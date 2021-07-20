Dominic Cummings has claimed Boris Johnson dismissed a second national lockdown because those dying of Covid were ‘essentially all over 80s' (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA )

Boris Johnson resisted a second national coronavirus lockdown because he believed those dying were “essentially all over 80” and denied the NHS was overwhelmed, Dominic Cummings has claimed.

The prime minister’s former chief adviser shared WhatsApp messages with the BBC in his first broadcast interview as he accused his one-time boss of putting “his own political interests ahead of people's lives”.

Mr Cummings has repeatedly accused the prime minister of being too slow in imposing the second lockdown, which came into force on 5 November.

The political adviser, who left Downing Street during a bitter row in November, shared a series of messages from 15 October that appear to be from Mr Johnson to aides.

Mr Cummings also claimed the prime minister wanted to meet the Queen early in the pandemic despite signs the virus was spreading in his office and the public was being told to avoid all unnecessary contact, particularly with the elderly.