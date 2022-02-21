Boris Johnson news - live: PM to remove final Covid restrictions as he dodges questions on No 10 parties
The government’s ‘living with Covid’ policy is likely to be unveiled today
Prime minister Boris Johnson is likely to scrap the requirements for people to self-isolate if they have Covid, in a move that he has called a “moment of pride”.
Mr Johnson's cabinet is expected to confirm the policy change on Monday, which will make it legal for infected people to mix with other members of the public.
The proposal would be about “finally giving people back their freedom” after “one of the most difficult periods in our country’s history", the prime minister said. The announcement comes just a day after it was announced that the Queen had tested positive for Covid-19.
Meanwhile, as the opposition continues to call for Mr Johnson’s resignation over rule-breaking lockdown parties at Downing Street, the prime minister gave an excruciating interview broadcast on Sunday morning where he dodged a question about the scandal at least 17 times.
“Not a bean I can tell you about that, much as I would like to,” he told the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme.
Patel urges MPs to back her new anti-protest laws
Priti Patel has written to MPs urging them to back controversial anti-protest legislation after it was rejected by the House of Lords.
The mammoth bill was defeated over plans to give new powers to police to stop disruptive protests, and on a separate clause that would have imposed noise restrictions on demonstrations.
Jon Stone reports.
Government rejects swathe of Lords amendments to ‘oppressive’ and ‘plain nasty’ police and crime bill
Labour slams Johnson for creating 'cash-for-access culture'
Prime minister Boris Johnson has been accused of creating a “cash-for-access culture” over an alleged secret “advisory board” of multimillionaire donors.
Members pumped at least £250,000 into the party war chest were granted audiences with ministers and senior Downing Street advisers, Sunday Times reported.
The group of elite were able to lobby for quick relaxation of lockdown measures in 2020 as over a dozen people were routinely involved in advisory board meetings.
Slamming the prime minister, Labour Party chairwoman Anneliese Dodds said: “These revelations raise serious national security questions about the cash-for-access culture that Boris Johnson has created at the heart of government”.
Ms Dodds asked the prime minister to “explain what donors” received “in return for their six-figure annual membership fee and clarify whether these meetings had any impact on government policy at the height of the pandemic”.
PM refuses to say if he would quit if fined by Scotland Yard
Prime minister Boris Johnson refused to commit to resigning if he was issued with a fine by the police.
When asked if he would quit if handed a fixed penalty of at least £100, Mr Johnson told the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme: “I can’t comment about a process that is underway”.
When pushed on the matters pertaining to the rule-breaking lockdown parties at Downing Street, the prime minister dodged the questions at least 17 times.
“I understand your curiosity, but you’re just going to have to accept that for the time being – you won’t have long, alright, I hope – but for the time being you’re going to have to contain your interest,” he at one point said.
Jon Stone has more.
Prime minister point-blank refuses to comment for 11 minutes in extraordinary TV interview
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s politics live blog for Monday 21 February.
