Boris Johnson news - live: Sturgeon slams PM over cost-of-living crisis ahead of local elections
Nicola Sturgeon says Tories have ‘run out of excuses’ over rising food and energy costs
Party leaders are due to visit key battlegrounds today on the last day of political campaigning before voters go to the polls for the local elections on Thursday.
Boris Johnson is expected to visit Hampshire on Wednesday, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will campaign in Wakefield and the Lib Dems’ Sir Ed Davey will visit electorates across the south east.
Speaking ahead of his Wakefield visit, Sir Keir accused the Conservatives of “doing nothing” to help with rising energy and food costs.
Nicola Sturgeon also slammed the Tories over the cost-of-living crisis, saying they have “run out of excuses for their negligent inaction”.
Sir Ed said the elections are a "chance to send a shockwave from communities around the country to the heart of the Conservative Party", adding that the prime minister is “not fit to lead the country and he needs to go”.
Meanwhile, Mr Johnson admitted that families “are feeling the pinch as the cost of living rises”.
But writing in the Express, he accused Labour and Lib Dem councils of being focused on “woke crusades to change street names and tear down statues”.
Labour leader says National Insurance was introduced at the ‘wrong time'
He said he would take stronger action to tackle fraud in the Covid support schemes but would not spell out how he would match the expected extra annual revenue raised by the health and care levy.
On ITV’s Good Morning Britain, he said: “In terms of what we will do going into the next election, obviously, I don’t know what the state of the economy will then be. Nobody knows what the state of the economy will then be.
“We will set out our plans when we get to the election in full, we’ve set out the principles that we will apply, it will be a fair taxation system, particularly for working people.
“At this stage two years out, I don’t know what the state of the economy will be.”
Sir Keir said he “can’t possibly set out in detail what we will do” this far from a general election.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer refused to commit to reversing the Government’s hike in national insurance, which he described as the “wrong tax at the wrong time”.
Watch the full clip here:
Environment secretary rejects calls for a windfall tax on energy companies
Environment secretary George Eustice has insisted that oil and gas companies already paid enough tax “for now’’ as he rejected calls for a levy on their windfall profits.
He told Sky News the situation would be kept under review but “for now we judge that, yes, it is right that these oil companies pay more and they already do pay more - the headline rate of income tax or corporation tax is already 10% higher - overall, with all the other levies and taxes that are in place they pay double the tax that most companies”.
Environment secretary says pensioner who rides on buses all day to stay warm should ask local council for help
A Cabinet minister has suggested that Elsie - the 77-year-old whose case was raised with the prime minister on Tuesday - should go to her local council for help.
Boris Johnson was challenged in an interview about the case of the pensioner, who rides on buses all day to keep down her bills at home.
Environment Secretary George Eustice told Sky News: “What would my advice be to Elsa (sic)?
“Well, my advice would be that, you know, not to stay on a on a bus all day to try and stay warm.
“My advice would be to seek some support from the local authority.”
Secretary of State says UK household spending on food is ‘lowest in Europe’
Secretary of State George Eustice has said that household spending on food in the UK is the ‘lowest in Europe’ despite many families having to choose between “eating and heating”.
He told Sky News this morning: “The reality is that the price of food doesn’t necessarily cause poverty, but what does is if you have very sharp rises in people’s energy costs.”
ICYMI- Nicola Sturgeon says Tories have ‘run out of excuses’ for cost-of-living ‘inaction’
The Conservatives have “run out of excuses for their negligent inaction” on the cost-of-living crisis that is “hammering families across Scotland”, Nicola Sturgeon has said.
Speaking ahead of Thursday’s local elections, the first minister also claimed that voting for the SNP would “put Boris Johnson under real pressure to act now and help families out” as the crisis continues to spiral.
Ms Sturgeon made the comments from the party’s campaign bus which was set to arrive in Edinburgh on Wednesday, the final day of campaigning.
“The only thing that will make the Tories sit up and take notice is when they think their own jobs are on the line – and that’s why this election is so important,” she said.
My colleague Tom Ambrose reports:
Nicola Sturgeon says Tories have ‘run out of excuses’ for cost-of-living ‘inaction’
First minister claims voting SNP would “put Boris Johnson under real pressure”
Local elections: Party leaders make their pitch in last day of campaigning
Prime minister Boris Johnson is expected to visit Hampshire on Wednesday, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will be in Wakefield and Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey is due to visit areas across the South East.
