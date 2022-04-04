✕ Close Grant Shapps described on shore wind farms as an ‘eyesore’ for communities

Former Whitehall ethics chief Helen MacNamara has been reportedly been fined in connection with a party held during lockdown.

Ms MacNamara, an ex-deputy cabinet secretary, is said to be among the first wave of people to be dealt a fixed-penalty notice (FPN) by the Metropolitan Police as part of its investigation into the Partygate scandal.

It has also been reported that prime minister Boris Johnson will not be interviewed by the police as part of their investigation. According to ITV News, this is because the force is not interviewing those who have received questionnaires as part of the inquiries, and could potentially be fined.

The Met is investigating 12 events, including as many as six Mr Johnson is said to have attended, and has sent out more than 100 questionnaires.

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson’s cabinet remains split on how to move forward with energy plans, with the transport secretary expressing his opposing views publicly.

Grant Shapps has said the government’s upcoming energy security strategy will not include plans to increase onshore wind farms.