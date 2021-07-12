✕ Close Gary Neville criticises Boris Johnson's hypocrisy over racist abuse of England players

The Conservative Party is being blamed for the online racist abuse some of England’s top football players have received following the team’s loss to Italy in last night’s UEFA Euro final.

A string of football icons, MPs and House of Lord Peers have called out Boris Johnson and certain members of his Cabinet for failing to condemn fans who previously jeered England’s players for ‘taking the knee’ before matches and the subsequent effect it has had.

Sayeeda Warsi, a Tory Peer, hit out at Priti Patel after the home secretary said earlier she was “disgusted that players who have given so much for our country this summer have been subject to vile racist abuse on social media”.

“Priti, we as govt, as Conservatives, need to think about our role in feeding this culture in our country. If we ‘whistle’ & the ‘dog’ reacts we cant be shocked if it barks & bites. It’s time to stop the culture wars that are feeding division,” Ms Warsi tweeted, adding: “Dog whistles win votes but destroy nations.”

Meanwhile, England football pundit and former player Gary Neville went after the PM on Sky News. He questioned headlines claiming Mr Johnson “condemned racist abuse against England players” by asking the broadcaster: “Is that the same prime minister who, a few weeks ago, said it was okay for people to boo players who were trying to promote equality [by taking the knee]?”