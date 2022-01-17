Boris Johnson news – live: Minister insists PM ‘safe in job’ as Channel plan branded ‘massive distraction’
Report claims PM gave speech at aide’s leaving party as scandal continues to grow
Nadhim Zahawi today said Boris Johnson is safe in his job, as reports of a further Covid-rule breaking gathering emerged last night.
Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, the Education Secretary said - after being asked three times - that the prime minister will stay in his position.
Mr Zahawi’s comments after a report in the Mirror said Mr Johnson attended a leaving do before Christmas 2020 during which he gave a speech to mark the departure of his defence adviser Captain Steve Higham.
In a bid to survive the scandal, Mr Johnson could reportedly overhaul his top team and announce a raft of policy announcements, including putting the military in charge of preventing small boats from crossing the Channel.
That plan was today lambasted by Tobias Ellwood, the Conservative MP who chairs the Commons defence committee, who said the military taking on the “migrant challenge” was a “massive distraction”.
A senior Tory MP has accused Boris Johnson of presiding over a “massive distraction” amid reports the military will be put in charge of preventing small boats of migrants crossing the Channel.
As Mr Johnson faces a dangerous moment in his premiership over allegations of rule-busting parties in No 10, it was reported he will give the Royal Navy “primacy” over all government vessels in the Channel this month.
According to The Times, a change being considered could include processing asylum seekers in Ghana and Rwanda, although the Home Office would not be drawn on such suggestions after a diplomatic row earlier this year over similar reports.
Our political correspondent Ashley Cowburn has the latest.
Gary Neville tackles Keir Starmer on ‘not being strong enough’ over Covid-19 rules
Keir Starmer has revealed he was criticised by football pundit and Labour member Gary Neville for not being strong enough in standing up to the government over coronavirus rules.
Former England international Neville, 46, has joined Labour but Sir Keir acknowledged they had disagreed in the past about measures to tackle Covid-19.
Ex-Manchester United defender Neville told the BBC’s Political Thinking podcast: “I think... probably (at the) end of 2020 I thought Labour should have been a lot stronger. I think Labour had them at that point.
“I would be open with Keir about this, I don’t think that he was strong enough at that point. Now I think he realises he needs to take the gloves off.”
Sir Keir told LBC Radio the pair had spoken about the situation and praised Neville’s analysis as “fantastic”.
The Labour leader said: “Gary thought I wasn’t being strong enough. He thought we should have voted against the Government restrictions in the tier system. I didn’t. I didn’t agree with the tier system but it was all or nothing in those days.
“If you didn’t vote for the restrictions, then there were no restrictions and I didn’t think that was the right thing.
“He thought differently and we had an exchange.”
Drop in Covid cases could mean Omicron wave is ‘turning around’, says top expert
A drop in Covid cases could indicate that the Omicron wave is “turning around”, a top government expert said today.
Prof Mike Tildesley, from the University of Warwick and a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modelling group (Spi-M), said that the latest case figures were “cautiously good news” and he hoped the country may have a “flu-type” relationship with the virus by the end of the year.
The latest data shows a 38% drop over the last seven days across the UK in the numbers testing positive for Covid-19, with 70,924 new cases reported on Sunday.
Prof Tildesley told BBC Breakfast “it does look like across the whole of the country cases do seem to be falling”, adding: “We have had very, very high case numbers throughout late December and early January - we peaked about 200,000 at one point.
“We do now seem to be a little bit beyond that. Hospital admissions are still relatively high albeit there is some evidence that maybe they’re plateauing or possibly going down in London, which is cautiously good news.
“I would say we probably need about an extra week of data to really see the effect of children going back to school - we’re still only two weeks since children went back to school - but if we still see that over the next week or so, I’d be pretty confident that we are seeing this wave turning around.”
To be clear, Boris Johnson has done nothing wrong – his sister told us so
On her LBC radio show yesterday, Rachel Johnson attempted to set the record straight over ‘Partygate’, which went about as well as could be expected, writes Rupert Hawksley.
Labour leader refuses to apologise over ‘lockdown beer drinking picture’
Keir Starmer has refused to apologise over images of him drinking beer in an office in April 2021 in the run-up to the May 2021 elections.
At the time coronavirus rules meant indoor socialising was banned in England.
The Labour leader told LBC Radio: “The restrictions allowed people to work when they needed to, we were running an election campaign, we were in a constituency office.”
He said no restaurants or pubs were open and the hotel he and colleagues were staying in did not serve food so “if you didn’t get a takeaway then our team wasn’t eating that evening”.
Asked if he was prepared to apologise, Sir Keir said: “We didn’t break any rules, we were working in the office and we stopped for a takeaway.”
He added: “We did nothing wrong.”
Sir Keir said he usually travelled with a team of around six people and the incident took place in City of Durham MP Mary Foy’s office.
Nadine Dorries plan ‘the end of the BBC as we know it’, say Labour
Shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell said the government is signalling “the end of the BBC as we know it” in a “pathetic” attempt to distract from the partygate scandal engulfing Downing Street.
She said the £159 licence fee is “incredibly cheap” and criticised Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries for making an announcement on Twitter as part of a Tory Government plan to offer “red meat for their backbenchers”.
Ms Powell’s comments come after Ms Dorries said at the weekend that the next announcement about the BBC licence fee “will be the last”, and indicated she wanted to find a new funding model for the BBC after the current licence fee funding deal expires in 2027.
Ms Powell told Times Radio: “We’ve just got to recognise what it is that we are getting for that payment - which is actually incredibly cheap, even when you compare it to many of the commercial competitors out there - what you get as value, because we all pay in a small amount, what the BBC is able to do.”
“Let’s not get away from the fact that this so-called announcement, which was on Twitter yesterday, which is effectively the end of the BBC as we know it, a huge policy announcement, is nothing more than a really obvious, pathetic distraction from a Prime Minister and a Government who has run out of road and whose leadership is hanging by a thread.”
She acknowledged that the licence fee is not a perfect solution - “you would not necessarily start with it if we didn’t have it now” - but said countries around the world are looking at the “mix of models that we have in this country” for funding broadcasting.
Minister insists Boris Johnson safe in job as Tory MP deluged by angry emails
Cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi has claimed Boris Johnson is safe in his job — after being asked three times about the prime minister’s perilous position.
Despite growing anger from Tory MPs and calls for the prime minister’s resignation after multiple allegations of rule-busting parties in No 10 during Covid restrictions, the education secretary said “he’s human and we make mistakes”.
On Sunday evening, one Conservative MP said they had received an “enormous” number of emails from constituents over the gatherings and suggested the affair raised questions about the “moral authority” at the top of government.
Our political correspondent Ashley Cowburn has the details.
Keir Starmer should apologise after a photo emerged of him drinking a beer with Labour Party staff, says Zahawi
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said that Keir Starmer should apologise after a photograph emerged of him drinking with a number of party staff in a constituency office last year.
Boris Johnson’s job is safe, says Zahawi
Nadhim Zahawi said today that Boris Johnson is safe in his job and that the prime minister is “human” and we “all make mistakes”.
Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, the Education Secretary said - after being asked three times - that the Prime Minister will stay in his position.
He said: “Yes, he is, because he’s human and we make mistakes.
“And, actually, he came to the despatch box and apologised and said he will absolutely submit himself to Parliament, because that’s our parliamentary democracy.”
