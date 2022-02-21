✕ Close Boris Johnson dodges Partygate questions 15 times in one interview

Prime minister Boris Johnson is likely to scrap the requirements for people to self-isolate if they have Covid, in a move that he has called a “moment of pride”.

Mr Johnson's cabinet is expected to confirm the policy change on Monday, which will make it legal for infected people to mix with other members of the public.

The proposal would be about “finally giving people back their freedom” after “one of the most difficult periods in our country’s history", the prime minister said. The announcement comes just a day after it was announced that the Queen had tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, as the opposition continues to call for Mr Johnson’s resignation over rule-breaking lockdown parties at Downing Street, the prime minister gave an excruciating interview broadcast on Sunday morning where he dodged a question about the scandal at least 17 times.

“Not a bean I can tell you about that, much as I would like to,” he told the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme.