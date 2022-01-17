✕ Close Everything you need to know about the Downing Street party inquiry

Nadhim Zahawi today said Boris Johnson is safe in his job, as reports of a further Covid-rule breaking gathering emerged last night.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, the Education Secretary said - after being asked three times - that the prime minister will stay in his position.

Mr Zahawi’s comments after a report in the Mirror said Mr Johnson attended a leaving do before Christmas 2020 during which he gave a speech to mark the departure of his defence adviser Captain Steve Higham.

In a bid to survive the scandal, Mr Johnson could reportedly overhaul his top team and announce a raft of policy announcements, including putting the military in charge of preventing small boats from crossing the Channel.

That plan was today lambasted by Tobias Ellwood, the Conservative MP who chairs the Commons defence committee, who said the military taking on the “migrant challenge” was a “massive distraction”.