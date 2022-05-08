✕ Close Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill hails ‘new era’ in Northern Ireland after victory

Sinn Fein has celebrated a historic win in Northern Ireland assembly elections, which could threaten a new Brexit headache for Boris Johnson.

The republicans are now the largest party in Stormont for the first time. But unionist DUP - who won just a few less seats - have ruled out joining an administration with them unless there are major changes to the post-Brexit deal.

The deadlock will increase tensions between Westminster and Brussels, with the UK insisting all options remain on the table - including the possibility of unilaterally scrapping elements of the deal.

That could trigger a major breakdown in relations between the UK and European Union.

Over in Westminster, Boris Johnson is planning to announce new laws that will “deliver on the promise of Brexit” as he looks to bounce back from a bruising set of results for the Tory party.

The British prime minister said he would reveal a “super seven” of Brexit Bills which will cut red tape and “unnecessary barriers inherited from the EU” in the Queen’s Speech next week.