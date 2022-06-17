Boris Johnson news – live: PM must replace Lord Geidt ‘to avoid damaging questions’
“You can’t just pretend it doesn’t matter,’ says former anti-corruption tsar John Penrose
The government’s former anti-corruption champion has said Boris Johnson must find a new ethics adviser to replace Lord Geidt, who resigned from his post earlier this week after being put in an “impossible and odious” position.
John Penrose, who quit his own role earlier this month over the prime minister’s response to the Partygate scandal, made the comment after reports suggested that Lord Geidt will not be replaced.
“You can’t just pretend it doesn’t matter, and that there’s no job to be done,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
Referring the unfinished investigation into the Downing Street flat renovations, Mr Penrose added that it is important not to leave “really quite damaging questions dangling”.
Lord Geidt became the second ethics adviser to resign in less than two years under Mr Johnson, with the Committee on Standards in Public Life (CSPL) warning the PM not to go ahead with plans to replace the high-profile adviser with an anonymous committee of officials to oversee the ministerial code of conduct.
Scrapping the adviser’s post would be “a backwards step” which would “risk further damage to public perceptions of standards”, said CSPL chair Lord Evans.
'Big mistake' to scrap ethics adviser role, former anti-corruption tsar warns Boris Johnson
Following on from my earlier post, here’s Rob Merrick, our deputy political editor, with more on John Penrose’s comments this morning:
'Big mistake' to scrap ethics adviser role, senior Tory warns PM
‘Issues about honesty and integrity don’t go away’ John Penrose warns prime minister
PM correct to attack lawyers over Rwanda flights, says minister
Business minister Paul Scully has defended the prime minister over an attack he made against lawyers.
Boris Johnson accused lawyers of “abetting” criminal gangs by trying to block the Home Office’s planned asylum seeker deportation flights to Rwanda.
“We feel that we’ve done it in a fair way and in a reasonable way, and no court as yet has ruled that Rwanda deal unlawful,” Mr Scully told Times Radio.
Aske whether he thought Mr Johnson’s comments were appropriate, Mr Scully said: “I think the net result is that if we are blocking measures to tackle the situation in the Channel, then invariably, human traffickers will continue to apply their hideous trade and push people onto small dinghies and risking their lives.”
New ethics adviser must be appointed, says former anti-corruption tsar
Boris Johnson’s former anti-corruption tsar has said the government must appoint a new ethics adviser, following the resignation of Lord Geidt.
John Penrose, the Conservative MP for Western-super-Mare, quit his own role earlier this month after accusing the prime minister of breaching the ministerial code over Partygate.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme on Friday about reports that Lord Geidt will not be replaced, he said: “You can obviously change the role a little bit, but you shouldn’t be weakening the role.
“You can’t just pretend it doesn’t matter, and that there’s no job to be done.”
Referring to Lord Geidt’s unfinished investigation into the Downing Street flat renovations, he added: “I think one of the reasons why it’s important to have some continuity, why it’s important to have if not a precise replacement then an effective succession here is to make sure that you don’t leave really quite damaging questions dangling and that anything that’s outstanding doesn’t just get forgotten and lost.”
Ministers defend PM over Geidt resignation
Ministers have scrambled to defend Boris Johnson’s record after his ethics adviser Lord Geidt quit for being put in what he called an “impossible and odious” position.
Doing the news rounds on Friday, business minister Paul Scully backed his boss.
Asked by Sky News whether he believed the prime minister upholds “the highest standards required of his office”, Mr Scully replied in the affirmative. “Yeah...I can”, he said.
“In terms of the prime minister’s behaviour, he rightly wants to draw a line under the so called partygate because people are worried more about the cost of living, what it’s going to mean for their mortgages and their bills in the days and months ahead,” Mr Scully claimed.
The business minister added that it wouldn’t be necessary to replace Lord Geidt as long as there is another “mechanism” to hold those in power to the highest standards.
No tax cuts before inflation tamed, says Gove
The government cannot do everything it wants to support the public with the cost-of-living crisis because of rising inflation, the communities secretary Michael Gove has said.
Inflation will have to be brought under control before tax cuts go ahead, he said.
The comments come after the Bank of England warned that inflation could exceed 11 per cent this year.
Speaking to The Times CEO Summit on Thursday, Mr Gove said: “When you are squeezing inflation out of the system, you will rely on the Bank of England and the government having the fiscal and the monetary policies which will inevitably mean we cannot do all the things that we would, in ideal circumstances, like to do in order to support people through a difficult period.”
Farmers and food producers to lose almost £300m from Australia trade deal, MPs warn
Farmers and food producers need government help as they could lose up to £300m from Britain’s trade deal with Australia, MPs has said.
Trade experts believe the UK will only see a rise of 0.08 per cent of GDP by 2035, as a result of the agreement, while Australia stands to see an export boost six times higher.
Robert Goodwill, the committee’s Conservative chair, said the government must ensure the agricultural and food sectors “is no worse off” from the Australia agreement.
“The government must commit to helping the food and farming sector win back the £278m worth of lost growth it will experience because of this deal,” he said.
Farmers and food producers to lose almost £300m from Australia trade deal
Ministers told to ‘ensure the sector is no worse off’ – after Boris Johnson vowed to ‘protect’ it
Tories say Harriet Harman should step down from No 10 parties inquiry
Tory MPs have urged Harriet Harman to step back from an inquiry into whether prime minister Boris Johnson misled parliament, after unearthing historic comments by her on the matter.
The veteran Labour MP was accused of prejudging the outcome of the investigation after it emerged in April she had posted that Mr Johnson appeared to have “misled the House of Commons”.
Ms Harman was put onto the parliamentary privileges committee earlier this week to replace Chris Bryant, who was recused after having called Mr Johnson a “proven liar” who “repeatedly lied to parliament”.
Jon Stone has more.
Tory MPs say Harriet Harman should step down from No 10 parties inquiry
Privileges committee is examining whether Boris Johnson misled house over Partygate
UK judges could block plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, Dominic Raab admits
UK judges could rule that deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda is unlawful, Dominic Raab has admitted.
Ministers have attacked the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) for preventing the first flight on Tuesday night, insisting they have the domestic legal powers they need to act.
But Mr Raab acknowledged a full high court judicial review in late July could thwart the policy after the government declined to pass fresh legislation to authorise it.
“Well, I don’t quite know what the courts are going to decide on the main hearing,” the deputy prime minister told LBC Radio.
Rob Merrick reports.
UK judges could block plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, Raab admits
‘I don’t quite know what the courts are going to decide,’ deputy prime minister says – refusing to commit to any flights taking off this year
NI protocol has undermined the Good Friday Agreement, says Truss
Foreign secretary Liz Truss has said that the Northern Ireland protocol and the impact of it has undermined the Good Friday Agreement.
“So we are seeing people in Northern Ireland are unable to access the same goods as people in Great Britain. We are seeing custom costs of trading goods across the Irish sea. We are seeing people unable to benefit from the same tax breaks as people in Great Britain,” she told Sky News.
“People in the Northern Ireland... are feeling they are less connected to Great Britain and they are not benefitting from being part of the United Kingdom. That is a problem we need to deal with, it has been going on now for 18 months.
“We have had 18 months of negotiations and we haven’t got anywhere. The European Union has said that they are willing to change the protocol, therefore we have to act to make sure we restore the primacy of the Good Friday Agreement,” she added.
Johnson’s plan to overhaul NI protocol is ‘politically driven’, says Sefcovic
British prime minister Boris Johnson’s plan to unilaterally overhaul parts of the Northern Ireland protocol is “politically driven” and a reflection of domestic difficulties, vice president of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic has suggested.
“I cannot resist the impression that the tabling of the bill is politically driven, but it’s not our role to comment on internal politics in the UK,” Mr Sefcovic told Sky News.
“Our doors for negotiations will always be open I’m ready to talk to all political leaders in Northern Ireland and to all stakeholders,” he added.