Meanwhile, party leaders in Scotland will campaign in Edinburgh as they seek to make their case to voters, while tensions are also high in Northern Ireland ahead of the Stormont Assembly elections as the Brexit protocol remains a divisive issue.
Speaking ahead of his visit to Wakefield, Sir Keir accused the Conservatives of “doing nothing” to help with rising energy and food costs.
He said: “The Conservatives are doing nothing to help people now. Instead they’ve made it worse by imposing 15 Tory tax rises - including this month’s national insurance rise on business and working people.
“Labour’s plan to tackle the cost-of-living crisis puts money back in your pocket. Our call for an emergency budget would mean action now.
“We wouldn’t go ahead with this unfair Conservative tax hike on working people which is the wrong tax at the wrong time.”
He repeated Labour’s call for an emergency budget and a windfall tax on oil and gas producers.
“On Thursday you can send a message to the Tories that they can’t ignore. Britain deserves better,” he said.
All Covid fines should be overturned after PM defended breaching lockdown rules, argues lawyer
Every Covid fine issued should be overturned after prime minister Boris Johnson defended his attendance at a lockdown-busting Downing Street party, a lawyer has argued.
Penalties written up for more than 20 businesses in the gym sector have been waived in recent months.
Lucinda Nicholls, who successfully represented the 23 firms and is still fighting on behalf of seven more, said evidence presented against her clients was seriously deficient.
The validity of the penalties – issued to at least 100,000 individuals and about 900 businesses – has also been called into question after Mr Johnson claimed in his Partygate defence that he was confused by his own government’s rules, she added.
My colleague Lamiat Sabin reporting the details.
All Covid fines should be scrapped after Partygate, lawyer argues
‘Understandable’ that PM found rules confusing when they ‘changed about 12 times,’ the lawyer said
Energy suppliers given three weeks to explain ‘excessive direct debit hikes’
Some energy suppliers have excessively hiked customers’ direct debit payments beyond what is required, the business secretary has said as he gave them a three-week deadline to explain themselves or face “substantial fines”.
Household energy bills have soared in the UK after the regulator Ofgem raised its price cap by 54 per cent in April in response to a record rise in wholesale gas prices - bringing an average increase of £693.
But the regulator warned a fortnight later that it had seen “troubling signs” of “bad practices” by some suppliers, including potentially “increasing direct debit payments by more than is necessary”, amid reports that some customers have seen their payments double – or even triple.
Andy Gregory reports.
Energy suppliers given three weeks to explain ‘excessive direct debit hikes’
Kwasi Kwarteng accuses firms of increasing customers’ payments ‘beyond what is required’
People should win positions on merit, says Johnson
Boris Johnson said that parliamentarians should be selected “on their merits” as he refused to back all-female shortlists ahead of the by-election in Tiverton and Honiton.
Speaking on Times Radio, the prime minister said that selection processes would be left to local associations, adding that Conservatives should be “incredibly proud” of promoting women in politics.
It comes after Neil Parish stepped down after being named as the MP caught watching porn in the House of Commons.
Read the details here:
People should win positions on merit, Johnson says ahead of by-election
It comes after Tiverton and Honiton MP Neil Parish stepped down on Saturday.
77-year-old Elsie 'disappointed with PM’s response’
ITV presenter Susanna Reid says that 77-year-old Elsie was “disappointed” with Boris Johnson’s response, after he was informed on Good Morning Britain that the Londoner was forced to cut down to one meal a day and travel around on buses to keep her bills down.
Former London mayor Mr Johnson said: “The 24-hour Freedom bus pass was something that I actually introduced.”
He said there are “plenty of things that... more that we are doing”, adding: “What we want to do is make sure that we have people who are in particular hardship looked after by their councils, so we are putting much more money into local councils.
“We have the particular payments to help elderly people in particular with the cost of heating.”
Read more about what Elsie told Reid following her interview with the prime minister in this report:
Susanna Reid: Elsie was disappointed with PM’s response to her situation
The 77-year-old GMB viewer reportedly takes buses throughout the day to stay warm
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies