Chancellor Rishi Sunak allegedly ignored a Ministry of Defence warning that the UK could fail to meet its Nato spending commitments by 2025 (PA Wire)

Labor Treasury spokesperson James Murray has written to HM Revenue and Customs demanding an investigation to provide “full clarity that no sitting government minister” responsible for shaping tax policy has benefitted from undeclared tax arrangements.

He also asked for reassurance that steps would be taken to ensure that no ministers with such links are involved in future decisions on tax policies in those areas.

The call comes after The Independent revealed the non-dom tax status enjoyed by chancellor Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty, as well as questions over health secretary Sajid Javid’s use of an offshore trust while working as a treasury advisor.

Meanwhile, candidates from left-of-centre parties are expected to outnumber those on the right by more than two to one in this week’s local elections in England, new research has shown.

In almost half (43 per cent) of wards being contested, the Conservatives are the sole right-of-centre party against three contenders from the left of centre – Labour, Liberal Democrats and Greens – effectively splitting the “progressive” vote in a way that makes it easier for Boris Johnson’s party to win.