Lord Geidt believes claims that Boris Johnson tried to hire his then-lover Carrie as his chief of staff while he was foreign secretary are “ripe for investigation,” it has been reported.

The prime minister’s former ethics adviser quit last week over what he said was the government’s plan to deliberately breach the ministerial code by not following World Trade Organisation obligations on steel subsidies.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Lord Geidt thinks that reports the PM tried to appoint his future wife to a plush taxpayer-funded government job should be looked into by his predecessor.

Downing Street denies the allegations. The PM has not yet replaced Geidt and has refused to commit to doing so.

Meanwhile, at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning, Mr Johnson was set to call for a “sensible compromise” to shield rail passengers from country-wide travel chaos, arguing that unions are “harming the very people they claim to be helping”.