Boris Johnson news – live: Labour increases poll lead as PM warned over Thatcher-like toppling amid sleaze row
The Labour Party has increased its lead over the Tories in the latest opinion poll, with Keir Starmer’s party up two points, on 38 per cent, and Boris Johnson’s down one on 36 per cent.
It comes as Scotland’s first minister accused the UK government of being “corrupt” at its core, saying ongoing allegations of sleaze against the Conservatives may have been a “distraction” at Cop26 – but they at least “shone a light on issues that need to be resolved in Westminster politics”.
Meanwhile, Tory grandee Malcolm Rifkind – a Cabinet minister during those dramatic events in 1990 – issued a warning to the PM that he is in danger of becoming “a liability” to his party and of being toppled by his own MPs, as Margaret Thatcher was.
“I was in the Cabinet when [Ms] Thatcher was required to fall on her sword ... no prime minister can assume they’re free from that risk,” he told The Independent, amid continued anger at Mr Johnson’s botched attempt to clear ex-MP Owen Paterson for breaching lobbying rules, which ended in a humiliating government U-turn.
Stop stalling on MP second jobs restrictions – standards chief
The chair of the government’s independent standards committee has urged the government to restrict MPs from holding some second jobs – and warned politicians to stop stalling on the issue.
Lord Evans, who chairs the independent body, said his committee had made recommendations as far as 2018 that MPs should be banned from holding consultancy and advisory jobs, writes our policy correspondent Jon Stone.
The chair of the Committee on Standards in Public Life said that if an MP was spending a “huge amount of time” on a second job, they it would “get in the way of their ability to work in support of their constituents”. He said: “They can’t be maintaining support for their constituents.”
Cop26 president’s claim people call him ‘no drama Sharma’ sends Twitter into overdrive
A one-liner by Alok Sharma is doing the rounds on social media, but not for its relevance to the Cop26 climate summit which he is the president of.
Instead, the minister is being teased for telling reporters he has an apparently well-used nickname: “No drama Sharma”.
PoliticsHome’s Alain Tolhurst described the moment as an “absolute scene”.
The Telegraph’s Cat Neilan said the name was “underselling” Mr Sharma “if anything”.
Adam Vaughan, of New Scientist, claimed it was the first time he had heard Mr Sharma refer to him by this name personally, but reassured onlookers “plenty of others do use it”.
Reuters’ William James had the following to say about the moment:
Starmer denies Corbyn blocked his plan for second job
Keir Starmer has denied reports Jeremy Corbyn blocked him from taking up a second job, after the spotlight fell on his outside earnings as an MP.
The Labour leader sparked confusion when he rejected the idea that, as a shadow cabinet member, he was “in talks” to work for a top law firm, but said he was “in discussion”.
Alex Nunns, Mr Corbyn’s former speechwriter and biographer, has now claimed that it was the former leader – still suspended from the Parliamentary party – who ruled it out, reports our deputy political editor Rob Merrick.
“Corbyn stopped Starmer taking a second job doing high-paid consultancy work for law firm Mishcon de Reya in 2017, several key figures from the Corbyn leadership have confirmed to me,” Mr Nunns tweeted.
However, the claim was described as “entirely untrue” by Sir Keir’s spokesperson, while declining to say why the job was not taken up.
Richard Ratcliffe ‘deflated’ after ‘depressing’ government meeting
Another update on Richard Ratcliffe’s hinger strike now. The husband of detained British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe says he feels “deflated” after his latest meeting with Foreign Office officials, which he described as “depressing”.
He told reporters he and his family remain “stuck in the same status quo” and that, despite everyone being “perfectly nice, sincere and caring”, nothing has changed following the UK’s meeting with Iran.
“I don’t feel they’ve given a clear enough message to Iran that hostage-taking is wrong. I don’t think there are any consequences to Iran at present for its continuing taking hostages of British citizens and using them,” Mr Ratcliffe said, adding there was “acknowledgement that clearly Nazanin is being held as leverage”.
He continued: “I had hoped there would have been some kind of a breakthrough and recognition in the meeting with Iran - maybe that will be happening away from us but I don’t have any hopes.”
Asked how he will give the news to his wife, Mr Ratcliffe said: “I will probably wait a few hours and calm down. I think probably my expectations were higher than hers.”
The father-of-one also said he was nearing the end of his hunger strike “as a strategy”.
Labour increases lead over Tories in opinion poll
The latest opinion poll shows Labour slowly increasing its lead over the Tories, with Keir Starmer’s party up two points, on 38 per cent, and Boris Johnson’s down one on 36 per cent.
It comes amid continued anger at the PM for various sleaze allegations aimed at the Conservative Party in recent weeks.
MP accused of getting drunk on Armistice Day flight blames medication
A Labour MP who allegedly needed a wheelchair after becoming drunk on a flight to an Armistice Day event has blamed an unusual reaction to her medication for being unwell.
Charlotte Nichols , who represents Warrington North, claimed she had no more to drink than colleagues but that her medication reacted badly with the alcohol, affecting her tolerance to it.
Ms Nichols, together with two SNP MPs, Drew Hendry and David Linden, were said to have been drinking before and during the BA flight from Heathrow to Gibraltar on Tuesday.
DfE steps in after teachers targeted on TikTok
An interesting story now. The government has intervened after teachers were filmed being harangued in TikTok videos, with the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) saying it has received more than 50 reports of staff suffering “disgraceful abuse” through messages and imagery posted on the social media platform.
The posts are “often defamatory and offensive” and some are homophobic, the headteachers’ union has said.
Academies minister Baroness Barran said she is “deeply concerned by the abhorrent abuse” and the Department for Education (DfE) is engaging with TikTok on the steps it is taking to address the issue.
“Over the past couple of weeks, school staff have suffered disgraceful abuse through messages and imagery posted on the social media platform TikTok,” Geoff Barton, general secretary of ASCL, said.
“We do not know how widespread this is but we have received over 50 reports, and we suspect there are many more ... This material is extremely distressing for the staff who are targeted, and the young people who are posting it are involved in behaviour which could lead to them being excluded from school and, in extreme cases, being the subject of a police investigation.”
Mr Barton said the union has written to TikTok to request a meeting about the issue and it has been raised with the governments in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Health boss explains picture of Johnson maskless in hospital
Our health correspondent Shaun Lintern reports the following:
PM risks Thatcher-style felling by own MPs over sleaze, Tory grandee warns
Boris Johnson is in danger of becoming “a liability” to the Conservatives and of being toppled by his own MPs as Margaret Thatcher was, a party grandee has said.
Malcolm Rifkind – a Cabinet minister during those dramatic events in 1990 – said the Tories are notoriously ruthless when “prime ministers are deemed to have outlived their usefulness”.
The former foreign secretary told our deputy political editor Rob Merrick there is a growing mood that Mr Johnson is failing to show proper leadership, after the failed bid to rip up anti-sleaze rules to save Owen Paterson.
