Boris Johnson will seek an “immediate” emergency UN Security Council meeting in the coming hours following reports of a fire at a nuclear power plant in the south-eastern Ukrainian city Zaporizhzhia.

In an early morning phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, Mr Jonson said the situation in Zaporizhzhia is "gravely concerning" and slammed Russian president Vladimir Putin for “reckless actions” threatening the safety of all of Europe.

The PM’s office said: “Both leaders agreed that Russia must immediately cease its attack on the power station and allow unfettered access for emergency services to the plant.”

The spokesman of the pant said the shelling directly on the Zaporizhzhia plant has set fire to one of the facility’s six reactors.

Meanwhile, Liz Truss will attend a series of meetings in Brussels with fellow foreign ministers from Nato and the European Union to discuss Ukraine situation.

Home secretary Priti Patel is set to visit Poland’s border with Ukraine to highlight the visas on offer to those fleeing the conflict who have relations in Britain.

This comes as Mr Johnson is being urged to act quickly to seize assets of Russian oligarchs following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.