Boris Johnson news - live: Labour demands probe into Tory ministers’ tax affairs
Party calls on HMRC to provide full clarity that ‘no sitting government minister’ responsible for shaping tax policy has benefitted from undeclared tax arrangements.
Labor Treasury spokesperson James Murray has written to HM Revenue and Customs demanding an investigation to provide “full clarity that no sitting government minister” responsible for shaping tax policy has benefitted from undeclared tax arrangements.
He also asked for reassurance that steps would be taken to ensure that no ministers with such links are involved in future decisions on tax policies in those areas.
The call comes after The Independent revealed the non-dom tax status enjoyed by chancellor Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty, as well as questions over health secretary Sajid Javid’s use of an offshore trust while working as a treasury advisor.
Meanwhile, candidates from left-of-centre parties are expected to outnumber those on the right by more than two to one in this week’s local elections in England, new research has shown.
In almost half (43 per cent) of wards being contested, the Conservatives are the sole right-of-centre party against three contenders from the left of centre – Labour, Liberal Democrats and Greens – effectively splitting the “progressive” vote in a way that makes it easier for Boris Johnson’s party to win.
Tory rift over call to find female candidate to replace porn shame MP
A government minister has rejected calls for an all-women shortlist to find a replacemet for disgraced Tory MP Neil Parish.
Universities minister Michelle Donelan said that female-only shortlists for parliamentary candidates are “demeaning” to women.
Our politics editor Andrew Woodcock reports:
Tory rift over call to find female candidate to replace porn shame MP
All-women shortlists ‘demeaning’ to female candidates, says government minister
Outraged Somerset voters burn Tory candidate's posters
People are ripping down and burning the election posters of a Tory council candidate in Somerset, it has been reported.
Dawn Denton, running for election in Tory held Frome North, told The Telegraph she has been getting a poor response while out canvassing in the rural
“The farmers have said they are happy to put them up but they get trashed,” she said.
“People say they are going to put them up really close to the election, because we know they’re not going to survive.
“I’ve had people throw leaflets back out the door at me as well.”
Crispin Blunt to quit parliament
A Tory MP who sparked fury by coming to the defence of a colleague found guilty of child sex assault has announced he will stand down from parliament at the next election.
Crispin Blunt was forced to apologise and resign as chair of the all-party parliamentary group on global LGBT+ rights after condemning the conviction of Imran Ahmad Khan as an “international scandal”.
First elected as MP for Reigate 25 years ago in 1997, Mr Blunt has been one of parliament’s loudest defenders of gay and transgender rights since coming out in 2010.
In a statement announcing his decision to step down, he said he would use his remaining time in parliament to “continue to call out long-established populist views on policy shibboleths that continue to cause damage to our society and beyond”.
Our political editor Andrew Woodcock has the latest.
Tory MP in row over colleague’s sex assault conviction to quit parliament
Crispin Blunt’s departure will spark battle for safe Tory seat at next general election
Commons standards chief says he was ‘groped’ as young MP
The chair of Westminster’s standards committee said he was “touched up” by male MPs when he arrived in the House of Commons as a young gay man.
Labour’s Chris Bryant told LBC radio that he never reported the incidents because he did not want to be “part of the story”, but would do so if it happened now.
Mr Bryant’s claims come amid a rash of allegations of harassment and abuse of women in parliament.
Andrew Woodcock reports.
Commons standards chief says he was ‘groped’ in Westminster as young MP
‘I never felt I was able to report it’: MP did not raise complaints for fear of becoming ‘part of the story’
Whitehall sources alarmed over participation of Stilitz in Gray report
Allies of prime minister Boris Johnson are raising questions on the appropriateness of a Left-leaning lawyer to have advised Sue Gray in the Partygate investigation, reported the Telegraph.
Daniel Stilitz QC, who provided “independent advise” to the civil servant in her inquiries against Mr Johnson’s alleged breach of Covid-19 restrictions, is a fierce critic of the prime minister.
He had earlier written a warning to Labour MPs backing the Brexit deal, saying that they are a “mug” if they trust the prime minister. In another tweet prior to his election, Mr Stilitz called him a “fake news machine”.
The alarm from the Whitehall sources over his participation comes following the suggestion that the Gray report is so damning that Mr Johnson might be forced to resign following its publication.
Minister denies culture of misogyny in Westminster
Energy secretary Kwasi Kwarteng denied there is a culture of misogyny in Parliament, instead blaming it on a few “bad apples”.
Insisting that it is a safe place for women to work, the minister backed the resignation of Tory colleague Neil Parish for twice watching pornography in the Commons.
The incident has also drawn concern from Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who demanded “radical reform” to working practices after a string of bullying and sexual misconduct offences involving MPs surfaced.
Read the details in this report:
Minister denies culture of misogyny in Westminster, blaming a few ‘bad apples’
Kwasi Kwarteng said the problem is a ‘really intense environment, there are long hours’ after a series of scandals in Parliament.
‘Sunak ignored Wallace’s warning over missing Nato spending commitment’
Chancellor Rishi Sunak allegedly ignored a Ministry of Defence informing his that the UK might fail to meet its Nato spending commitments by 2025.
In a letter to the Chancellor, defence secretary Ben Wallace sounded alarmed over real-terms cut in security spending as he warned Mr Sunak that Britain might not meet 2 per cent spending commitment because of rising inflation, reported the Sun.
While the chancellor did not increase defence spending in his statement, the Treasury also did not deny his failure to respond to Mr Wallace’s letter.
Report:
Sunak ignored Wallace’s warning over missing Nato spending commitment – report
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace sounded the alarm over a real-terms cut in security spending in a letter according to The Sun.
Johnson considers giving housing association tenants the right to buy
Prime minister Boris Johnson is considering giving the right to buy homes to the tenants renting them from housing associations.
The Prime Minister told officials to draw up the plans in the last fortnight to help young people struggling to get on to the property ladder in England, reported the Telegraph.
The proposal for renters to be able to purchase their social homes at a discounted price is not new and has previously appeared in David Cameron’s 2015 Conservative manifesto.
Read the details here:
Boris Johnson considers giving housing association tenants the right to buy
The Prime Minister reportedly told officials to revive the previously mooted plans in the last fortnight.
‘Parties should not ignore the impact of Brexit’
Political parties should not ignore the impact of Brexit in their campaign “simply because it may be politically uncomfortable or inconvenient”, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said.
Slamming the Conservative party, Mr Blackford said: “The Tory-made cost-of-living crisis is the most immediate pressure and priority facing households across Scotland and the UK.
“The reality so far is that the UK government has failed to properly lift a finger to protect households.
“If we are to effectively tackle every layer of this emergency, it is vital that we face all the driving factors behind these soaring costs.”
Don’t reward SNP failure at council elections, says Davidson
Former Scottish conservative leader urged pro-UK voters to not reward SNP for “failure” and hold them to account on 5 May.
Slamming first minister Nicola Sturgeon, Ruth Davidson said that she is treating Scots as “fools” over the ferries scandal, which has engulfed the SNP in recent weeks.
Opposition is also criticising the Scottish government over significant delays and overspends on new ferries being built at the Ferguson shipyard, Inverclyde.
“The failing record of Nicola Sturgeon and her candidates is on the ballot paper this Thursday,” said Ms Davidson.
“They’ve left Glasgow filthier than ever before. They’ve left drug deaths to spiral in Dundee. They’ve got plans to make it unbelievably expensive to drive to work in our capital city.”
