The Labour Party has increased its lead over the Tories in the latest opinion poll, with Keir Starmer’s party up two points, on 38 per cent, and Boris Johnson’s down one on 36 per cent.

It comes as Scotland’s first minister accused the UK government of being “corrupt” at its core, saying ongoing allegations of sleaze against the Conservatives may have been a “distraction” at Cop26 – but they at least “shone a light on issues that need to be resolved in Westminster politics”.

Meanwhile, Tory grandee Malcolm Rifkind – a Cabinet minister during those dramatic events in 1990 – issued a warning to the PM that he is in danger of becoming “a liability” to his party and of being toppled by his own MPs, as Margaret Thatcher was.

“I was in the Cabinet when [Ms] Thatcher was required to fall on her sword ... no prime minister can assume they’re free from that risk,” he told The Independent, amid continued anger at Mr Johnson’s botched attempt to clear ex-MP Owen Paterson for breaching lobbying rules, which ended in a humiliating government U-turn.

