Alan Duncan noted the claim in his diaries at the time
As UK's Covid cases surge, Omicron sub-variants ‘evolving'
New NHS data shows that hospital admissions for Covid patients in England have begun to grow again.
Total infections are now back at levels last seen at the start of May but remain well below the record 4.9 million at the peak of the Omicron BA.2 wave at the end of March.
Covid hospital admissions are also below the levels recorded during the previous wave.
Experts say that according to preliminary data, variants BA.4, BA.5 and BA.2.12.1 may have evolved to re-favour infection of lung cells, rather than upper respiratory tract tissue – making them more similar to earlier variants, such as Alpha or Delta.
Thomas Kingsley has more:
Omicron Covid variants ‘evolving to target lungs and beat immunity’ as UK cases surge
Scientists fear the sub-variants may be similar to the more deadly Alpha and Delta variants
Johnson suggested two plum jobs for Carrie, report says
Prime minister Boris Johnson spoke with his aides in Downing Street about getting his wife Carrie two plum government jobs, The Mirror has reported.
Mr Johnson wanted to get her a job as a green ambassador in the run-up to the global climate summit in Glasgow, sources told the newspaper.
His other idea was to line her up as communications director for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Earthshot Prize.
The PM’s suggestions are said to have been vetoed by his closest advisers who warned that either position could undermine his wife’s status as a private citizen.
On Monday, Downing Street confirmed that members of Mr Johnson’s team intervened following the publication of a story about Carrie in The Times, but denied that the prime minister himself contacted the paper to complain.
The story, which appeared in early editions of the paper on Saturday, said that while Mr Johnson was foreign secretary, he had tried to secure Carrie – with whom he was then having a secret affair – a £100,000 Foreign Office job.
The story disappeared from later editions, however.
ICYMI: No 10 admits pressuring The Times to drop Carrie Johnson story
Downing Street has confirmed that members of Boris Johnson’s team intervened following the publication of a story about his wife Carrie in The Times, but denied that the prime minister himself contacted the paper to complain.
Andrew Woodcock has the story:
No 10 admits pressuring The Times to drop Carrie Johnson story
Claim that Johnson tried to install partner in high-paying Foreign Office job denied by wife’s spokesperson
Nadine Dorries booed outside Tory fundraiser
Nadine Dorries was booed outside a Tory fundraiser in London on Monday.
Members of the PCS Union had gathered outside London’s V&A Museum where a Tory fundraiser was being held.
Tory MPs booed at fundraiser
Senior members of the Conservative party were booed by protesters as they arrived for a fundraiser in London yesterday evening.
The fundraiser held at London’s V&A Museum was meant to woo Tory donors, and also saw a brief appearance by the prime minister after his sinus operation earlier on Monday.
PCS Union members gathered outside the venue and booed attendees demanding better pay, videos shared online showed.
Prime minister attends Tory fundraiser after sinus operation
Prime minister Boris Johnson was well enough to make a brief appearance at a fundraiser for the Tory party on Monday after undergoing a routine sinus operation, ITV has reported.
He was taken into the party by a side entrance as questions hung in the air over the disappearing story about his wife Carrie in The Times.
The fundraiser was also attended by top members of his cabinet as they wooed Tory donors, reported the Daily Mail.
Earlier in the day, No 10 had said that Mr Johnson was “feeling well” after he was placed under general anaesthetic for a routine operation on his sinuses.
